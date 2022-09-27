ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

Sunny and warm this weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It will be clear and cool Friday night with lows in the upper 40s. Saturday will be sunny. Highs will top out in the mid-70s and upper 70s for Sunday. Highs will stay in the upper 70s through early next week. Cooler air will move...
KC set for its coolest temperatures since May

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KC’s coolest temperatures since May arrive Wednesday night. The rest of the week will be sunny with warm days and cool nights. KC’s coolest temperatures since May arrive Wednesday night. The rest of the week will be sunny with warm days and cool...
Classic, dry fall weather still expected

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Classic, dry fall weather expected today through early next week. Each day will feature lows in the 40s and 50s and highs in the 70s and lower 80s in a few spots. The sky will remain mostly sunny with a bit more cloud cover anticipated by next Tuesday.
Mild and sunny weather continues

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chilly mornings and mild, sunny afternoons will continue through Monday with lows around 50 and highs in the middle and upper 70s. Scattered clouds and sunshine Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s. A cold front moving through next Thursday or Friday will bring a bit more cloud cover and chillier air. Lows will dip into the 40s and 50s with even 30s in spots during the morning. Highs will only reach into the 60s. The chance of rain with this cold front is less than 20%.
Sunshine ahead for the next few days

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Friday is set to be clear and not as cold as Thursday. Early morning conditions will have most areas in the upper 40s. Sunshine will continue for the next few days in and around Kansas City. Highs will be closing in the mid to upper...
#Bird Migration#Birds#Migrate#Colorado State University#Clear Skies
17 AMAZING THINGS TO DO IN OVERLAND PARK, KANSAS

Overland Park, Kansas is an outdoor lover’s paradise. This fun city is the second most populous city in Kansas, and has 1,800 acres of land allocated to parks and open space — thus, Overland Park is considered one of America’s largest inhabited parks. Outdoor activities abound here,...
CJ Coombs

It's hard to believe Kansas City's Swope Park is bigger than New York's Central Park and it's filled with things to do

Starlight Theatre (stage), Kansas City, Missouri.Charvex, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1896, philanthropist Thomas H. Swope donated 1,334 acres of land to Kansas City. It was named Swope Park and is the largest park in the city. In the years that followed, the Kansas City Zoo was developed as well as the oldest public golf course in Kansas City.
Local Pig and Pigwich give Kansas City a specialty meat niche

Alexander Pope and Matt Kafka were interested in charcuterie long before it was cool. In 2012, both quit their corporate jobs to open Local Pig in Kansas City and pursue their shared interest. “We were interested in specialty meat boards from the beginning,” Pope said, “and the business just kept...
CJ Coombs

The historical Kansas City Club building completed in 1922 is now Hotel Kansas City

Kansas City Club Building nka Hotel Kansas City, Kansas City, MO 64105.Clubwiki, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. What used to be called the Kansas City Club Building was constructed in 1920. It stands 15-stories tall and is located at 1228 Baltimore Avenue in downtown Kansas City, Missouri in the Library District. In 2002, this building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The interior is artistic and beautiful. The above-pictured building was the club's meeting place from 1922 to 2001.
New Openings in Overland Park

We’ve got some fresh faces to Overland Park! Stop in and say hello to the newest businesses in OP. NYC meet Overland Park! Pizza Tascio is a family-owned New York Style pizzeria. Pizza Tascio is serious about fresh, quality ingredients. The sauce is made from world-renowned Chris Bianco’s organic tomatoes in South California. The cheese is 100% mozzarella. And the Italian sausage is specially made by a local locker, Paradise Meats in Trimble, Missouri. Pizza Tascio will go out of their way to find the best farm produced meats and veggies. Go ahead and order yourself a pie. You don’t need New York City for pizza.
Audio: North Central Missouri College nursing instructors assist passenger on aircraft after he collapses

Three North Central Missouri College nursing instructors helped revive a man on an airplane on September 15th. Simulation Skills Lab Coordinator Vel Westbrook from the Trenton campus and Cydney Bestgen and Sophia Swink from the Maryville campus were on their way back to Kansas City from a simulation nursing conference in Houston, Texas when the event happened.
