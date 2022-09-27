ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa police investigating after homeowner shoots, kills suspected burglar

By Shane Cutchall
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IVQmx_0iCWm5Yn00

Tulsa police say a man is dead after a shooting in a neighborhood near 15th and Harvard Tuesday afternoon.

Captain Richard Meulenberg tells us an elderly homeowner saw a man breaking into a window in his home around 12:30 p.m.

Captain Meulenberg says the homeowner fired at least one round, striking the suspected burglar.

Police say the suspected burglar made it to the driveway of the home where he collapsed and was pronounced dead.

Captain Meulenberg says the homeowner thought he heard two voices at the time of the break-in, but TPD found no evidence of any other suspects being involved after a thorough search of the area.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRMG

Police searching for suspect following shooting at Tulsa apartments

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are searching for a man after they say he shot and killed his stepfather at a north Tulsa apartment complex overnight. Police responded to a call about a domestic dispute between a stepfather and stepson at the Sunset Plaza Apartments, near East John Hope Franklin Boulevard and MLK Jr. Boulevard. A shooting call then came in at the same address.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

1 Dead After Shooting At Tulsa Apartment Complex

An investigation is underway at an apartment complex near downtown Tulsa after a deadly early-morning shooting, according to police. Tulsa Police say officers were called to a domestic disturbance at the Sunset Plaza Apartments, near East Independence Street and North Detroit Avenue, around 1 a.m. on Friday morning. When authorities...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Police take homicide suspect into custody in downtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police arrested a homicide suspect after police evacuated a building in downtown Tulsa in pursuit of him Friday morning. According to police, Camreion Williams was arrested for shooting and killing his stepfather, Pete Clifton. It started when officers were called to the Sunset Plaza Apartments,...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Homicide Suspect Arrested After Fleeing Into Cox Business Center

A man suspected of shooting and killing his step-father is in custody after he led police on a chase and fled into the Cox Business Convention Center. The suspect, Camreion Williams is a security guard at the convention center, according to Tulsa Police Captain Richard Meulenberg. He says when officers arrived at the convention center Williams ran into the building where there were several people inside. Meulenberg says that TPD, Tulsa County Deputies, and other agencies worked together to evacuate the building and then conducted a floor-by-floor search for the suspect.
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
97X

Two Arrested After Oklahoma Man Parks in Handicap Parking Spot

Tulsa police say a man parked in a handicap spot led to the drug trafficking arrest of two people on Wednesday afternoon. The Tulsa Police Department say they responded to a Walgreens near 51st and Memorial around 2:45pm after getting reports of a man parked in a handicap spot, where he was smoking what the caller thought might be methamphetamine.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Police: At least one dead in shooting at McLain High School

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police Department (TPD) said one person is dead following a shooting at McLain High School Friday night. Just before 10:00 p.m., TPD officers responded to McLain High School near 49th and N Peoria Ave for reports of a shooting. When TPD officers arrived, they found...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Arrest made in east Tulsa fatal hit-and-run

TULSA, Okla. — An arrest was made in a fatal hit-and-run earlier this month in east Tulsa, police said. Porfirio Mejia-Murcia, 45, was arrested after police say he hit a person near 11th and Garnett and drove away on Sept. 11, according to an arrest report. Police say he...
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Burglary#Violent Crime#Harvard#Tpd#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTUL

Tulsa police searching for three people after car burglary theft

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is searching for three people they believe may have been involved in a car burglary. On Sept. 4, a car was broken into and burglarized near 81st and Mingo. A short time later, the three men shown in the photos were...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Woman Killed, Man Injured In Overnight Crash Near Tulsa International Airport

Tulsa Police say a woman is dead and a man is in the hospital after a rollover crash near North Sheridan Road and East Apache Street on Tuesday evening. According to police, officers were called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash near the Tulsa International Airport at around 10 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they found an SUV that had crashed and rolled through a fence onto airport property.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Rogers County Sheriff's rescue three dogs in animal neglect case

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Rogers County Sheriff's Office said deputies rescued three dogs Thursday from an animal neglect case. RCSO said the Oklahoma Animal Alliance and Wild Heart Ranch assisted in the recovery of the dogs. Animal neglect cases require removal, transportation, and placement of the animals, deputies said.
ROGERS COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

TPD mourns the loss of K9 officer Riggs

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their K9 officers. Riggs joined the department in 2012. Throughout his career, Riggs helped capture 88 violent suspects. Many others surrendered willingly when confronted by Riggs. Lieutenant Chad Murtaugh was Riggs’ partner. The pair became...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
16K+
Followers
93K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy