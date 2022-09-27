ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Here’s What Oil Weight Means and Why It Matters

By Peter Nelson
The Drive
The Drive
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vL6tJ_0iCWl4iH00 Peter Nelson

When it comes to determining and choosing an oil weight, none of it involves weight as we commonly think of it—there are no weight scales involved in weighing oil . Instead, in this circumstance, weight refers to the oil’s viscosity, which is a fluid’s resistance to flow. Generally speaking, the higher the viscosity, the slower it’ll flow, the lower the viscosity, the faster it’ll flow.

Oil weight is a critical detail of keeping your engine running as efficiently and reliably as possible, and the way it’s identified is a mixture of two rating variables. Let’s dive into what those two variables are, why they’re important, and why someone might consider deviating from their car’s recommended rating for their next oil change .

The Basics

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vyedz_0iCWl4iH00
Universal Pictures Screenshot

In the 2001 action thriller The Fast and the Furious , there’s a short but memorable exchange of dialogue between the main antagonist, Johnny Tran, and his cousin Lance while they’re in their garage. “What are you feeling, Lance, 40 weight? Fifty weight?” Johnny asks. “Forty weight sounds nice,” Lance replies. Nevermind the fact that it’s a torture scene.

The common way that engine oils are measured and marketed in our modern era is with a two-part label outlined by The Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE): The first number is its cold startup viscosity indicated by a W (think winter), followed by a number for its hot or operating temperature viscosity. Some examples of common oil weights are 5W-30, 10W-40, 0W-30, and so on. These are known as multigrade oils.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=169bY4_0iCWl4iH00
Peter Nelson

To be more specific, cold startup viscosity is measured at -17.8 degrees Celsius (0 degrees Fahrenheit). This means if the engine has 0W-30 in it, it will flow with a viscosity rating of 0—which is quite thin—and will have maximum flow to critical components when the engine isn’t up to operating temperature. Lower cold-start viscosity numbers are ideal for climates that see cold winter temperatures, as it ensures the most flow when ambient temperatures are immensely lower than the engine’s operating temperature. The second number is its viscosity at 100 degrees Celsius (212 degrees Fahrenheit). Thus, with a 0W-30 oil, it will act as a 30-grade oil at hot or normal operating temperatures.

A higher number means it’ll resist thinning out too much at high temperatures, as well as maintain oil pressure. Typically, the higher that second number is, the better it’ll protect the engine’s internals in high-heat scenarios, especially when it comes to high-performance driving in autocross, at a track day, or in wheel-to-wheel racing. Though, some trade-offs include inhibiting performance and potentially having an adverse effect on oil-driven systems like variable valve timing.

When in Doubt, Check Your Owner’s Manual

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36kzWY_0iCWl4iH00

The best oil to run is what’s recommended by your vehicle’s manufacturer. A quick way to figure this out is to check your owner’s manual, take a peek at your engine’s oil cap, or if you’re in a pinch at your local auto parts store, it’s usually easy to search on your phone.

Some manufacturers indicate a range of approved weights, which usually has to do with your climate. If you live in a warmer climate in the Southwest, cold temperature starts aren’t as much of a concern. If you live in the Midwest, the lower the winter rating is more crucial. Conversely, driving in hot weather and climates can really test an engine’s cooling system, in which case a higher second number is worth considering.

Typically, modern engines, especially turbocharged variants, will take a thinner oil, as their tighter tolerances require a thin oil to pass through them. In my own situation, my 2014 Mazda 2 took 0W-20, whereas my 2011 BMW 128i takes OW-30, 0W-40, 5W-30, or 5W-40—I err on the heavier side for maximum protection in the warm climate I live in.

Additionally, it’s a good idea to pay close attention to what type of oil your manufacturer recommends. This could mean full-synthetic, synthetic blend, BMW Long Life, GM Dexos2, or any other wording to look for when choosing your oil. When in doubt, popular, well-rated online retailers will have a selection of the right oils for your car. In my case, I take comfort in knowing FCP Euro , BimmerWorld , and Turner Motorsport have the best-possible oil choices for my BMW.

Do Your Research

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XTmHX_0iCWl4iH00
Peter Nelson

If you’re considering running an oil that’s outside of the manufacturer’s recommendation, it’s important to do your research, make sure your sources are legitimate, and be ready for the risk. This is usually a consideration when high performance is important, such as in road racing, drag racing, autocross, and track days.

There’s an endless amount of discussion on enthusiast forums about what the best oil viscosity is for a particular platform, where it’s driven, and how it’s driven, and it can get quite confusing. Again, when in doubt, run what your manufacturer says your engine was designed to run.

In my own situation, I run 5W-40 full synthetic, as the 40 weight indicates it’ll hold up better in higher temperatures, and it’s commonly accepted among enthusiasts and automotive professionals as a sturdier alternative to 5W-30, but not radically heavier.

