Washington, IA

KCRG.com

Davenport man sentenced to federal prison for drug, firearm charges

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in federal prison on methamphetamine and gun charges. Charles Michael Spiker, 49, of Davenport, will serve five years of supervised release once he completes his prison sentence. There is no parole in the federal system. He pleaded...
DAVENPORT, IA
KCRG.com

Man wanted on 12 outstanding warrants arrested in Anamosa

ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - U.S. Marshals with the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force said they arrested a man wanted on one federal warrant and 11 local warrants on Wednesday in Anamosa. Officials said 29-year-old Gabriel De Trace Taylor was wanted by the FBI for possession of a firearm by a...
KCRG.com

Man charged with a hate crime after shooting at person in Hiawatha

Staff in the College Community School District want to change any negative perception associated with public education, by celebrating schools in a unique way. Burns appeals use of his DNA in murder case to Iowa Supreme Court. Updated: 4 hours ago. Jerry Burns' attorneys say investigators violated the constitution, when...
HIAWATHA, IA
Washington, IA
KCRG.com

Delay granted in trial of Palo woman accused of killing stepmother

VINTON, Iowa (KCRG) - The trial of a woman who officials accused of killing her stepmother in July has been delayed, according to a judge’s order. The judge for the case in the Benton County District Court approved a request by the defense for Samantha Bevans to have the case management conference, originally scheduled for Thursday, and trial delayed to a yet-to-be-determined date. The Benton County attorney did not resist the request, according to court filings.
PALO, IA
KCRG.com

First Alert Forecast

Staff in the College Community School District want to change any negative perception associated with public education, by celebrating schools in a unique way. 1 Year anniversary since Xavior Harrelson's body was found. Updated: 36 minutes ago. Investigators haven't said how Harrelson died or provided updates in the last several...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa professors: sheriffs in political ads don’t violate rules

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Three local sheriffs are featured in campaign ads for Iowa politicians running for Congress. Local experts say the sheriffs’ appearances in don’t break any rules, but they understand why it can be strange to see it. Linn County Sheriff Brian Gardner and Black...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

One year since Xavior Harrelson’s remains was found

MONTEZUMA, Iowa (KCRG) - Friday marks one year since Xavior Harrelson’s remains were found. He went missing from his home in Montezuma in May 2021, just days before his 11th birthday. Hundreds of volunteers helped with the search. Months went by as investigators searched for leads. Four months after...
MONTEZUMA, IA
KCRG.com

Squad car hit while responding to call in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A police car was hit by another driver during an emergency call, according to law enforcement officials. At around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, Cedar Rapids Police said that a vehicle struck a marked squad car with lights and sirens active near the intersection of Eighth Street NE and A Avenue NE. Both vehicles sustained significant damage.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
NewsBreak
KCRG.com

Linn County to hold public hearing on possible solar moratorium

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On October 3rd, the Linn County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing and first consideration on an ordinance that would place a moratorium on accepting rezoning applications for the Renewable Energy Overlay District for up to a year. A moratorium period will allow...
LINN COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Former chair of Truth and Reconciliation Commission resigns

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The former chair of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission has resigned. The Iowa City Press Citizen reports Amel Ali said she wishes the TRC well and that she thinks the group will function better without having to deal with past issues. Her resignation comes after...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Two hurt in house fire in southwest Cedar Rapids

National Hurricane Center forecasts life-threatening storm surge as Hurricane Ian heads for South Carolina. The National Hurricane Center is forecasting a life-threatening storm surge, and 85 mile an hour winds. Sioux City man to serve 90 days in jail, three years probation for Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Updated: 2 hours...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Willie Ray Fairley plans trip to feed hurricane victims

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Willie Ray Fairley, the owner of Willie Ray’s Q Shack in Cedar Rapids, said he’s planning a trip to feed those impacted by Hurricane Ian. Fairley did not say specifically when he and his crew would be leaving or where they were planning to stay. However, in a Facebook post, he did say the restaurant would be open Tuesday and Wednesday, but will be closed until he and his crew make it back.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids Ingredion workers to picket at company’s Illinois headquarters

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After nearly two months on strike, union workers say they’re taking their picketing to Ingredion’s headquarters in Westchester, Illinois. Workers with Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union said they plan to deliver a list of demands to Ingredion management on Oct. 6 when they picket alongside Chicago BCTGM members.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

