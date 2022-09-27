Driver threatened with gun in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh police are investigating after a driver told police he was shot at Tuesday morning.
Officers were called to Beechwood Boulevard and Forward Avenue for a report of someone threatened with a gun around 8 a.m.
Police said a delivery or vendor driver said another driver in a different vehicle pointed a gun at him and discharged the weapon.
There was no damage to the vehicle and no one was injured, police said.
The investigation is ongoing.
