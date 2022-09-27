ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
InsuranceNewsNet

AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Alliance Insurance (PSC)

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of Alliance Insurance (PSC) (Alliance) (. United Arab Emirates. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect Alliance’s balance sheet strength,...
InsuranceNewsNet

Food and Beverage Insurance Market May See a Big Move : Major Giants AXA, Allianz, Marsh

New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/29/2022 -- Global Food and Beverage Insurance Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Food and Beverage Insurance Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are.
InsuranceNewsNet

Entertainment Insurance Market to Show Strong Growth : Leading Players Intact Financial, Next Insurance, Allen Financial Insurance

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/29/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Entertainment Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
#Linus Stocks#European Union#Civil Unrest#Bankruptcies#Financial Stability#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Aegon#Treasury
InsuranceNewsNet

Arch MI Secures Over $358 Million of Indemnity Reinsurance through Bellemeade Re Insurance-Linked Note Transaction and Related Reinsurance

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Arch Mortgage Insurance Company (Arch MI) announced that it has obtained over. of indemnity reinsurance on a pool representing approximately. of mortgages from Bellemeade Re 2022-2 Ltd., a special purpose reinsurer. The coverage was obtained by issuing approximately. $201 million. in bonds and. $157 million. in direct reinsurance....
InsuranceNewsNet

Surplus Lines Insurance Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2027: Admiral Insurance Group, Swiss Re, Fortegra Financial

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Surplus Lines Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
InsuranceNewsNet

Embedded Insurance Market to See Huge Growth by 2027: Hokodo Services, Wrisk Transfer, Trov Insurance Solution

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/29/2022 -- The Latest Released Embedded Insurance. market study has evaluated the future growth potential of. market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in.
InsuranceNewsNet

Workers Compensation Insurance Market to See Booming Growth : Tokio Marine, Liberty Mutual, Berkshire Hathaway

AIG (. Download Sample Report PDF (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/sample-report/17401-global-workers-compensation-insurance-market. Definition:. Workers compensation insurance offers medical and wage benefits to people who are injured at work. The coverage is authorized by each state and the wage and medical benefits vary by state. Workers compensation is considered...
InsuranceNewsNet

Life Reinsurance Market May See a Big Move : Major Giants Munich Re, Swiss Re, Hannover Re: Life Reinsurance Market 2022-2028

New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2022 -- Life Reinsurance Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Life Reinsurance Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are.
InsuranceNewsNet

Usage Based Insurance for Automotive Market to Enjoy 'Explosive Growth' to 2027 : Acko General Insurance, Liberty Mutual, Progressive, Allstate

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2022 -- The Latest Released Usage based. market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Usage based. market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Usage based.
InsuranceNewsNet

Women Only Drivers Insurance Market to See Huge Growth by 2027: Allianz, AXA, Munich Reinsurance America

AIA Group Ltd. (Hong Kong) American International Group, Inc. Munich Reinsurance America, Inc. Download Sample Report PDF (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/sample-report/168107-global-women-only-drivers-insurance-market. Definition:. A women-only driver's insurance provides are easier and effective coverages, this permits women to get car insurance. Additionally, car insurance turns as an immediate...
InsuranceNewsNet

Boiler Insurance Market to Develop New Growth Story : British Gas , Zurich Insurance ,HomeServe: Boiler Insurance Market Size, Share, Future Growth and Opportunity Assessment 2021-2027

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/29/2022 -- Boiler insurance is a plan that provides coverage for plumbing, new boiler installation, boiler repair & servicing, etc related expenses. The coverage plan also includes the damage other than fire, loss due to explosion, and damage to surrounding property. The premium amount can be paid on a monthly or yearly basis to avoid an inclusive burden at once. The insurance depends on the types of the boiler and can be distributed under the company's plan package.
InsuranceNewsNet

Teenager Life Insurance Market to Enjoy 'Explosive Growth' to 2027 : Gerber Life Insurance, Allianz, Assicurazioni Generali, China Life Insurance

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/29/2022 -- The Latest Released Teenager Life Insurance. market study has evaluated the future growth potential of. market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in.
InsuranceNewsNet

Life and Non-Life Insurance Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2027: Axa, Cigna, MetLife

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/29/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Life and Non-Life Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
InsuranceNewsNet

Specialty Insurance Sectors Market to Witness Massive Growth by 2028 : Nationwide, CAN, Zurich: Specialty Insurance Sectors Market Analysis & Forecast for Next 5 Years

New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2022 -- The Latest Released Specialty Insurance Sectors market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Specialty Insurance Sectors market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, and emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints in the Specialty Insurance Sectors market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as.
InsuranceNewsNet

Sayata adds the first-of-its-kind cyber business insurance – ACTM

The distribution platform now offers access to ACTM from AXIS, an all-new dynamic business coverage for SMBs. /PRNewswire/ -- Sayata, the leading marketplace for insurance brokers and carriers to easily scale their business insurance portfolios, announced a new cyber coverage for businesses that is now available on the Sayata Platform. Designed to eliminate unexpected gaps in coverage, AXIS Cyber Technology and Miscellaneous Professional Liability ("ACTM") combines a variety of coverages into a dynamic insurance offering that adapts to the needs of the insured.
InsuranceNewsNet

Financial Conduct Authority: Financial Watchdog Warns Insurers To Protect Customers' Wellbeing During Cost Of Living Squeeze

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is concerned that as pressure mounts on household budgets some customers may cut-back on the insurance they need, leaving them without protection. The government has announced further support for consumers and businesses for energy costs and in the September fiscal...
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

