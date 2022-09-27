Read full article on original website
‘Waiting to Exhale’: Babyface Reveals Whitney Houston Wasn’t Supposed to Sing on Soundtrack
Whitney Houston was in control of the 'Waiting to Exhale' soundtrack as far as picking contributing artists. She also performed on three tracks.
Jeffrey Dahmer’s Former Friend Once Recalled Dahmer’s Last Moment of Normality in High School
John Backderf, a former friend of Jeffrey Dahmer’s, once recalled the last touching and normal moment he shared with Dahmer in high school.
Phil Spector DocuseriesTrailer Teases the Shocking True Story of a Music Producer Turned Murderer
Showtime released the trailer for their new docuseries, Spector, about music producer and convicted murderer Phil Spector. Rather than center on his illustrious career, however, the teaser is focused on his darker, more violent side and the actions that ultimately ruined his reputation forever. Through the lens of his most notorious incident, the suspected murder of Lana Clarkson at his mansion on February 3, 2003, the series will retell the story of Spector and explore both his and Clarkson's side of that fateful night. The four-part docuseries arrives on-demand on streaming services for Showtime subscribers on November 4 before premiering on the network on November 6.
Jeffrey Dahmer Did Not Plan on Killing His First Victim
Serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer stated that his first murder, when he killed Steven Hicks, was unplanned.
Reporter Who Worked the Jeffrey Dahmer Case Calls Ryan Murphy’s Netflix Series ‘Not Accurate’
A reporter who worked the Jeffrey Dahmer case explains what Ryan Murphy's Netflix series gets wrong.
Coolio 'Real' Cause of Death: Paramedics Tried To Revive Rapper For 45 Minutes
Coolio was declared dead at the age of 59. According to his manager Juarez, who talked to TMZ, the famed rapper, whose actual name is Aris Leon Ivey Jr., was at a friend's house and went to the restroom. When Coolio did not come out of the restroom, his companion...
Mariah Carey is finally going to release the long-lost rock album her record company hoped you'd never hear
Mariah Carey recorded an alt. rock album in secret in 1995, to the horror of her record label. Now she's tracked down the original mixes and is ready to share it with the world. Mariah Carey is planning to release the "irreverent, raw, and urgent" alternative rock album she recorded...
The Beatles’ ‘We Can Work It Out’: John Lennon Said His Lyrics For the Song Were ‘Impatient’
John Lennon said the lyrics of The Beatles' "We Can Work It Out" reflected his personality. The track became a hit twice in the United Kingdom.
Valerie Bertinelli and Tom Vitale settle divorce
Valerie Bertinelli and Tom Vitale’s marriage is officially over. The actor and Food Network star and Vitale, a financial planner, have settled their divorce, according to a minute order obtained by TODAY. The case was settled with private judge Hank Goldgerg in the Los Angeles Superior Court on Sept. 28. Bertinelli nor Vitale appeared in court. No additional details were shared at this time.
Watch Wolfgang Van Halen crush two Van Halen classics at Taylor Hawkins tribute
"Wolfie killed it!" - Valerie Bertinelli reacts as her son pays tribute to his father at Taylor Hawkins Wembley show
John Lennon Said a Song From The Beatles’ ‘Abbey Road’ Proved Paul McCartney Could Think
John Lennon said one song from The Beatles' 'Abbey Road' was unfinished but he really liked a lyric Paul McCartney wrote for the track.
Madonna's Daughter's Latest Song Is an "Ode to One of Those Never-Quite-Ending Romances"
Lolahol, aka Lourdes "Lola" Leon, is treating us to more new music. After releasing her debut single, "Lock&Key," last month, Madonna's 25-year-old daughter recently teamed up with Brooklyn-based artist J!mmy for a new song, "Love Me Still," which comes with an accompanying music video helmed by Ukrainian director Alyssa Trawkina.
Mila Kunis Thinks It’s ‘B.S.’ That Her and Ashton Kutcher’s Characters Are Still Together on ‘That ’90s Show’
Good and bad news for the Jackie and Kelso shippers. While Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are gearing up to return to their That ‘70s Show roots on the forthcoming revival, there was one plot hole that left them confused. “My husband and I are together in [the new show], which is weird ‘cause we shouldn't have been,” the […]
'Bachelor' Star Hannah Godwin Reveals Why 'Stranger Things' Actor Noah Schnapp Slid Into Her DMs
Noah Schnapp found himself in another spot of trouble on TikTok this week when Hannah Godwin put him on blast for failing to keep his word. "@Noah Schnapp I got a bone to pick with u!!!" she wrote in the caption of a video posted on TikTok earlier this week, tagging the Stranger Things star directly.
Miley Cyrus Rocks Little Black Dress As She Resurfaces At Taylor Hawkins Tribute
Miley Cyrus joined a group of other A-listers Tuesday evening to celebrate the life and legacy of Taylor Hawkins, the late Foo Fighters drummer who died at the age of 50 on March 25. Miley, 29, performed at the Foo Fighters & The Hawkins Family Present Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in Los Angeles on Sept. 28 in a long-sleeve, black mini dress. She accessorized with a silver belt and silver necklace and completed her edgy look with skinny black boots.
Chris Hemsworth Suggests Reunion With Marvel Co-Stars Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo and Robert Downey Jr.
Chris Hemsworth is thinking about a reunion with his Marvel co-stars and that would be awesome. The Thor actor talked about the prospect of meeting up with Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, and Robert Downey Jr. on social media. For what it's worth, the Hulk star would absolutely be down for a reunion. A fan posted a clip of all those Avengers singing "Hey Jude" together and it was a massive nostalgia moment for Twitter. Anything from this earlier days of the MCU usually does numbers. But, seeing one of the main actors sharing such a fun memory just ignites all that wistfulness for the entire team being together again. Other Marvel actors have joked that Evans is truly done and Downey makes it a point to keep that door closed. But, the Multiverse is a place we know frighteningly little about. Maybe, one day they'll all stand together again.
Snoop Dogg opens up about final moments with Tupac Shakur at his hospital bedside
Snoop Dogg has opened up about his final moments with friend and collaborator, Tupac Shakur, 26 years after the rapper was killed in a Las Vegas drive-by shooting. On the Impaulsive podcast, Snoop Dogg recalled arriving at Tupac's hospital bedside, and expressed the feeling of shock he experienced when he realised his condition.
Ashton Kutcher Said He Drank “Too Much Tequila” Before Telling Mila Kunis He Loved Her for the First Time
There are few Hollywood couples that rank as highly in public opinion as Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, and for good reason (although Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds certainly give them a run for their money). Aside from the sweetest backstory, palpable on-screen chemistry, and adorable offspring, we can now add “drunken confession of love” — a hilarious anecdote that was just revealed on Kutcher’s Peloton series, Our Future Selves — as one of our many reasons to stan the That ‘70s Show alums.
‘The Voice’ Contestant Convinces Camila Cabello That Shawn Mendes Is Onstage During Blind Audition
Camila Cabello was shocked by a contestant's blind audition on The Voice. Tanner Howe auditioned for the singing competition show on Monday's episode, choosing to perform a rendition of Shawn Mendes' song, "Mercy." Cabello was quick to recognize the tune, and even questioned whether or not her ex-boyfriend was standing...
Jeffrey Dahmer Isn't the Only Serial Killer Who Wore Aviator Glasses
These days, everyone from Joe Biden to Zac Efron owns a pair of aviator sunglasses. The thin wire-framed eyeglasses, complemented with dark lenses, have become a trendy sunny day staple because as Twitter user @krysilove put it in a tweet, "Aviator glasses really look good on everyone. That's a superior shape."
