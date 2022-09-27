Read full article on original website
30-Year-Old Inmate Accused in Fatal Altercation in Murrieta Jail
An inmate at the Cois Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta died in an apparent altercation with another inmate, sheriff’s officials said Friday. Deputies responded to an unresponsive inmate at around 4:20 p.m. Thursday, according to Sgt. Richard Carroll from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Carroll said deputies and...
Man to Stand Trial for Allegedly Giving Girl Fatal Dose of Fentanyl
A young man accused of supplying a lethal dose of fentanyl to a 16-year-old French Valley girl must stand trial for second-degree murder, a judge ruled Friday. Raymond Gene Tyrrell, 19, of French Valley, was arrested last year following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the death of the teenager, identified in court documents only as “J.G.”
Woman to Stand Trial for Allegedly Fatally Stabbing Ex-Boyfriend
A 25-year-old Moreno Valley woman accused of fatally stabbing her ex-boyfriend during an argument in his car was ordered Friday to stand trial on a murder charge. Brittany Yvonne Juarez is accused of killing 25-year-old Robert Emilio Minjares of Moreno Valley last year. Following a preliminary hearing at the Riverside...
Trial Date Set for Man Accused of Killing Girlfriend, Snatching Their Child
A Jan. 30 trial date was confirmed Thursday for a convicted felon accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend at her San Jacinto home and fleeing to Las Vegas, where he was apprehended holding his and the victim’s 2-year-old son. Celestine John Stoot Jr., 43, of Lake Elsinore allegedly killed...
Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Bowling Alley Shooting That Killed Three
A man who was convicted of murdering three men and wounding four other people in a shooting at a bowling alley in Torrance while he was on parole was sentenced Friday to three consecutive life terms in prison without the possibility of parole. Jurors found Reginald Leander Wallace, now 51,...
Grand Theft Suspect Dies While in Custody in OC
A woman in custody on charges of grand theft died while hospitalized, Orange County sheriff’s officials said Friday. Margarita Luna, who was 44, was taken to a hospital on Wednesday and was pronounced dead Thursday, sheriff’s officials said. She was booked into jail on Sept. 11 by Costa Mesa police for grand theft, deputies said.
Man in Alleged 7-Eleven Burglary In Desert Hot Springs Pleads Not Guilty
A 27-year-old man suspected of stealing about $13,000 worth of items from a convenience store in Desert Hot Springs pleaded not guilty Thursday. Jacques Carnel Coleman was charged with two felony counts, one each of burglary and grand theft of over $950, according to court records. He pleaded not guilty to both counts Thursday afternoon at the Larson Justice Center in Indio.
Convicted Arsonist Charged with Setting Fire in Garden Grove
A convicted arsonist was charged Friday with setting a fire at the Harbor Motel in Garden Grove. Alexis Alan Avila, 22, was charged with a count of arson of an inhabited structure and two counts of arson of property, all felonies. He also faces sentencing enhancements for arson with a prior conviction.
Parolee Charged in Santa Ana Stabbing Death
A 38-year old parolee has been charged murdering a homeless man in Santa Ana, police said Wednesday. Physical evidence linked Robert Rodriguez Jr. to the scene of the stabbing, according to the Santa Ana Police Department, and the Orange County District Attorney’s office filed a murder charge against Rodriguez on Monday.
Man Arrested in Lynwood After Six-Hour Standoff
A suspect who barricaded himself inside a home in Lynwood is in custody Friday after a six-hour standoff. Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriffs’ Department’s Century Station responded at 8 p.m. Thursday to the 3200 block of Carlin Avenue regarding an armed with a deadly weapon call, Deputy Brenda Serna told City News Service.
Trial Begins for Man Charged with Killing Girlfriend in Santa Ana
A 44-year-old man repeatedly stabbed his girlfriend with a screwdriver and strangled her with a New England Patriots jacket in their Santa Ana apartment nearly five years ago, a prosecutor told jurors Thursday. Prentis John Hill is charged with murder with a sentencing enhancement for the personal use of a...
Man Arrested in Deadly Marijuana Dispensary Shooting
Authorities Thursday announced the arrest of a man in connection with a fatal shooting at a marijuana dispensary in the unincorporated Windsor Hills area last month. Gabriel Alvarado, 24, was taken into custody last week in the Aug. 12 killing of Azuma Bennett, in the 3800 block of West Slauson Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Man Arrested in San Gabriel Valley After Leading Authorities on Pursuit
A male suspect was taken into custody this evening after leading authorities on a pursuit in an SUV reported stolen out of East Los Angeles. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies attempted to stop the Dodge Durango just before 5:55 p.m. in East L.A. after running the vehicle’s license plates and discovering it was stolen, but the driver refused to yield and fled from authorities.
Heavily Armed, Drugged-up Nevada Duo Free on Bail After Trying to Enter a Home
A pair of allegedly drug-intoxicated and heavily armed Las Vegas residents suspected of trying to enter an elderly person’s Palm Desert home are free Thursday after posting bail. Jason Anthony Negron, 41, and Hope Elaine Etsitty, 46, were arrested Tuesday in the 74300 block of Xavier Court, said Lt....
Orange County Employee Charged with Threatening Spitzer
A 60-year-old Orange County employee accused of threatening Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer and a county executive is seeking to have the Orange County District Attorney’s Office recused from his case, according to court records obtained Thursday. Danny Bruce Richards, who works as a senior civil engineer for...
La Cañada Flintridge Man Charged in Alleged Murder-for-Hire Plots
A federal grand jury Thursday charged a La Cañada Flintridge man who allegedly conspired with a San Fernando Valley resident to hire a hit man to kill two men involved in litigation against him. Arthur Raffy Aslanian, 53, is charged in a three-count federal indictment with one count of...
Man Behind Bars for Alleged Theft of Power Tools from La Quinta Business
A 45-year-old man was arrested Thursday for allegedly stealing power tools and leading deputies on a foot pursuit in La Quinta. Jose Manuel Alvarez of Indio was arrested Thursday morning on suspicion of theft and resisting a peace officer, according to Sgt. Oscar Gutierrez from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
Woman Pleads Not Guilty in Fatal Shooting of Double Amputee in Wheelchair
A woman with a felony conviction pleaded not guilty Thursday in the shooting death of a homeless double-amputee who was in a wheelchair outside a McDonald’s restaurant in South Los Angeles. Ruby Salazar, 37, of Los Angeles, is charged with one count each of murder and attempted murder, along...
Women Accused of Harassing Juveniles at Bus Stop Arrested
A 61-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday for allegedly harassing juveniles at a bus stop in Mecca. Teresa Bolanos of Coachella was arrested on suspicion of annoying or harassing a child under the age of 18, according to Sgt. Porfirio Rubio from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. According to Rubio,...
Man Arrested After Allegedly Striking Woman, Child in Hit-And-Run Collision
A man suspected of hitting a woman and a child in a crosswalk in Industry with his car, then driving away, was arrested Thursday. The woman and the child were crossing Azusa Avenue near Gemini Street about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday when the man driving a silver Honda Accord allegedly ran a red light and struck the victims in the crosswalk, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The driver then fled the scene without identifying himself or rendering aid to the victims.
