ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 8

L Davis
3d ago

@cmrun do a Google search for the Joe Clyde Daniel's case in Tennessee you cam read about it he is in for life without parole and his wife is in another prison for covering up/ giving false information her name is Crystal.Daniels, it's so sad, the boy was non verbal autistic they have never found his body. I watched his trial on tv.

Reply
2
Juanita Mullican
3d ago

He doesn't deserve a new trial , he needs to tell the world where baby IS

Reply(1)
7
SergioMendez
3d ago

this piece of garbage got off easy getting life in prison... his son did not get that option!

Reply
4
Related
WJHL

Man sentenced after pleading guilty to identity theft in East Tennessee

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man who traveled from Tampa, Florida to East Tennessee to reportedly commit identity theft has been sentenced to 70 months in prison. According to a release from the Department of Justice, Yanier Tellez, 32, of Tampa, previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bank fraud and aggravated identity theft. Tellez […]
TAMPA, FL
WSMV

Man accused of re-selling opioids charged with TennCare fraud

PULASKI, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man accused of re-selling pills he obtained using TennCare healthcare insurance benefits was charged with two counts of TennCare fraud Tuesday. The Office of Inspector General, in a joint effort with the Giles County Sheriff’s Department, arrested 58-year-old Timothy Green. Investigators said Green allegedly used TennCare benefits to pay for medical visits and the resulting prescriptions for Percocet. Then, on two separate occasions, Green sold a portion of the pills to a confidential informant.
GILES COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
City
Charlotte, TN
actionnews5.com

Governor says new Tennessee highway troopers heading to Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee wants to hire 100 new highway troopers, and he’s now increasing how many are planned to be committed to Shelby County. “We’ve been asking the governor and he’s agreed to give us more troopers because the more the highway patrol is on the interstates, the more city officers can focus on streets,” said Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland.
TENNESSEE STATE
newstalk987.com

Governor Bill Lee and Other Lawmakers to Accelerate the Hiring Process to Add Twenty-Five Forensic Lab Positions at the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally and Speaker Cameron Sexton announced a decisive step to accelerate the hiring process for 25 additional forensic lab positions at the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI). Taking this action ahead of the regular budget process will expedite the TBI’s efforts to expand testing capacity and reduce the turnaround time for sexual assault kits (SAKs).
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Trial#Violent Crime
WREG

Four proposed amendments Tennesseans will vote on in Nov. 8 election

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We’re just six weeks away from the November General Election and if you live in Tennessee you’ll be voting on four proposed amendments to the state’s constitution. Amendment 1: The right-to-work law states workers cannot be denied a job because of their membership in or refusal to join a union. Amendment 2: […]
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSMV

Hillsdale-affiliated charter schools withdraw application to open in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - American Classical Education announced its withdrawal of applications to open schools in Madison, Montgomery, and Rutherford counties. The withdrawal comes after months of controversy surrounding Governor Bill Lee’s controversial partnership with Hillsdale College. This Michigan college is set to create a network of charter schools through ACE.
TENNESSEE STATE
International Business Times

2-Year-Old Tennessee Child Dies After Being Found Unresponsive In Neighbor's Pool

A 2-year-old child died Sunday after being found unresponsive in a pool in Tennessee. The Bradley County Sheriff's Office said Monday the boy was declared dead at a hospital. On Sunday, Bradley County E.M.S. and Bradley County Fire & Rescue were sent to an address in Charleston in reference to a possible drowning. When authorities arrived at the scene, they found the child to be in an unresponsive state. Authorities were told the neighbors found the boy in their pool Sunday afternoon.
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy