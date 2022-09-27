ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woburn, MA

Fire chief, DPW director retiring

BURLINGTON - It seems to be the year to retire in Burlington. Town Administrator Paul Sagarino confirmed at the most recent Select Board meeting that Fire Chief Michael Patterson and Department of Public Works (DPW) Director John Sanchez are retiring at the end of 2022. Sagarino informed the board he...
BURLINGTON, MA
constructiondive.com

Consigli breaks ground on Lendlease's $500M Boston life science project

Australian developer Lendlease and Montreal, Canada-based real estate management firm Ivanhoé Cambridge have broken ground on a $500 million life science project in Boston. The two companies joined local officials last week to turn dirt on the Forum, a nine-story, 350,000-square-foot project located in the mixed-use Boston Landing development in the city’s Allston-Brighton neighborhood.
BOSTON, MA
nationalfisherman.com

New England council votes down scallop leasing

Capping six months of intense debate among fishermen, the New England Fishery Management Council voted this week against considering changes to allow scallop leasing within the fleet. Fishermen crowded the council’s Sept. 27 meeting at Gloucester, Mass., for a debate on whether to develop an amendment to the scallop plant...
GLOUCESTER, MA
Eater

One of Greater Boston's Best Thai Restaurants Is Moving

Cha Yen Thai Cookery, one of Greater Boston’s best Thai restaurants and a particular favorite for its ice cream, is expanding across the street, according to an Instagram post. The updated address will be 620 Mt Auburn St, Watertown, the former home of Andrea’s House of Pizza, which closed August 19 after 40 years when the owners retired. Cha Yen owner Manita Bunnagitkarn, who also runs masterful Kala Thai Cookery in the heart of Boston, says in the video she’s hoping to finish renovations in about six months and add new menu items in the new space, as well as hang onto the old venue for another project.
BOSTON, MA
everettleader.com

The charmed life of a racist and disgraced former city councilor

Five months ago Anthony DiPierro finally stepped down from his city councilor’s position after a public outcry that ensued following revelations that he had been trading hard core, N-word racist materials and memes with friends and other members of the administration. As the mayor’s cousin and his chief supporter,...
EVERETT, MA
CBS Boston

Bertucci's closes Woburn restaurant; 25 locations remain in Massachusetts

WOBURN - A familiar Italian casual dining chain has closed one of its local restaurants.Bertucci's said in a statement that its location on Commerce Way was shuttered permanently on September 22."Bertucci's will continue to operate 25 other locations in Massachusetts, including a Reading location that is slightly north of the Woburn location," the Northboro-based company said.   All employees from the closed Woburn restaurant were relocated to Bertucci's in Reading, Lexington and Peabody.The first Bertucci's opened in Somerville in 1981. The company filed for bankruptcy in 2018 and closed 15 restaurants. 
WOBURN, MA
NECN

B.Good in Bedford Has Closed

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. Another location of a local group of restaurants known in part for their healthy options has shuttered. According to a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page, b.good in Bedford is no longer in business, with the dining spot apparently closing its doors late last week. In the post the chain refers customers to its locations in Burlington and Woburn, both of which will bring in worker from the Bedford outlet.
BEDFORD, MA
tewksburycarnation.org

Shawsheen Tech Seeks New Facility, Per the Apple. That May Mean a Vote In Tewksbury

At its Sept. 27 meeting, Shawsheen Tech School Committee member Brian O’Donnell, Chair of the Facilities and Capital Planning Subcommittee, announced that the Massachusetts School Building Authority will visit the Tech on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022 to tour the building in response to the school’s statement of interest to enter the state’s school construction grant program for a new or renovated high school, reported the Wilmington Apple. Read more highlights of that meeting and find the link to it on YouTube at the Apple.
TEWKSBURY, MA
whdh.com

Middleton resident shoots, kills bear that was eating chickens, goats

MIDDLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - A resident of a Middleton home where a bear had attacked their goats and chickens shot and killed the bear, according to the Massachusetts Environmental Police. Police believe this is the same bear that has been spotted several times in recent months in local communities including...
MIDDLETON, MA
homenewshere.com

Reading's Benjamin sees Wings Initiative take flight

READING — Charlie Benjamin was home with his family in Reading one day during the height of the pandemic when he went to his garage for the lawn mower and tripped over a bag of clothes. The Phillips Andover student asked his parents about the bag and was told...
READING, MA
CBS Boston

Massachusetts wastewater data shows big increase in COVID levels

BOSTON -- Wastewater data in Massachusetts has revealed a recent spike in COVID levels across northern and southern parts of the state. According to the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority, areas north of the city have experienced roughly a 100 percent jump in the last week.Meanwhile, COVID levels in areas south of Boston have increased to their highest point since mid-May.Samples are taken at the Deer Island Treatment Plant three times a week. The wastewater tested flows in from 43 communities around Boston. Testing detects the virus from people who have symptoms and from people who don't.In Boston, there was a 104.5% increase in...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

How much do you need to make to afford a starter home here?

With higher mortgage rates recently, the income it takes to purchase a starter home in the U.S. has risen by 86%, Realtor.com reports. The average cost of a starter home is up 48% nationwide, and the estimated gross income required to purchase one has jumped 86%, according to a report Realtor.com released Wednesday.
BOSTON, MA

