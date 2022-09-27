Read full article on original website
L Davis
3d ago
@cmrun do a Google search for the Joe Clyde Daniel's case in Tennessee you cam read about it he is in for life without parole and his wife is in another prison for covering up/ giving false information her name is Crystal.Daniels, it's so sad, the boy was non verbal autistic they have never found his body. I watched his trial on tv.
Juanita Mullican
3d ago
He doesn't deserve a new trial , he needs to tell the world where baby IS
SergioMendez
3d ago
this piece of garbage got off easy getting life in prison... his son did not get that option!
Man sentenced after pleading guilty to identity theft in East Tennessee
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man who traveled from Tampa, Florida to East Tennessee to reportedly commit identity theft has been sentenced to 70 months in prison. According to a release from the Department of Justice, Yanier Tellez, 32, of Tampa, previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bank fraud and aggravated identity theft. Tellez […]
WSMV
Man accused of re-selling opioids charged with TennCare fraud
PULASKI, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man accused of re-selling pills he obtained using TennCare healthcare insurance benefits was charged with two counts of TennCare fraud Tuesday. The Office of Inspector General, in a joint effort with the Giles County Sheriff’s Department, arrested 58-year-old Timothy Green. Investigators said Green allegedly used TennCare benefits to pay for medical visits and the resulting prescriptions for Percocet. Then, on two separate occasions, Green sold a portion of the pills to a confidential informant.
DCS 'failed' mother and ten children despite repeated investigations
A NewsChannel 5 investigation reveals how the Department of Children's Services failed the ten children of a mother currently in jail for child neglect.
WSMV
Governor, legislative leaders announce plan to add forensic lab positions at TBI
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Gov. Bill Lee and legislative leaders announced Thursday a step to accelerate the hiring process for 25 additional forensic lab positions at the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. According to a news release, taking this action ahead of the regular budget process will expedite the TBI’s efforts...
WSMV
Tennessee Attorney General’s office refunds consumers after canceled Fan Fest events
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti announced a consumer restitution program to provide refunds for canceled “Fan Fest” events organized by Walker Stalkers, LLC. Consumers wishing to request refunds must act quickly, as this program will only accept claims for approximately 120 days. The last...
3 North Alabama murderers up for parole
Three convicted murderers from North Alabama will learn on Tuesday if they will be granted an early release, according to the Alabama Bureau of Pardons & Paroles
actionnews5.com
Governor says new Tennessee highway troopers heading to Shelby County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee wants to hire 100 new highway troopers, and he’s now increasing how many are planned to be committed to Shelby County. “We’ve been asking the governor and he’s agreed to give us more troopers because the more the highway patrol is on the interstates, the more city officers can focus on streets,” said Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland.
newstalk987.com
Governor Bill Lee and Other Lawmakers to Accelerate the Hiring Process to Add Twenty-Five Forensic Lab Positions at the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally and Speaker Cameron Sexton announced a decisive step to accelerate the hiring process for 25 additional forensic lab positions at the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI). Taking this action ahead of the regular budget process will expedite the TBI’s efforts to expand testing capacity and reduce the turnaround time for sexual assault kits (SAKs).
Daily Beast
Tennessee Tot Evelyn Boswell Was Suffocated by Blanket and Foil, Pathologist Testifies
Tennessee toddler Evelyn Boswell, the 15-month-old girl whose weeks-long disappearance in 2020 ended in heartbreak after her remains were found on family-owned property, was suffocated by a blanket and aluminum foil, a forensic pathologist testified. The revelation was made Friday at a hearing to discuss which photos can be used...
Tennessee teacher to compete on Wheel of Fortune
Devin Roberts has always been a fan of the show and last year he decided "why not try out?"
TN lawmaker calls unproven claim of students being allowed to use litter boxes a ‘growing crisis’
In a video of a Tennessee Legislature Committee hearing that has amassed thousands of views online, two state lawmakers claim there are children in Tennessee who identify as "furries" being allowed to use litter boxes at school.
Four proposed amendments Tennesseans will vote on in Nov. 8 election
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We’re just six weeks away from the November General Election and if you live in Tennessee you’ll be voting on four proposed amendments to the state’s constitution. Amendment 1: The right-to-work law states workers cannot be denied a job because of their membership in or refusal to join a union. Amendment 2: […]
localmemphis.com
Opinion | Lawsuit: Walgreens saturated Tennessee with narcotics | Richard Ransom
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The CDC says Tennessee is fifth in the country when it comes to people per capita dying from opioids. A new lawsuit says it's putting the blame on one company, Walgreens. The suit alleges, "Walgreens utterly saturated the state of Tennessee with narcotics." In 14 years,...
WSMV
Hillsdale-affiliated charter schools withdraw application to open in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - American Classical Education announced its withdrawal of applications to open schools in Madison, Montgomery, and Rutherford counties. The withdrawal comes after months of controversy surrounding Governor Bill Lee’s controversial partnership with Hillsdale College. This Michigan college is set to create a network of charter schools through ACE.
Attorneys allege Alabama inmate tortured by Department of Corrections
The disturbing images of Kastellio Vaughan sparked outrage, sorrow, and allegations of abuse and neglect inside Alabama‘s Elmore Correctional Facility.
Tennessee officials: There 'are no instances of litter boxes' for students
School officials from two mid-state school systems — as well as the Tennessee Department of Education — say there is no evidence to support a claim that students are using litter boxes in classrooms.
Lebanon parent worries for students who struggle to read with new Tennessee law
It is now state law that if a third grader doesn't do well enough on a statewide test, they can be held back. The law was passed last year and takes effect this school year.
localmemphis.com
Tennesseans will soon vote to end slavery exception clause in state constitution
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee constitution currently allows slavery as a criminal punishment in some cases. This was adopted more than 150 years ago, soon after the end of the Civil War which resulted in slaves being freed across the U.S. Today, around ten states including Tennessee still have...
International Business Times
2-Year-Old Tennessee Child Dies After Being Found Unresponsive In Neighbor's Pool
A 2-year-old child died Sunday after being found unresponsive in a pool in Tennessee. The Bradley County Sheriff's Office said Monday the boy was declared dead at a hospital. On Sunday, Bradley County E.M.S. and Bradley County Fire & Rescue were sent to an address in Charleston in reference to a possible drowning. When authorities arrived at the scene, they found the child to be in an unresponsive state. Authorities were told the neighbors found the boy in their pool Sunday afternoon.
WSMV
Cuban man sentenced after installing credit card skimmers at East Tennessee businesses, report says
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man from Cuba was sentenced Thursday for his role in identity theft involving credit card skimmers placed at East Tennessee businesses, a release from the Department of Justice states. Credit card skimmers are devices placed on checkout pads that steal and store personal information, such...
