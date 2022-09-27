In accordance with Michigan Election Law, Section 168.798, the City of Chelsea hereby advises that a test will be conducted on the automatic scanning equipment that will be used for the State General Election to be held Tuesday, November 8, 2022. The Public Accuracy Test is conducted to demonstrate that the program and tabulators that will be used to tabulate the ballots of the election have been prepared in accordance with law. This test will be conducted in the Chelsea City Council Chambers, Municipal Building, 311 S. Main St., Chelsea, Michigan on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at 10:00 am.

