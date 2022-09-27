Read full article on original website
Marg Helgenberger Reveals What's Ahead for Catherine Willows on Season 2 of 'CSI: Vegas'
CSI: Vegas may have lost Gil Grisson (William Petersen) and Sara Sidle (Jorja Fox) when it returns for its second season tonight, but it’s gaining Catherine Willows (Marg Helgenberger), who will persuade Maxine Roby (Paula Newsome) to let her rejoin the Las Vegas lab, thus continuing the newly formed tradition of having an original cast member onboard.
Watch: Simone Biles Shares Video of Her Trip to Chicago for Texans-Bears Football Game
Simone Biles traveled to Chicago this weekend to support her NFL star fiancé Jonathan Owens and she brought her Instagram followers along for the ride with a new reel. The SI Swimsuit model—not to mention the world's most decorated Olympic gymnast—shared behind-the-scenes content of her weekend, including snippets of the Texans vs. Bears game, her delicious meals, late-night drinks, sightseeing adventures, spontaneous dance parties, fit checks, and sweet moments with her friends, family and fiancé.
A Musical Leg in Austria! Who Went Home on 'The Amazing Race 34' Tonight?
Every little mistake can send you home this season of The Amazing Race. And that was proven first and foremost in this week's episode. As the 11 remaining teams crossed the Austrian border, we saw a huge amount of place shifting as teams struggled on both navigation and various tasks. But by the end of the leg, one team's mistakes added up to a costly elimination.
Priest Contestant on 'Jeopardy!' Incorrectly Guesses 'Euphoria' Question
A Walla Walla, Washington priest has had some pretty good luck on Jeopardy! this week, but one HBO show had him stumped. "ICYMI: What do you mean David the priest hasn't seen Euphoria?!" the official Jeopardy! Twitter account tweeted, accompanying a clip of the moment where the contestant gave it his best shot.
A New Idol Emerges! Who Went Home on 'Survivor 43' Tonight?
It didn't take long for the game to kick into gear on Survivor 43. With everyone on small tribes, duos and trios began to solidify. Additionally, the hunt for advantages truly made sure that every vote counts. In fact, it caused a mad scramble leading up to this week's Tribal Council, leading into the second person eliminated from the game.
Watch: Ciara Dances on the Sidelines Celebrating Husband's Broncos Win
Ciara is the most supportive football wife. The 2022 SI Swimsuit cover model posted a sweet celebratory dance on Instagram after her husband Russell Wilson's team won 11-10 against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Wilson is the quarterback for the Denver Broncos. The singer danced to Duke Deuce, Lil...
'Bachelor' Star Hannah Godwin Reveals Why 'Stranger Things' Actor Noah Schnapp Slid Into Her DMs
Noah Schnapp found himself in another spot of trouble on TikTok this week when Hannah Godwin put him on blast for failing to keep his word. "@Noah Schnapp I got a bone to pick with u!!!" she wrote in the caption of a video posted on TikTok earlier this week, tagging the Stranger Things star directly.
Two New Masks Debut! Who Was Eliminated from 'The Masked Singer' Tonight?
Last week's premiere hit the ground running, as a whopping three masks were eliminated in one night of The Masked Singer due to the show's new format. And the show must go on, as more masked celebs arrive to face off against the reigning champion Harp, leaving us to ask who was eliminated on The Masked Singer tonight.
Hilary Swank Reveals What She Really Thinks About Journalists
The Oscar winner for Million Dollar Baby and Boys Don’t Cry stars in the new drama series Alaska Daily (Oct. 6 on ABC). Swank, 48, plays Eileen Fitzgerald, an investigative journalist seeking redemption at a newspaper in Anchorage after a story she’s pursuing causes her dismissal from her high-profile job in Manhattan.
Watch 'The Voice' Four-Chair Turn That Blake Shelton Was Desperate To Get on His Team
Blake Shelton was the first one to swivel his chair for 29-year-old Bodie from Ladera Ranch, Calif., and even though that’s just a hop, skip, and a jump from Anaheim, where Gwen Stefani was raised, Blake held out hope that Bodie would join his team, despite the fact that Bodie ended up being a four-chair turn for his performance of “You Found Me” by The Fray.
Will Smith Shows Off His Moves During Trip to Ecuador in New Instagram Video
Will Smith is slowly coming back to social media after the incident at the Oscars that led to his ban from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences events for the next decade. Currently, the 54-year-old appears to be enjoying some time in Ecuador; he took a few moments...
Get a Peek Inside the Violet-Hawkins-Gallo Love Triangle on 'Chicago Fire'
One relationship—Violet (Hanako Greensmith) and Chief Hawkins (Jimmy Nicolas)—was rekindled on the season premiere of Chicago Fire, but another—one that viewers rooted for for a long time—came to an end as distance finally was too big of an obstacle for Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer), who ended her romance with Casey (Jesse Spencer) in a phone call.
Maren Morris Quotes Iconic Line From ‘The Parent Trap’ in Pointed TikTok
Amid an ongoing feud with Brittany Aldean, country singer Maren Morris shared a TikTok of her lipsyncing to an iconic scene from The Parent Trap, which many are interpreting as a jab at her opposition. It all started when Aldean shared what many perceived to be a transphobic post on...
14 Things to Watch Sept. 30-Oct. 6
Wondering what to watch next week? Here's the scoop on what you'll want to be watching as you head into the weekend of Sept. 30 on network and cable television, streaming and on-demand. Whatever your platform—HBO, Showtime, Acorn, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime, Netflix, Hulu—we've got you covered with what to watch. Plus, check out what's new on Blu-ray and DVD, and hot new movies opening next week. Let’s get watching!
Estranged Sisters Reunite To Run a Detective Agency in Hallmark's 'Nikki & Nora: Sister Sleuths'
There's been no word from Hallmark Media on the fate of their long-standing mystery franchises like Mystery 101, Ruby Herring Mysteries, and Martha Vineyard Mysteries, but they are keen to introduce viewers to several new franchises. In recent months, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries has put more emphasis on the "Movies"...
