NFL

Parade

Watch: Simone Biles Shares Video of Her Trip to Chicago for Texans-Bears Football Game

Simone Biles traveled to Chicago this weekend to support her NFL star fiancé Jonathan Owens and she brought her Instagram followers along for the ride with a new reel. The SI Swimsuit model—not to mention the world's most decorated Olympic gymnast—shared behind-the-scenes content of her weekend, including snippets of the Texans vs. Bears game, her delicious meals, late-night drinks, sightseeing adventures, spontaneous dance parties, fit checks, and sweet moments with her friends, family and fiancé.
Parade

A Musical Leg in Austria! Who Went Home on 'The Amazing Race 34' Tonight?

Every little mistake can send you home this season of The Amazing Race. And that was proven first and foremost in this week's episode. As the 11 remaining teams crossed the Austrian border, we saw a huge amount of place shifting as teams struggled on both navigation and various tasks. But by the end of the leg, one team's mistakes added up to a costly elimination.
Parade

A New Idol Emerges! Who Went Home on 'Survivor 43' Tonight?

It didn't take long for the game to kick into gear on Survivor 43. With everyone on small tribes, duos and trios began to solidify. Additionally, the hunt for advantages truly made sure that every vote counts. In fact, it caused a mad scramble leading up to this week's Tribal Council, leading into the second person eliminated from the game.
Parade

Two New Masks Debut! Who Was Eliminated from 'The Masked Singer' Tonight?

Last week's premiere hit the ground running, as a whopping three masks were eliminated in one night of The Masked Singer due to the show's new format. And the show must go on, as more masked celebs arrive to face off against the reigning champion Harp, leaving us to ask who was eliminated on The Masked Singer tonight.
Parade

Hilary Swank Reveals What She Really Thinks About Journalists

The Oscar winner for Million Dollar Baby and Boys Don’t Cry stars in the new drama series Alaska Daily (Oct. 6 on ABC). Swank, 48, plays Eileen Fitzgerald, an investigative journalist seeking redemption at a newspaper in Anchorage after a story she’s pursuing causes her dismissal from her high-profile job in Manhattan.
Parade

Watch 'The Voice' Four-Chair Turn That Blake Shelton Was Desperate To Get on His Team

Blake Shelton was the first one to swivel his chair for 29-year-old Bodie from Ladera Ranch, Calif., and even though that’s just a hop, skip, and a jump from Anaheim, where Gwen Stefani was raised, Blake held out hope that Bodie would join his team, despite the fact that Bodie ended up being a four-chair turn for his performance of “You Found Me” by The Fray.
Parade

Get a Peek Inside the Violet-Hawkins-Gallo Love Triangle on 'Chicago Fire'

One relationship—Violet (Hanako Greensmith) and Chief Hawkins (Jimmy Nicolas)—was rekindled on the season premiere of Chicago Fire, but another—one that viewers rooted for for a long time—came to an end as distance finally was too big of an obstacle for Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer), who ended her romance with Casey (Jesse Spencer) in a phone call.
Parade

14 Things to Watch Sept. 30-Oct. 6

Wondering what to watch next week? Here's the scoop on what you'll want to be watching as you head into the weekend of Sept. 30 on network and cable television, streaming and on-demand. Whatever your platform—HBO, Showtime, Acorn, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime, Netflix, Hulu—we've got you covered with what to watch. Plus, check out what's new on Blu-ray and DVD, and hot new movies opening next week. Let’s get watching!
Parade

Parade

