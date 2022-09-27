ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WCVB

Relatively unheard of condition POTS affecting millions of COVID-19 long-haulers

MEDFORD, Mass. — As health officials keep an eye on what could be an uptick in COVID-19 cases this fall and into the winter, there are a group of local volunteers that are raising much-needed attention and money for a mostly unheard of medical issue that is now also affecting those with long COVID-19. On Saturday, there will be the annual POTS Walk and 5K Run in Medford.
MEDFORD, MA
CBS Boston

Massachusetts wastewater data shows big increase in COVID levels

BOSTON -- Wastewater data in Massachusetts has revealed a recent spike in COVID levels across northern and southern parts of the state. According to the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority, areas north of the city have experienced roughly a 100 percent jump in the last week.Meanwhile, COVID levels in areas south of Boston have increased to their highest point since mid-May.Samples are taken at the Deer Island Treatment Plant three times a week. The wastewater tested flows in from 43 communities around Boston. Testing detects the virus from people who have symptoms and from people who don't.In Boston, there was a 104.5% increase in...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Field & Stream

New Hampshire Reports First-Ever Case of EHD

New Hampshire Fish and Game (NHFG) has reported its first case of epizootic hemorrhagic disease (EHD) in state history. It was detected in a whitetail deer that was found dead in Merrimack County. The disease, which is caused by biting midges, had been found in nearby states such as Vermont, New York, and Connecticut, but never in the Granite State—until now.
MERRIMACK COUNTY, NH
Wilmington Apple

Wilmington Public Schools Wants To Identify Wilmington Students At Private Schools Who May Qualify For Special Education Services, Free Screening Provided

Below is a notice submitted by Wilmington Public Schools:. It is the responsibility of the Wilmington Public Schools to identify any child who may have a disability who is either a resident of Wilmington or who attends a private school within the geographic boundaries of Wilmington even if the student is not a resident of Wilmington. This also includes students who are homeschooled.
WILMINGTON, MA
wgbh.org

Walsh: Workers expect more from employers because of the pandemic

Workers and businesses need to come together for a conversation about what the future of work should look like, U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh said Wednesday. In a speech he described as somewhat of a homecoming, the former Boston mayor spoke to a crowd of labor leaders and state and city officials about what workers want as the country navigates changes from the COVID-19 pandemic, his approach while in City Hall, and recent negotiations that averted a freight rail strike.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

MAP: Where the Invasive Spotted Lanternfly's Been Seen in Mass.

Scientists in Massachusetts are closely tracking a growing presence of an invasive insect that's not only harmful to agriculture, but a pest to communities they infest. Spotted lanternflies, while not new to the Bay State, are being found in more communities across the commonwealth. Worcester this month became the fourth to identify an infestation of them.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

Chelsea Looking to Hire Emergency Dispatchers

Attention Chelsea residents – if you’re looking for a job that makes a difference, this may be your chance. The city of Chelsea is looking to fill two emergency dispatcher positions. The director of the emergency call center said they’re not dealing with a staffing shortage overall, but...
CHELSEA, MA
WBUR

Mass. hospitals at risk of disruption, flooding even in moderate hurricanes

A new study warns Boston-area hospitals with little experience operating during a hurricane will see increased disruptions like flooding and power outages during the damaging storms. The analysis of federal storm surge modeling finds hundreds of hospitals within 10 miles of the Atlantic or Gulf Coast face some risk. Hospitals...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Man sentenced for stealing $1.5M from Boston homeless shelter he ran

A former executive director of a now-defunct Boston homeless shelter was sentenced on Thursday for stealing $1.5 million from the non-profit organization. Using shell accounts and fraudulent invoices in a scheme to siphon over a million dollars from an organization he had “complete control” over, according to Attorney General Maura Healey’s Office.
BOSTON, MA

