Calvert County, MD

Pennsylvania man gets 13 years for attempted murder in Calvert

By By MARTY MADDEN
Southern Maryland News
Southern Maryland News
 3 days ago
A 51-year-old Pennsylvania man who allegedly tried to run down a female pedestrian after she refused a ride from him was sentenced Monday to 13 years in prison by a Calvert County Circuit Court judge.

The incident occurred in May 2021 on St. Leonard Road.

