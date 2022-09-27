Read full article on original website
Related
thesuntimesnews.com
Two Dexter Fire Station Options in Artist Renderings with Price Tags
At long last, the future of Dexter’s fire station is in the hands of the people. City residents will decide on Nov. 8 whether to approve two mils projected to generate $8.4 million for the construction of a new fire station or renovation of the current one. “City Council...
thesuntimesnews.com
Sylvan Twp: Minutes of Aug 9 Board Mtg
7:00 pm, 18027 OLD US 12 CHELSEA, MICHIGAN 48118 Present: Clerk Nimke, Treasurer Branham, Supervisor Kennedy, Trustee Koseck, Trustee Schulze. Call to order 7:02 pm. Pledge of allegiance recited. Public comment was given. Consent agenda approved, with Kennedy’s amendment to pull Supervisor’s report for discussion. Regular Agenda approved. Motion by Kennedy to approve Ordinance 22-01, to approve adoption of an ordinance to correct the Township Zoning Map. Motion carried. Motion by Koseck to approve the Supervisor to contact a temp agency to find a temporary worker. Motion carried. Motion by Kennedy to remove Election consultant compensation from agenda. Motion carried. Motion by Kennedy to assign Board packet assembly duties to the receptionist. Motion carried. Motion by Kennedy to approve Resolution 22-09 in support of the Connecting Communities Program. Motion carried. Resolution 22-09 adopted. Board member comment given. Second public comment: none given. Motion by Branham to adjourn. Motion carried.
Two Washtenaw County attorneys vying to be next 14A District judge
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Two Washtenaw County attorneys are vying for a chance to be the next 14A District Court judge in the upcoming general election in November. The candidates running for the six-year judicial position are Fawn Armstrong and Karl Barr. Both secured enough votes in the August primary to be placed on the November ballot.
thesuntimesnews.com
Scio Twp:: Public Accuracy Test, Oct 31
Has been scheduled for Monday, October 31, 2022 at 10:00am in. Further, this Election Commission Meeting and Public Accuracy Test will be broadcast with remote participation for the public. The Public Accuracy Test is conducted to demonstrate that the computer program. used to tabulate the votes cast at the election...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thesuntimesnews.com
Marijuana Business In Saline Passes Planning Commission
At least one applicant in the long line of businesses applying to set up recreational and medicinal marijuana operations in Saline made progress at the Saline Planning Commission, Wednesday evening. The Planning Commission voted unanimously to recommend that the Saline City Council approve the application from Compassionate Advisors LLC to turn 813 West Michigan Avenue into a new marijuana business.
HometownLife.com
What can a condominium board of directors do if co-owner refuses to pay outstanding fines
Q: There is a co-owner at our condominium who has racked up a significant amount of fines that he refuses to pay. He is current with payment of his assessments, but can we record a lien against his unit just for the fines?. A: You will want to ensure your...
thesuntimesnews.com
Chelsea: Notice of Accuracy Test Oct 12
In accordance with Michigan Election Law, Section 168.798, the City of Chelsea hereby advises that a test will be conducted on the automatic scanning equipment that will be used for the State General Election to be held Tuesday, November 8, 2022. The Public Accuracy Test is conducted to demonstrate that the program and tabulators that will be used to tabulate the ballots of the election have been prepared in accordance with law. This test will be conducted in the Chelsea City Council Chambers, Municipal Building, 311 S. Main St., Chelsea, Michigan on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at 10:00 am.
wlen.com
Dee Warner’s Brother Speaks to WLEN News about Recently Filed Death Petition
Adrian, MI – The family of missing Lenawee County woman Dee Warner has filed a petition in Probate Court to declare her death…and WLEN News talked to her brother about the current situation. Dee has been missing from her Munger Road home since the end of April, 2021…and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman shot and killed early Friday morning in parking lot in Lansing
A woman was shot and killed early Friday morning in a parking lot near the Oak Park YMCA. Lansing Police Department officers were dispatched around 1:40 a.m. to the 900 block of Long Boulevard.
thesuntimesnews.com
Scio Twp: Notice of Planning Commission Mtg Oct 24
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public meeting of the Scio Township Planning Commission will be ( held at the Scio Township Hall, 827 N. Zeeb Road, Ann Arbor, Michigan, via zoom, )on MONDAY, October 24, 2022, at 7:00 PM. During this meeting the Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on the following matter:
Fight between Jackson men broke out after one pulled a handgun, police say
JACKSON, MI -- A confrontation almost turned deadly when a man pulled a gun on another in Jackson early Tuesday, police said. Jackson Police Department officers responded to the reported assault in the 600 block of W. Ganson Street at about 1:41 a.m. Sept. 27. A victim at the scene,...
wlen.com
Lenawee County Prosecuting Attorney Announces Resignation; Effective Nov. 1st
Adrian, MI – Lenawee County Prosecuting Attorney, Burke Castleberry, has announced his resignation from the position… effective November 1st of this year. Castleberry’s office released the letter to WLEN News, which was dated September 21st, that said he was presented with an opportunity to re-enter private practice by joining Frederick Lucas in a new law firm that will be called ‘Lucas and Castleberry PLLC.’
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
22-year-old in 'extremely serious' condition after crushing accident involving heavy duty machinery in Commerce Twp.
A young man was taken to the hospital after an industrial accident cause him to get pinned under machinery in Oakland County on Friday morning, officials confirmed.
Jackson school put on lockdown after break-in suspect tried to enter building
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- An alleged home invasion attempt led to a short-lived lockdown at a nearby Jackson school building Monday, police said. At about 9:12 a.m. Sept. 26, officers from the Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety responded to a report of breaking-and-entering at a house in the 1100 block of Wayne Street.
wlen.com
State Police Investigating Attempted Catalytic Converter Theft in Lenawee County
Woodstock Twp., MI – The Michigan State Police Monroe Post is reporting an attempted catalytic converter theft in Woodstock Township. The incident was captured on security cameras at around 3am on Saturday at Irish Hills Collision. Footage showed that a white pickup truck, possibly a Chevy Silverado, pulled onto...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man accused of setting media building on fire in Washtenaw County
PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man from Washtenaw County has been arraigned on charges after he set a media building on fire more than six months ago, officials said. The fire happened at 6:08 p.m. March 14 in the 700 block of Airport Boulevard in Pittsfield Township. Police said...
Dixon gives a speech hammering Whitmer, but doesn’t stay for Oakland Co. MAGA town hall
About 100 people populated an Oakland County banquet space Thursday night for a town hall featuring several of former President Donald Trump administration officials, along with GOP Lt. Gov. nominee Shane Hernandez. Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon appeared briefly to make a campaign speech and did not participate in the “America First Agenda” town hall […] The post Dixon gives a speech hammering Whitmer, but doesn’t stay for Oakland Co. MAGA town hall appeared first on Michigan Advance.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan State Police says troopers paying 'extra attention' to I-696 traffic enforcement
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police are wishing everyone a good Thursday morning. They're also wishing for drivers to obey the rules of the road as they'll be paying extra attention to traffic on I-696 in Metro Detroit on Sept. 29. A tweet posted from the state...
22-year-old rushed to hospital after caught under machinery in Commerce Township
A young man was taken to the hospital after an industrial accident cause him to get pinned under machinery in Oakland County on Friday morning, officials confirmed.
Man bound over January Jackson murder
D'Montae Rowser has been charged with six felonies.
Comments / 0