KMBC.com
Sunny and warm this weekend
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It will be clear and cool Friday night with lows in the upper 40s. Saturday will be sunny. Highs will top out in the mid-70s and upper 70s for Sunday. Highs will stay in the upper 70s through early next week. Cooler air will move...
KMBC.com
KC set for its coolest temperatures since May
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KC’s coolest temperatures since May arrive Wednesday night. The rest of the week will be sunny with warm days and cool nights. KC’s coolest temperatures since May arrive Wednesday night. The rest of the week will be sunny with warm days and cool...
KMBC.com
Classic, dry fall weather still expected
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Classic, dry fall weather expected today through early next week. Each day will feature lows in the 40s and 50s and highs in the 70s and lower 80s in a few spots. The sky will remain mostly sunny with a bit more cloud cover anticipated by next Tuesday.
The Jenkins Music Company Building was once the largest retailer and wholesaler
Historic Jenkins Music Building in Kansas City, Missouri.Mwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0>, via Wikimedia Commons. The historic Jenkins Music Company Building (a/k/a J.W. Jenkins and Son Music Company) is located at 1217-1223 Walnut Street in downtown Kansas City, Missouri. It's also within the Kansas City Power and Light District.
KMBC.com
Mild and sunny weather continues
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chilly mornings and mild, sunny afternoons will continue through Monday with lows around 50 and highs in the middle and upper 70s. Scattered clouds and sunshine Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s. A cold front moving through next Thursday or Friday will bring a bit more cloud cover and chillier air. Lows will dip into the 40s and 50s with even 30s in spots during the morning. Highs will only reach into the 60s. The chance of rain with this cold front is less than 20%.
KMBC.com
Kansas City Price Choppers collecting donations to support victims of Hurricane Ian
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Price Chopper has partnered with the American Red Cross of Greater Kansas City to help victims of Hurricane Ian. The grocery chain said donations will be accepted at the registers in all Price Chopper stores across the Kansas City metro to support those affected by the hurricane.
In January 2022, the El Torreon in Kansas City became a part of the National Register of Historic Places
Exterior of El Torreon Ballroom.Image via KCUrbanCore via Twitter. From dancing to skating to top concert performers, this historic venue lives. The old El Torreon Ballroom is now part of the National Register of Historic Places as of January 3, 2022. This building located at 3101 Gillham Plaza in Kansas City, Missouri is definitely historic.
KMBC.com
Sunshine ahead for the next few days
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Friday is set to be clear and not as cold as Thursday. Early morning conditions will have most areas in the upper 40s. Sunshine will continue for the next few days in and around Kansas City. Highs will be closing in the mid to upper...
Kansas City natives in Florida feeling wrath of Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian's heavy rainfall and strong sustained winds crashed into Florida, threatening some native Kansas Citians, among other homeowners.
365traveler.com
17 AMAZING THINGS TO DO IN OVERLAND PARK, KANSAS
Overland Park, Kansas is an outdoor lover’s paradise. This fun city is the second most populous city in Kansas, and has 1,800 acres of land allocated to parks and open space — thus, Overland Park is considered one of America’s largest inhabited parks. Outdoor activities abound here,...
It's hard to believe Kansas City's Swope Park is bigger than New York's Central Park and it's filled with things to do
Starlight Theatre (stage), Kansas City, Missouri.Charvex, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1896, philanthropist Thomas H. Swope donated 1,334 acres of land to Kansas City. It was named Swope Park and is the largest park in the city. In the years that followed, the Kansas City Zoo was developed as well as the oldest public golf course in Kansas City.
Columbia Missourian
Local Pig and Pigwich give Kansas City a specialty meat niche
Alexander Pope and Matt Kafka were interested in charcuterie long before it was cool. In 2012, both quit their corporate jobs to open Local Pig in Kansas City and pursue their shared interest. “We were interested in specialty meat boards from the beginning,” Pope said, “and the business just kept...
The historical Kansas City Club building completed in 1922 is now Hotel Kansas City
Kansas City Club Building nka Hotel Kansas City, Kansas City, MO 64105.Clubwiki, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. What used to be called the Kansas City Club Building was constructed in 1920. It stands 15-stories tall and is located at 1228 Baltimore Avenue in downtown Kansas City, Missouri in the Library District. In 2002, this building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The interior is artistic and beautiful. The above-pictured building was the club's meeting place from 1922 to 2001.
KMBC.com
Man, dog die in mobile home fire Friday in rural Johnson County, Missouri
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 65-year-old man died in a mobile home fire in rural Johnson County, Missouri, Friday afternoon. Authorities said the fire in the 900 block of Northwest 445 Road was reported at 1:03 p.m. Neighbors told firefighters that Richard Coffman, 65, had gone back into the...
Best Kansas City-area grocery deals Sept. 28 – Oct. 4
FOX4 News is working to help you save smart and get the best weekly grocery sales and deals through ads and extreme couponing.
visitoverlandpark.com
New Openings in Overland Park
We’ve got some fresh faces to Overland Park! Stop in and say hello to the newest businesses in OP. NYC meet Overland Park! Pizza Tascio is a family-owned New York Style pizzeria. Pizza Tascio is serious about fresh, quality ingredients. The sauce is made from world-renowned Chris Bianco’s organic tomatoes in South California. The cheese is 100% mozzarella. And the Italian sausage is specially made by a local locker, Paradise Meats in Trimble, Missouri. Pizza Tascio will go out of their way to find the best farm produced meats and veggies. Go ahead and order yourself a pie. You don’t need New York City for pizza.
Things to do this weekend in Kansas City: Sept. 30-Oct. 2
Here are just some of the events going on around Kansas City this weekend, Sept. 30 through Oct. 2.
lakeexpo.com
KC Sportshow Cancelled; Lake Of The Ozarks Dealers Gearing Up For Overland Park Boat Show
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Organizers for the Kansas City Boat & Sportshow announced this week that the event has been cancelled permanently, leaving the Overland Park Boat Show — put on by the Lake of the Ozarks Marine Dealers Association — as the only boat show in the Kansas City area.
kttn.com
Audio: North Central Missouri College nursing instructors assist passenger on aircraft after he collapses
Three North Central Missouri College nursing instructors helped revive a man on an airplane on September 15th. Simulation Skills Lab Coordinator Vel Westbrook from the Trenton campus and Cydney Bestgen and Sophia Swink from the Maryville campus were on their way back to Kansas City from a simulation nursing conference in Houston, Texas when the event happened.
One Kansas City-area town among top 50 best suburbs to live in
Smithville ranked No. 39 on SmartAsset's list of best suburbs to live in. Lenexa, Belton and Blue Springs were also in the top 200.
