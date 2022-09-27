Read full article on original website
Davenport man sentenced to federal prison for drug, firearm charges
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in federal prison on methamphetamine and gun charges. Charles Michael Spiker, 49, of Davenport, will serve five years of supervised release once he completes his prison sentence. There is no parole in the federal system. He pleaded...
Man wanted on 12 outstanding warrants arrested in Anamosa
ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - U.S. Marshals with the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force said they arrested a man wanted on one federal warrant and 11 local warrants on Wednesday in Anamosa. Officials said 29-year-old Gabriel De Trace Taylor was wanted by the FBI for possession of a firearm by a...
Man convicted of murder appeals use of DNA to Iowa Supreme Court
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The man convicted in the 1979 murder of Michelle Martinko in Cedar Rapids took his appeal to the Iowa Supreme Court. Jerry Burns’ attorneys say investigators violated the constitution when they took a straw he’d used at a restaurant in Manchester. DNA from...
Man charged with a hate crime after shooting at person in Hiawatha
Delay granted in trial of Palo woman accused of killing stepmother
VINTON, Iowa (KCRG) - The trial of a woman who officials accused of killing her stepmother in July has been delayed, according to a judge’s order. The judge for the case in the Benton County District Court approved a request by the defense for Samantha Bevans to have the case management conference, originally scheduled for Thursday, and trial delayed to a yet-to-be-determined date. The Benton County attorney did not resist the request, according to court filings.
Linn County inmate leaves Davenport medical facility against court order
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KCRG) - On September 24th, 2022, inmate Michelle Allene Brashear was transported to the Genesis Medical Center for treatment by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for treatment. A detainer was placed on Brashear until she was cleared to be transported back to Linn County. On September 27th,...
Former Iowa State Patrol Trooper pleads guilty in case of unreasonable use of force
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A former Iowa State Patrol Trooper pleaded guilty on Monday to a charge of Deprivation of Rights Under Color of Law. Court documents say Robert James Smith, 58, stopped a motorcyclist for speeding on Interstate 80 on September 25, 2017. The motorcyclist pulled over in Cedar County, got off the motorcycle and raised his hands.
First Alert Forecast
Marion woman sues Linn-Mar school district after being banned from board meetings
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - A Marion woman is suing the Linn-Mar Community School District after the district banned her from school board meetings for a year. It happened after the district had her removed from a meeting on Aug. 29. Video from a live stream of the meeting shows Amanda...
Iowa professors: sheriffs in political ads don’t violate rules
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Three local sheriffs are featured in campaign ads for Iowa politicians running for Congress. Local experts say the sheriffs’ appearances in don’t break any rules, but they understand why it can be strange to see it. Linn County Sheriff Brian Gardner and Black...
One year since Xavior Harrelson’s remains was found
MONTEZUMA, Iowa (KCRG) - Friday marks one year since Xavior Harrelson’s remains were found. He went missing from his home in Montezuma in May 2021, just days before his 11th birthday. Hundreds of volunteers helped with the search. Months went by as investigators searched for leads. Four months after...
Squad car hit while responding to call in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A police car was hit by another driver during an emergency call, according to law enforcement officials. At around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, Cedar Rapids Police said that a vehicle struck a marked squad car with lights and sirens active near the intersection of Eighth Street NE and A Avenue NE. Both vehicles sustained significant damage.
Ingredion workers on strike ask county officials to address safety concerns with replacement workers
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A large crowd marched from the Ingredion plant to the Jean Oxley Linn County Public Service Center on Thursday evening, as the union workers continue their nearly two-month-long strike. They’re negotiating for better pay and hours, and protections of their health care options. Negotiations with...
Linn County to hold public hearing on possible solar moratorium
LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On October 3rd, the Linn County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing and first consideration on an ordinance that would place a moratorium on accepting rezoning applications for the Renewable Energy Overlay District for up to a year. A moratorium period will allow...
Former chair of Truth and Reconciliation Commission resigns
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The former chair of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission has resigned. The Iowa City Press Citizen reports Amel Ali said she wishes the TRC well and that she thinks the group will function better without having to deal with past issues. Her resignation comes after...
Two hurt in house fire in southwest Cedar Rapids
Willie Ray Fairley plans trip to feed hurricane victims
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Willie Ray Fairley, the owner of Willie Ray’s Q Shack in Cedar Rapids, said he’s planning a trip to feed those impacted by Hurricane Ian. Fairley did not say specifically when he and his crew would be leaving or where they were planning to stay. However, in a Facebook post, he did say the restaurant would be open Tuesday and Wednesday, but will be closed until he and his crew make it back.
Cedar Rapids Ingredion workers to picket at company’s Illinois headquarters
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After nearly two months on strike, union workers say they’re taking their picketing to Ingredion’s headquarters in Westchester, Illinois. Workers with Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union said they plan to deliver a list of demands to Ingredion management on Oct. 6 when they picket alongside Chicago BCTGM members.
College Community’s t-shirts spread positive message about public education
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Staff in the College Community School District want to change any negative perception associated with public education by celebrating schools in a unique way. On Friday all 1,000 employees in the District wore the same t-shirt. It’s a sign of unity with a positive message about...
