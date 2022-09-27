ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Driver threatened with gun in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police are investigating after a driver told police he was shot at Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to Beechwood Boulevard and Forward Avenue for a report of someone threatened with a gun around 8 a.m.

Police said a delivery or vendor driver said another driver in a different vehicle pointed a gun at him and discharged the weapon.

There was no damage to the vehicle and no one was injured, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

WPXI Pittsburgh

Man shot in Duquesne; police seek information

DUQUESNE, Pa. — A man shot Friday morning in Duquesne is expected to survive. First responders were notified of a shooting around 12:10 a.m. in the 100 block of Peter Street, according to Allegheny County police. They found a man with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to an area hospital.
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh native facing more charges in deadly New Jersey drag racing crash

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Prosecutors in New Jersey announced more charges against a Pittsburgh man charged in an illegal drag race that killed two people.Gerald J. White, 37, of Pittsburgh, is facing a long list of charges, which now includes additional counts of aggravated manslaughter for what police say was extreme indifference to what happened, as well as eluding police.Two people died and several others were injured at an alleged illegal auto event over the weekend in Wildwood.The Cape May County Prosecutor's Office identified the victims of the crashes as 18-year-old Lindsay Weakland from Carlisle, Pennsylvania, and 34-year-old Timothy Ogden from Clayton, New Jersey.White struck a 2014 Honda Civic, killing Ogden. He also hit Weakland while she was crossing the street. Weakland was pronounced dead at the scene. Ogden was transported to the Atlantic City Medical Center but later died as a result of his injuries, authorities say.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man on the run for 2 years after fatal Point Breeze crash conviction arrested

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man on the run for more than two years has been arrested.Police arrested Daquan Thompson in Uniontown on Wednesday, the Allegheny County Sheriff's Office announced Friday.In 2020, a judge convicted Thompson of driving drunk and causing a crash in Point Breeze that killed Angelica Field, a mother of five and a passenger in his car. Police say Thompson's blood-alcohol level was more than two times the legal limit.Thompson never showed up for sentencing and was on the run before being arrested by law enforcement on Wednesday. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Police investigate overnight shooting in Duquesne

Allegheny County police are investigating a shooting early Friday morning that left a man injured in Duquesne. Officers responded just after midnight to a report of shots fired in the 100 block of Peter Street. Responders discovered an adult man with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was transported...
DUQUESNE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

1 hospitalized after shooting in Duquesne

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - At least one person is in the hospital after being shot in Duquesne.KDKA cameras captured police blocking off part of Peter Street just south of Kennedy overnight.We're working to learn what triggered the gunfire. No word on any suspects.
DUQUESNE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh school employee assaulted by student, officials say

A student was taken into police custody after assaulting a school employee at Thursday morning at Oliver Citywide Academy, officials said. Pittsburgh Public Schools spokeswoman Ebony Pugh said the employee was taken to a hospital after the 8:57 a.m. incident. A condition was not available. “As an added precaution, the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Kennywood set to reopen today after shooting last weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today, Kennywood will welcome back guests after three people were shot there last Saturday nightPolice said an argument between two teenage groups is what prompted the shooting where two 15-year-olds were shot.Since then, there have been questions about security at Kennywood and how a teenager was able to bring a gun inside the park. But earlier this week, the park announced some safety upgrades.Kennywood said there will now be an increased security presence by doubling the police presence. Perimeter enhancements are now in place. A chaperone policy will be enforced, with anybody under 17 needing adult supervision. There also is a new bag policy and decorative facial coverings will be limited, however, covid-19 masks are okay to wear.Some people said they're not sure how Kennywood will be able to enforce all of the new measures, and they won't be going back anytime soon.Meanwhile, the shooter has not been identified.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Arrest made in Allegheny County catalytic converter thefts after months-long investigation

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A Philadelphia man has been arrested for allegedly stealing catalytic converters from vehicles parked at local car dealerships. After a monthslong collaborative police investigation, 34-year-old Curtis Wallace Jr. was arrested in Philadelphia and transported to the Allegheny County Jail. According to Bethel Park Police Detective...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Local man accused of impersonating police officer, harassing elderly woman

PITTSBURGH — A Pitcairn man is facing a slew of charges, including impersonating a public servant, after confronting an elderly woman along Route 22 in Monroeville. Police say Jason Birdwell, 51, followed a woman along Wall Avenue and onto Route 22, getting out of his vehicle and walking onto the median to approach her car. The woman drove away and Birdwell allegedly followed her into a restaurant parking lot on Northern Pike. The woman said Birdwell got out of his car and yelled at her, pointing to his body camera and telling her he caught her speeding. The woman said that while she got out of her car to walk into the restaurant, Birdwell yelled obscenities at her and closely followed. She said he left when she called 911.
MONROEVILLE, PA
