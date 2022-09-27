Tulsa police investigating after homeowner shoots, kills suspected burglar

Tulsa police say a man is dead after a shooting in a neighborhood near 15th and Harvard Tuesday afternoon.

Captain Richard Meulenberg tells us an elderly homeowner saw a man breaking into a window in his home around 12:30 p.m.

Captain Meulenberg says the homeowner fired at least one round, striking the suspected burglar.

Police say the suspected burglar made it to the driveway of the home where he collapsed and was pronounced dead.

Captain Meulenberg says the homeowner thought he heard two voices at the time of the break-in, but TPD found no evidence of any other suspects being involved after a thorough search of the area.

