Los Angeles, CA

mynewsla.com

Bicyclist Killed in Hit-And-Run in South L.A.; Motorist Sought

A man riding a bicycle was killed in a hit-and-run crash in the south Los Angeles area, and the motorist was being sought Friday, authorities said. The man died at the scene of his injury, which occurred about 11 p.m. Thursday at 61st and Wall streets, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Information on his identity was not immediately available.
mynewsla.com

Shooting Suspect Arrested After Short Pursuit in South Los Angeles

A man suspected of shooting at police officers in South Los Angeles is in custody Friday after a brief chase that ended with his crashing his vehicle into several cars. Officers went to 110th Street and Broadway about 9:30 p.m. Thursday on a report of shots fired, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
KTLA

Man arrested following shootout with police, chase in South Los Angeles

A suspect was taken into custody after a shootout with police and a chase that ended with a crash in South Los Angeles Thursday night. The drama unfolded around 9:30 p.m. when police received a “shots fired” call near West 110th Street and South Broadway in the Broadway-Manchester neighborhood. “Community members saw this individual actually […]
mynewsla.com

Man Arrested in Lynwood After Six-Hour Standoff

A suspect who barricaded himself inside a home in Lynwood is in custody Friday after a six-hour standoff. Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriffs’ Department’s Century Station responded at 8 p.m. Thursday to the 3200 block of Carlin Avenue regarding an armed with a deadly weapon call, Deputy Brenda Serna told City News Service.
mynewsla.com

Man Arrested in San Gabriel Valley After Leading Authorities on Pursuit

A male suspect was taken into custody this evening after leading authorities on a pursuit in an SUV reported stolen out of East Los Angeles. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies attempted to stop the Dodge Durango just before 5:55 p.m. in East L.A. after running the vehicle’s license plates and discovering it was stolen, but the driver refused to yield and fled from authorities.
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man shot to death in DTLA

LOS ANGELES – A man in his 20s who was shot and killed in downtown Los Angeles was identified Thursday. Officers responded to a shots fired call at approximately 6:45 p.m. Tuesday to Ninth and San Julian streets, west of San Pedro Street, near the Flower District, where they found a man lying in an alley suffering from gunshot wounds.
mynewsla.com

Woman Killed in Car-to-Car-Shooting Identified

A woman who was shot to death in the Chesterfield Square neighborhood of South Los Angeles in a car-to-car shooting was identified by county authorities Wednesday. Bre’yanna Bailey, 28, was the shooting victim, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office. The shooting occurred about 11:50 p.m. Monday...
CBS LA

Pursuit suspect crashes in South LA after opening fire on police

A suspect wanted for shooting at police crashed in a South Los Angeles neighborhood after a brief pursuit. The firefight happened at the intersection of 111th Place and Broadway a little after 9:30 p.m., when officers were called to the scene after receiving reports of shots fired in the area. "During the investigation, they encountered the suspect in an alley west of Broadway and south of 111th Street," LAPD said in a statement. "The suspect fired at the officers, who returned fire." The suspect attempted to get away from the police but crashed about 1.6 miles away near 97th Street and Towne Avenue.Police apprehended the suspect and wheeled him into the ambulance, where he was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. They said that he was injured during the crash.Following the pursuit, investigators located three firearms inside of the suspect's vehicle. The suspect's identity has been withheld pending the ongoing nature of the investigation. 
mynewsla.com

Grand Theft Suspect Dies While in Custody in OC

A woman in custody on charges of grand theft died while hospitalized, Orange County sheriff’s officials said Friday. Margarita Luna, who was 44, was taken to a hospital on Wednesday and was pronounced dead Thursday, sheriff’s officials said. She was booked into jail on Sept. 11 by Costa Mesa police for grand theft, deputies said.
mynewsla.com

Man, Woman Stabbed in South Los Angeles

Two people are hospitalized Wednesday after stabbing each other during an altercation in the Jefferson Park neighborhood of South Los Angeles. Officers from the Southwest Division of the Los Angeles Police Department responded to reports of a stabbing at approximately 11:41 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Crenshaw Boulevard and 28th Street and located a man and a woman, both suffering from stab wounds, according to reports from the scene.
mynewsla.com

Five Men Arrested in Burbank Residential Burglary and Police Chase

Five young men were in custody Thursday in connection with a residential burglary in Burbank that led to a vehicle chase. The burglary occurred about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of Catalina Street, said Burbank police Sgt. Brent Fekety. “The victim called the police and said she was...
mynewsla.com

Man Killed in Downtown Shooting, Woman Wounded

A man in his 20s was shot and killed in downtown Los Angeles Tuesday evening while a woman was wounded. Officers responded to a shots fired call at approximately 6:45 p.m. to Ninth and San Julian streets, west of San Pedro Street, near the Flower District, where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Mike Lopez told City News Service.
2urbangirls.com

Man, woman stabbed during altercation in South LA

LOS ANGELES – Two people are hospitalized Wednesday after stabbing each other during an altercation in the Jefferson Park neighborhood of South Los Angeles. Officers from the Southwest Division of the Los Angeles Police Department responded to reports of a stabbing at approximately 11:41 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Crenshaw Boulevard and 28th Street and located a man and a woman, both suffering from stab wounds, according to reports from the scene.
mynewsla.com

Man Shot and Wounded in Torrance; Investigation Underway

A man was shot and wounded in Torrance, and an investigation was underway Thursday. Officers were sent to the 2300 block of Torrance Boulevard about 11:55 p.m. Wednesday on a report of shots fired, said Torrance police Sgt. Ron Salary. “Upon arrival, officers found shell casings and were informed one...
