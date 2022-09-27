Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania Announces New Childcare Tax Credit
Photo provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A tax credit ranging from $180 to $630 is available to help offset childcare costs for working Pennsylvania families with children in daycare.
therecord-online.com
Pennsylvania’s local pension funds mostly well-funded, in good shape
HARRISBURG, PA – Even as a pandemic drove down stock returns and caused fluctuations in the economy, Pennsylvania’s city pensions stayed in relatively good shape. A policy brief from the Allegheny Institute noted the breakdown from the auditor general of 1,403 municipalities across the state: “Over 75 percent of municipalities had a score of 0, or no distress. Four municipalities had a score of 3, or severe distress, ranging from 47 percent- to 13 percent-funded.”
$2.1 billion deposited into Pennsylvania's Rainy Day Fund
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Treasurer Stacy Garrity announced Thursday the deposit of $2.1 billion into Pennsylvania's Rainy Day Fund. The fund, formally known as the Budget Stabilization Reserve Fund, was officially made Wednesday and was authorized as part of the state's budget for the fiscal year of 2022-23. “Our state...
Gov. Wolf issues $25M child care tax credit program
WILKES-BARE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Governor Tom Wolf visited Wilkes-Barre Thursday to spotlight his $25 million child care tax credit program that will give back $180 to $630 to Pennsylvania’s working families with young children. According to officials, Gov. Wolf secured $25 million for the Child and Dependent Care Enhancement Program which is set to benefit […]
Pennsylvania Begins Plan To Switch To Renewable Energy
There is no doubt that renewable energy is the future of our civilization. Recognizing this, Pennsylvania is taking steps to emerge as a leader in clean energy. PENNSYLVANIA STATE | The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary, Cindy Adams Dunn, has announced that the DCNR will use 100% renewable energy by 2030.
erienewsnow.com
Insurance Department Encourages Pennsylvanians to Prepare for Emergencies
September is National Preparedness Month (NPM), it's also the time of year when Pennsylvania experiences a higher risk of flooding due to hurricane and tropical storm activity in the Northeast. The Pennsylvania Insurance Department (PID) is urging property owners to take steps to prepare for weather-related emergencies. Additionally, PID said...
Pa. politician proposes bill to target unpaid turnpike tolls
More than $100 million in unpaid turnpike tolls -- that's the headline that has caught the attention of lawmakers. They are now working on ways to reel in that uncollected cash.
Stimulus update: $1,800 per month could hit Pennsylvania residents' bank accounts.
$1,800 could hit Pennsylvania residents' bank accountsPepi Stojanovski/Unsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Stimulus payment worth $1,800 could hit eligible Pennsylvania state residents' bank accounts. This payment somehow relieves residents who're suffering from this inflation.
erienewsnow.com
SNAP Benefits Expanding for Pennsylvanians
Pennsylvanians who struggle to put food on the table can soon get some extra help. The PA Department of Human Services is raising the income eligibility thresholds for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP. Formerly known as food stamps, the SNAP program helps 1.8 million Pennsylvanians purchase groceries. On...
Money available to help Pennsylvanians pay for water services
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Department of Human Services (DHS) is encouraging Pennsylvanians in need of assistance with water bills or wastewater services to apply for a federal program called the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) before the program closes on October 28. LIHWAP is designed to help families with past due water bills, […]
How would Mastriano’s school choice plan work in Pa.?
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — During his campaign, Republican Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano has alluded to proposals that would be a transformative overhaul of the state’s more than $30 billion K-12 education system, with public dollars eligible to fund students’ private education. Mastriano’s sometimes conflicting statements have...
Pennsylvania election 2022: Where Doug Mastriano, Josh Shapiro stand on crime, justice issues
The top candidates for Pennsylvania governor have different stances on increasing opportunities for parole, the use of cash bail, and more. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Month after month, Pennsylvanians cite their...
Pennsylvania elections roundup: the updates you need to know this week
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Six weeks until the election, candidates are going all out on their campaigns. Here are some updates in the Pennsylvania elections:. Democratic Josh Shapiro continues to vastly outraise Republican Doug Mastriano in campaign contributions. Campaign finance documents show Shapiro raised $25.4 million in the last three...
$5M Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket sold in Dauphin County
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer has sold a winning scratch-off ticket worth $5 million in Dauphin County. According to a release, the winning $5 Million Money Maker scratch-off ticket was sold from the Beer N Cigar shop, located at 3842 Union Deposit Road in Harrisburg. Because the store sold the ticket, it […]
PhillyBite
Best Tattoo Parlors in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania has some great parlors if you're considering getting a tattoo. Famous Tattoo Works is a great choice for a custom tattoo. Famous Tattoo Works offers a variety of tattoo styles, including Japanese, black & grey, and cover-up tattoos. Gypsy Tattoo Parlor in Pittsburgh. If you're in Pittsburgh and looking...
Fetterman sees unfavorable rating spike in latest Franklin & Marshall poll
Editor’s Note: For more on candidates, campaigns and voters, subscribe to our weekly Elections 2022 newsletter at https://www.pennlive.com/newsletters and to our daily text alerts at https://joinsubtext.com/pennliveelection. Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman continues to lead Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz, but Fetterman’s unfavorable rating among Pennsylvania voters has increased in...
Pennsylvania state Represenative Todd Stephens faces off against challenger Melissa Cerrato
The 151st District covers part of Montgomery County and has more registered Democrats than Republicans. Pennsylvania state Rep. Todd Stephens has made a name for himself as the quintessential moderate Republican. Sitting in the 151st District, which covers part of Montgomery County and has more registered Democrats than Republicans, he’s seen by some of his Democratic colleagues in the Legislature as the last of his kind.
abc27.com
Central Pennsylvania fire departments receive federal grants
WASHINGTON D.C. (WHTM) – Seven fire departments in Central Pennsylvania are receiving federal grant funding totaling over $834,000. Congressman John Joyce M.D. (PA-13) announced the funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) Award worth $834,081.88. The following fire departments in Pennsylvania’s 13th Congressional District...
WOLF
Yudichak, others discuss impacts of abandoned mine land in northeast PA
Hazelton (Luzerne County) - The Pennsylvania Senate Community, Economic and Recreational Development Committee held a hearing at Hazelton City Hall Tuesday, to discuss both the environmental and economic impacts the anthracite and cole refuse industries have had on northeast Pennsylvania. Independent State Senator John Yudichak chairs that committee. He says...
Pennsylvania city No. 2 best in U.S. for sober living: study
A recent study has found which cities in the U.S. are the best for sober living. And one of the absolute best happens to be located in Pennsylvania. SIMILAR STORIES: ‘The Mayor of Maple Avenue,’ episode 7 available: Will Shawn Sinisi find sobriety with the country’s ‘best’ rehab?
