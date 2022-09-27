ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

BBC

Redcar steel plant: 'Biggest demolition' of its kind in 75 years

A building on the site of a former steelworks has been brought down in what is thought to be one of the largest single explosive demolition operations in the UK in 75 years. The Basic Oxygen Steelmaking (BOS) Plant in Redcar refined molten iron from the blast furnace, until the works closed in 2015.
WORLD
BBC

Energy price cap: Three things to do as bills go up

Most households will see their energy bills rise on Saturday, as the new energy price guarantee comes into effect. The rise is less than had previously been expected, after the government announced it would cap domestic bills to prevent widespread hardship. But it is still significant. A typical household's energy...
INCOME TAX
BBC

Princess of Wales meets crew of HMS Glasgow at Windsor Castle

Royal Navy sailors from HMS Glasgow have been meeting the Princess of Wales at Windsor Castle. Last year the princess became the sponsor of the City Class Type 26 frigate, which is currently under construction in Govan. At Windsor, she spoke to dozens of sailors about the building of the...
POLITICS
BBC

Louth: Controversial seating removed after vandalism

Brightly coloured wooden seating on a busy town centre road has been removed after it was vandalised for a second time within weeks of being installed. The "parklets" were installed on Mercer Row in Louth by Lincolnshire County Council as part of a bid to get people to spend more time in the town.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Train strike: Worst rail disruption of year as workers walk out

More than 50,000 workers are taking part in a strike resulting in the worst rail disruption of the year so far. Members of four unions are staging a 24-hour walkout in a long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions. It means only 11% of usual train services are running, with...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Black and Asian infected blood victims feel let down, inquiry told

Some African and Asian patients who were given contaminated blood transfusions in the 1970s and 80s feel they have been "let down" compared with people who were born in the UK, an inquiry has heard. The infected blood inquiry has heard evidence about three witnesses from Kenya and Pakistan. All...
HEALTH
BBC

University: Rise in level of NI undergraduate students dropping out

The number of Northern Irish undergraduate students dropping out of university rose by almost 60% in the 2021-22 academic year. That is according to data published from the Student Loans Company (SLC). According to the SLC, 1,232 NI students withdrew from degree courses in 2021-22 compared to 781 the previous...
BUSINESS
BBC

Sleeping in barns - homeless in the countryside

Steve Phillips' place has bare walls, no TV, and a single small sofa. But at least now he has a roof and a bed - and his name on a tenancy agreement. Aged 45, this is the first place he can call home. Steve says that after suffering abuse growing...
HOMELESS
BBC

Inuit Greenlanders demand answers over Danish birth control scandal

Denmark and Greenland have formally agreed to launch a two-year investigation into historic birth control practices carried out for many years on Inuit Greenlanders by Danish doctors. Thousands of Inuit women and girls were fitted with an intrauterine device (IUD), commonly known as a coil, during the 1960s and 70s.
WOMEN'S HEALTH

