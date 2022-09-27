ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mynewsla.com

Bicyclist Killed in Hit-And-Run Crash in South L.A.; Motorist Sought

A man riding a bicycle was killed in a hit-and-run crash in the south Los Angeles area, and the motorist was being sought Friday, authorities said. The man died at the scene of his injury, which occurred about 11 p.m. Thursday at 61st and Wall streets, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Information on his identity was not immediately available.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Police chase suspect's tire rubber flies off, hops on freeway in LA County

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A bizarre police chase turned into a standoff with officers just as dramatic in Los Angeles County Friday night. SkyFOX was first over the chase scene on the 10 Freeway as the California Highway Patrol is in pursuit of a possible stolen SUV. The suspect drove through parts of East LA, South Gate and San Gabriel Valley. At one point during the chase, officers tried to do a PIT maneuver against the Dodge Durango, but the suspect got away in the South Gate area.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Shooting Suspect Arrested After Short Pursuit in South Los Angeles

A man suspected of shooting at police officers in South Los Angeles is in custody Friday after a brief chase that ended with his crashing his vehicle into several cars. Officers went to 110th Street and Broadway about 9:30 p.m. Thursday on a report of shots fired, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Man arrested following shootout with police, chase in South Los Angeles

A suspect was taken into custody after a shootout with police and a chase that ended with a crash in South Los Angeles Thursday night. The drama unfolded around 9:30 p.m. when police received a “shots fired” call near West 110th Street and South Broadway in the Broadway-Manchester neighborhood. “Community members saw this individual actually […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
San Pedro, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
newsantaana.com

Blue cloth bandit suspect finally arrested after 68 robberies in So. California

Los Angeles: Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Division (RHD) have made an arrest in a series of armed robberies. Since October of 2021, there have been a total of 68-armed business robberies attributed by investigators to the same suspect. The robberies have occurred throughout Los Angeles County and the City of Los Angeles. Investigators from RHD were assigned to investigate the 16 robberies that occurred inside City boundaries. It is not yet know if the suspect also was involved in any robberies in Orange County.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Arrested in Lynwood After Six-Hour Standoff

A suspect who barricaded himself inside a home in Lynwood is in custody Friday after a six-hour standoff. Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriffs’ Department’s Century Station responded at 8 p.m. Thursday to the 3200 block of Carlin Avenue regarding an armed with a deadly weapon call, Deputy Brenda Serna told City News Service.
LYNWOOD, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man shot to death in DTLA

LOS ANGELES – A man in his 20s who was shot and killed in downtown Los Angeles was identified Thursday. Officers responded to a shots fired call at approximately 6:45 p.m. Tuesday to Ninth and San Julian streets, west of San Pedro Street, near the Flower District, where they found a man lying in an alley suffering from gunshot wounds.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Los Angeles#Police
Key News Network

West Covina Armed Carjacking Suspects Caught in Pomona with Weapon in Vehicle

Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: Armed suspects involved in a carjacking in West Covina were apprehended in the city of Pomona early Friday morning, Sept. 30, 2022. The West Covina Police Department received a 911 call of an armed carjacking on the 300 block of Citrus Avenue in the city of West Covina. The suspects pointed a black weapon at the victim, took a 1992 white Honda Accord and fled eastbound on the 10 Freeway toward the Pomona area.
POMONA, CA
mynewsla.com

Man, Woman Stabbed in South Los Angeles

Two people are hospitalized Wednesday after stabbing each other during an altercation in the Jefferson Park neighborhood of South Los Angeles. Officers from the Southwest Division of the Los Angeles Police Department responded to reports of a stabbing at approximately 11:41 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Crenshaw Boulevard and 28th Street and located a man and a woman, both suffering from stab wounds, according to reports from the scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Reward offered in South LA shooting death investigation

LOS ANGELES (CNS) – Authorities Thursday announced a reward of $50,000 for help solving the killing of a young man gunned down in December in the South Los Angeles area. Sabino Reyna, 23, was shot about 11 p.m. on Dec. 15 as he walked on a sidewalk on Wadsworth Avenue near 84th Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
mynewsla.com

Five Men Arrested in Burbank Residential Burglary and Police Chase

Five young men were in custody Thursday in connection with a residential burglary in Burbank that led to a vehicle chase. The burglary occurred about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of Catalina Street, said Burbank police Sgt. Brent Fekety. “The victim called the police and said she was...
BURBANK, CA
CBS LA

Pursuit suspect crashes in South LA after opening fire on police

A suspect wanted for shooting at police crashed in a South Los Angeles neighborhood after a brief pursuit. The firefight happened at the intersection of 111th Place and Broadway a little after 9:30 p.m., when officers were called to the scene after receiving reports of shots fired in the area. "During the investigation, they encountered the suspect in an alley west of Broadway and south of 111th Street," LAPD said in a statement. "The suspect fired at the officers, who returned fire." The suspect attempted to get away from the police but crashed about 1.6 miles away near 97th Street and Towne Avenue.Police apprehended the suspect and wheeled him into the ambulance, where he was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. They said that he was injured during the crash.Following the pursuit, investigators located three firearms inside of the suspect's vehicle. The suspect's identity has been withheld pending the ongoing nature of the investigation. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man, woman stabbed during altercation in South LA

LOS ANGELES – Two people are hospitalized Wednesday after stabbing each other during an altercation in the Jefferson Park neighborhood of South Los Angeles. Officers from the Southwest Division of the Los Angeles Police Department responded to reports of a stabbing at approximately 11:41 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Crenshaw Boulevard and 28th Street and located a man and a woman, both suffering from stab wounds, according to reports from the scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Authorities Looking for Woman Missing from Sylmar

Authorities Thursday sought the public’s help to find a woman with bipolar disorder who went missing in Sylmar in July. Janethy M. Perez, 36, was last seen on the afternoon of July 15 in the 14000 block of Olive View Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in multi-vehicle crash on LA freeway

CERRITOS, Calif. – Authorities Wednesday identified a man who was killed in a multi-vehicle crash involving an armored truck on the southbound San Gabriel River (605) Freeway in the Cerritos area. The collision was reported at about 8:45 a.m. Tuesday near South Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.
CERRITOS, CA
mynewsla.com

Car-to-Car Shooting in South Los Angeles Leaves One Dead

A woman was fatally shot in the Chesterfield Square neighborhood of South Los Angeles in an apparent car-to-car shooting, police said Tuesday. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department were called at approximately 11:50 p.m. Monday where they learned the shooting occurred near Slauson and Western avenues, LAPD Lt. Letica Ruiz told City News Service.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy