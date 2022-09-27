ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea, MI

thesuntimesnews.com

Two Dexter Fire Station Options in Artist Renderings with Price Tags

At long last, the future of Dexter’s fire station is in the hands of the people. City residents will decide on Nov. 8 whether to approve two mils projected to generate $8.4 million for the construction of a new fire station or renovation of the current one. “City Council...
DEXTER, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Sylvan Twp: Minutes of Aug 9 Board Mtg

7:00 pm, 18027 OLD US 12 CHELSEA, MICHIGAN 48118 Present: Clerk Nimke, Treasurer Branham, Supervisor Kennedy, Trustee Koseck, Trustee Schulze. Call to order 7:02 pm. Pledge of allegiance recited. Public comment was given. Consent agenda approved, with Kennedy’s amendment to pull Supervisor’s report for discussion. Regular Agenda approved. Motion by Kennedy to approve Ordinance 22-01, to approve adoption of an ordinance to correct the Township Zoning Map. Motion carried. Motion by Koseck to approve the Supervisor to contact a temp agency to find a temporary worker. Motion carried. Motion by Kennedy to remove Election consultant compensation from agenda. Motion carried. Motion by Kennedy to assign Board packet assembly duties to the receptionist. Motion carried. Motion by Kennedy to approve Resolution 22-09 in support of the Connecting Communities Program. Motion carried. Resolution 22-09 adopted. Board member comment given. Second public comment: none given. Motion by Branham to adjourn. Motion carried.
CHELSEA, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Scio Twp:: Public Accuracy Test, Oct 31

Has been scheduled for Monday, October 31, 2022 at 10:00am in. Further, this Election Commission Meeting and Public Accuracy Test will be broadcast with remote participation for the public. The Public Accuracy Test is conducted to demonstrate that the computer program. used to tabulate the votes cast at the election...
SCIO TOWNSHIP, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Marijuana Business In Saline Passes Planning Commission

At least one applicant in the long line of businesses applying to set up recreational and medicinal marijuana operations in Saline made progress at the Saline Planning Commission, Wednesday evening. The Planning Commission voted unanimously to recommend that the Saline City Council approve the application from Compassionate Advisors LLC to turn 813 West Michigan Avenue into a new marijuana business.
SALINE, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Chelsea: Notice of Accuracy Test Oct 12

In accordance with Michigan Election Law, Section 168.798, the City of Chelsea hereby advises that a test will be conducted on the automatic scanning equipment that will be used for the State General Election to be held Tuesday, November 8, 2022. The Public Accuracy Test is conducted to demonstrate that the program and tabulators that will be used to tabulate the ballots of the election have been prepared in accordance with law. This test will be conducted in the Chelsea City Council Chambers, Municipal Building, 311 S. Main St., Chelsea, Michigan on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at 10:00 am.
CHELSEA, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Scio Twp: Notice of Planning Commission Mtg Oct 24

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public meeting of the Scio Township Planning Commission will be ( held at the Scio Township Hall, 827 N. Zeeb Road, Ann Arbor, Michigan, via zoom, )on MONDAY, October 24, 2022, at 7:00 PM. During this meeting the Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on the following matter:
SCIO TOWNSHIP, MI
wlen.com

Lenawee County Prosecuting Attorney Announces Resignation; Effective Nov. 1st

Adrian, MI – Lenawee County Prosecuting Attorney, Burke Castleberry, has announced his resignation from the position… effective November 1st of this year. Castleberry’s office released the letter to WLEN News, which was dated September 21st, that said he was presented with an opportunity to re-enter private practice by joining Frederick Lucas in a new law firm that will be called ‘Lucas and Castleberry PLLC.’
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
Michigan Advance

Dixon gives a speech hammering Whitmer, but doesn’t stay for Oakland Co. MAGA town hall

About 100 people populated an Oakland County banquet space Thursday night for a town hall featuring several of former President Donald Trump administration officials, along with GOP Lt. Gov. nominee Shane Hernandez. Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon appeared briefly to make a campaign speech and did not participate in the “America First Agenda” town hall […] The post Dixon gives a speech hammering Whitmer, but doesn’t stay for Oakland Co. MAGA town hall  appeared first on Michigan Advance.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

