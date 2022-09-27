ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Bill could expand access to financial information at state-related universities

By NCPA Staff
 3 days ago

Harrisburg, Pa. — The Senate approved legislation to expand Pennsylvania’s Right to Know Law to provide greater access to public records at state-related universities.

Senate Bill 488 would create an online searchable database that details information about budgets and contracts approved by Penn State University, Temple University, the University of Pittsburgh, and Lincoln University.

The legislation also increases the amount of university personnel salary information subject to public disclosure.

In a June letter, lobbyists for Penn State, Pitt, and Temple said the bill will "maintain the careful balance" between privacy and transparency. Representatives from Lincoln University didn't sign the letter.

State-related universities receive more than $600 million in taxpayer dollars.

Under Pennsylvania’s Right to Know Law, the Office of Open Records processes requests for documents from public agencies, such as the governor’s administration, legislative and judicial agencies and local organizations.

The bill now moves to the House of Representatives for consideration.

