Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MississippiAlina AndrasMississippi State
Coach Prime Delivers Hope During Water Crisis in Jackson, MSMedia TVJackson, MS
What We Know About the Jackson, MS Water CrisisLuke FitzpatrickJackson, MS
Opinion: Climate Change Is Overwhelming U.S. Flood MapsDaniella CressmanJackson, MS
Police Say He Killed Himself, His Parents Don't Buy ItJeffery MacJackson, MS
Related
Utilities assistance event to help Jackson neighbors
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Clergy of Prison Reform and the Davis Temple Church of God will host a utilities assistance event for Jackson residents. The event will take place on Saturday, October 1 and will be held at Davis Temple Church of God on 1700 Dalton Street. The event will start at 11:00 a.m. […]
Fitch announces Mississippi Child ID Program
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Attorney General Lynn Fitch and football legends Mike Singletary and Wesley Walls announced a partnership with the National Child ID Program to provide privately funded child ID kits to 41,750 students in kindergarten across the state. “Last year, in Mississippi alone, 138 children were reported missing to the National Center for Missing […]
mississippicir.org
Clarion Ledger, MCIR investigation for lead in Jackson water reveals broader issues.
Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said that extensive testing of Jackson's beleaguered water system revealed a tiny portion of the city had lead in its water, but smaller-scale independent testing by the Clarion Ledger and the Mississippi Center for Investigative Reporting suggests that elevated lead results could be more widespread. At...
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Jackson metro area
It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate. The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLBT
Canton schools celebrate historic rise in academic rating
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Students and school leaders in Canton were indulging in the many festivities in celebration of the district’s success and historic ranking Friday. “Hey! Hey! Hey! We are coming up, the McNeal Way,” the children said in celebration. The Canton Public School District has been...
Weekend guide: Here’s the events in Mississippi Sept. 30-Oct. 2
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (September 30 through October 2) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Tucka, Willie Clayton & Ms. Jody – Friday – Jackson There’s still time to purchase tickets for this […]
Water crisis tests Mississippi mayor who started as activist
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The mayor of Mississippi’s capital was 5 years old when his parents moved their family from New York to Jackson in 1988 so that his father, who had been involved in a Black nationalist movement in the 1970s, could return to the unfinished business of challenging inequity and fighting racial injustice. “Instead of shielding their most precious resource, their children, from the movement or movement work, they felt that they would give us to it,” said Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, now 39. Lumumba describes himself as a “radical” who is “uncomfortable with oppressive conditions.” A Democrat in his second term as mayor, he faces a high-pressure leadership test as Jackson struggles to consistently produce a basic necessity of life — safe, clean drinking water. The city has had water problems for decades. Most of Jackson was recently without running water for several days after heavy rains exacerbated problems at a water treatment plant. For a month before that happened, the city was under a boil-water notice because state health officials found cloudy water that could cause illness. Thousands of people lost running water during a cold snap in 2021.
3 Great Steakhouses in Mississippi
If you happen to live in Mississippi and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing restaurants in Mississippi that are great options for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as celebrating a special occasion. All of these steakhouses are well-known for their outstanding food and service.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mageenews.com
Lawsuit Filed to Stop Student Loan Cancellation
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. HAPPY FRIDAY: Empower Wrap is a bi-weekly update sent to our top supporters. Get all of our emails sent directly to your inbox by clicking here and be sure to share this with anyone who might be interested. And if you’re thinking of running for office next year, you don’t want to miss our 2023 Candidate School. Sign up here.
Senior Tailgate held at Jackson Medical Mall
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On the cusp of Self-Care Awareness and Breast Cancer Awareness months, the Jackson Medical Mall Foundation (JMMF), Humana and Oak Street Health is teaming up to host the Senior Tailgate. The theme of this year’s event is Jeans and Jerseys. Seniors and attendees are encouraged to represent their favorite sports team from high school, college/university […]
Jackson State receives $1M for support ongoing water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Alfred Street Baptist Church’s (ASBC) Mission Division located in Alexandra, Virginia, will donate up to $1 million to Jackson State University (JSU) to help defray costs related to the ongoing water crisis. When the City of Jackson’s water treatment facility experienced low water pressure and a boil water notice was issued, the lack of […]
JPS announces improved school district rating
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Public School (JPS) District has been rated as a “C” school district, one letter grade up from last year’s “D” rating. Among the district’s schools, Obama Elementary School was rated the top elementary school in the state. Several schools improved two or more letter grades. The graduation rate is […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ecowatch.com
Mississippi Accused of ‘Intolerable’ Racial Discrimination in Jackson Water Crisis
The NAACP has filed a federal complaint with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) alleging violations of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and accusing the State of Mississippi of “gross mishandling” of the Jackson water crisis, a press release from the NAACP said. The complaint cited an extensive history of neglect and refusal to provide federal funding that amounted to racial discrimination.
michiganchronicle.com
Detroit Church to Deliver Bottled Water to Jackson, Mississippi
DETROIT – Second Ebenezer Church and its partners have concluded its water drive and has prepared water to be sent to Jackson, Mississippi. During the water drive, Second Ebenezer and partners collected 45 pallets of bottled water that will be sent to Jackson. Upon arrival, the bottled water – enough to fill three semi-trucks – will be received by the United Way Jackson, Jackson State University, and St. Luther Baptist Church.
vicksburgnews.com
“Case closed” Chief Penny Jones updates on this morning’s incident at Candlewood Suites
Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones stated management will not be pursuing any charges in relation to the events at Candlewood Suites Thursday morning. Originally, it was reported a robbery took place at the establishment overnight and the safe had been removed from the premises. After Vicksburg police performed their investigation...
WAPT
JPS celebrates schools with A rankings
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson Public School officials celebrated the district's success after the release of the Mississippi Department of Education's accountability ratings. JPS went from a D rating in the 2019-2020 academic year to a C rating for the 2021-2022 academic year. The accountability ratings are based on factors like test scores and graduation rates.
Deion Sanders praying for hometown as Hurricane Ian bears down
Deion Sanders sent a message to the water-ravaged resident of his hometown of Fort Myers. It was hit directly by Hurricane Ian. The post Deion Sanders praying for hometown as Hurricane Ian bears down appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
WLBT
Vicksburg man being held on $2.4M in bonds after leading Madison Police on chase
MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Vicksburg man is being held on $2.4 million in bonds after leading authorities on a chase Wednesday in the city of Madison. Jonathan Gray, 30, of Vicksburg, made his initial appearance in Madison Municipal Court Friday, where the judge granted him bond on an array of charges related to the chase, in which he allegedly struck three Madison Police cruisers while driving a stolen vehicle.
WAPT
3 teens sentenced for Ridgeland carjackings during multi-city crime spree
MADISON COUNTY, Miss. — Three teenagers have been sentenced in Madison County for their roles in what prosecutors called a carjacking crime spree. Ridgeland police responded Aug. 29, 2021 to a carjacking at a gas station on Lake Harbor Drive. An employee at the gas station said two masked gunmen forced her away from her car and stole it, according to a news release. The robbers were followed by another vehicle that police said was driven by a female.
Mississippi couple killed in New Mexico crash
CHAVES COUNTY, NM (WJTV) – New Mexico State Police officers are investigating a crash that killed a Mississippi couple. The crash happened on Tuesday, September 27 just before 4:30 a.m. on U.S. 380 at Red Bridge Road near Roswell. Authorities said a 2017 Freightliner tractor-trailer was traveling westbound on US 380. The 45-year-old-driver was going to […]
Comments / 0