Some folks might state that high-viscosity oils will cut down on oil consumption, however there’s a myriad of factors that contribute to oil consumption. Others say that zinc additives are a cure-all for internal engine ailments, though zinc is unfriendly to a lot of modern cars’ catalytic converters. A common opinion is heavy, non-synthetic oil will cause fewer leaks, but there’s more to oil leaks than just the thickness of oil that’s passing through them. When in doubt, the correct weight and type that’s changed on time is always the best bet.

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

10 Cars Worth More Used Than New

We all know the new and used car market is currently a dumpster fire due to several parts shortages, the most famous of which is the ongoing semiconductor chip shortage. While we can't wait to not write the words "semiconductor chip shortage" ever again, the effects on the market are fascinating.
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Synthetic Oil#Oil Pressure#Gm#Vehicles#Tem
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Mazda
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Cars
Business Insider

A wave of layoffs is sweeping the US. Here are the major companies that have announced cuts so far, from Gap to Peloton.

Layoffs are sweeping across American businesses in 2022. Peloton has laid off thousands of employees this year. Real estate firm Re/Max slashed 17% of its workforce. Even traditionally layoff-resistant companies like Netflix have made cuts, and now companies that saw a pandemic-era boom, like Shopify, are cutting hundreds of jobs.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars

Elon Musk undoubtedly has helped change the face of the automobile industry. In less than 20 years, Tesla (TSLA) , which he co-founded, has become the benchmark for what all other carmakers aspire to and compare themselves with. Legacy carmakers like Ford (F) , General Motors (GM) and Volkswagen (VLKAF)...
ECONOMY
Interesting Engineering

A new rotary electric contact method could radically change the way wind turbines generate electricity

Sandia National Laboratories researchers have developed a fundamentally new type of rotary electrical contact. The technology is called Twistact, and it will eliminate the need for expensive rare-earth magnets in large wind turbines. Sandia is now ready to partner with the energy industry to develop the next generation of direct-drive...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Ford Has Some Bad News for Car Buyers and the Economy

The news feels like a cold shower for the many consumers who have been waiting many months to receive the vehicles they ordered. As for those who have just placed orders for new vehicles, the news also renders the delivery schedules for their cars uncertain. Ford Motor (F) has just...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Elon Musk Believes Earth's Days Are Numbered

War may be hell, but it can sure cut through a lot of red tape. Just ask Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk. Musk, the world's richest man, spoke with the former "Tonight Show" host Jay Leno on Sept. 21 during an episode of "Jay Leno's Garage." The comedian and the entrepreneur spoke during a tour of Musk's SpaceX facility in Brownsville, Texas.
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Ford Recalls Nearly 500,000 Vehicles in Two Actions

Ford Motor (F) on Sept. 1 was contending with a pair of recalls relating to fire risks and rear-view camera troubles. The vehicle maker is recalling 198,000 model year 2015-2017 Expeditions and Navigators due to a risk of interior fire originating at the blower motor located behind the glove box.
CARS
InsideClimate News

An EV With 600 Miles of Range Is Tantalizingly Close

CATL, one of the world’s leading makers of EV batteries, has announced that its next-generation battery has a range of 621 miles and will debut early next year. The battery will be installed in two models made by Zeekr, a Chinese brand which is not yet available in the United States.
CARS
gmauthority.com

Corvette Parts Supplier Files For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

A Michigan-based supplier that produces tube assemblies and transmission components for the Chevy Corvette has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. According to a recent report from Crain’s Detroit Business, Erin Industries Inc. recently filed for Subchapter V of Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The company experienced a downturn over the course of the last two years as a result of rising material costs and supply chain disruptions.
MICHIGAN STATE
Ars Technica

Ford gives dealers 2 months to accept new rules or stop selling EVs

Ford dealers have until the end of October to decide if they want to keep selling electric vehicles. And they'll have to agree to some new conditions if they do, including transparent, set pricing, available online, according to a new report at Inside EVs. We've known for some time that...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Richard Rawlings Sells Entire Car Collection For Over $1 Million

Gas Monkey Garage played host to one of the most successful car shows on Discovery for years. Now that the show has essentially migrated to YouTube, owner Richard Rawlings has had to adapt to the typical YouTuber style of presenting cars. He's created quite a collection of cool classics over the years (although he has had some modern toys too), but now the excitable entrepreneur has decided to get rid of these classics so that he can replace them with newer, more exotic cars. We covered the two-part explanation behind his decision to auction off most of his cars at the beginning of this month, and now the auction has closed, netting Mr. Rawlings a tidy sum of $1,080,903.
CARS
The Drive

The Drive

New York City, NY
66K+
Followers
11K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

 https://thedrive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy