ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paramus, NJ

Fleeing ShopRite Shoplifter Brawls With Paramus Police

By Jerry DeMarco
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LNTrb_0iCWkWzV00
Lillian T. Baker Photo Credit: PARAMUS PD

A fleeing ShopRite shoplifter from out of state had to be pepper-sprayed when she fought with Paramus police, authorities said.

A security guard grabbed Lillian T. Baker, 30, of Brooklyn after she collected $228 worth of merchandise on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 25, Deputy Police Chief Robert M. Guidetti said.

She broke free and was grabbed by Officer Nicholas Perna as she bolted out the front door, the deputy chief said.

Baker fought with Perna and Officer Ben Fox before a blast of capsaicin subdued her, he said.

She was first brought to Bergen New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus for medical clearance before being charged with shoplifting, resisting arrest and possession of crack, burglary tools and a bogus ID (a Pennsylvania driver’s license).

Baker also was wanted on warrants out of Weehawken and Lawrence Township, records show.

Police sent her to the Bergen County Jail only to have a judge free her less than 24 hours later.

to follow Daily Voice Paramus and receive free news updates.

Comments / 70

Pokipseeman
2d ago

Kid ain't feelin' no pain... Hey, if she wasn't so stoned she could'a come over to ny and walked out of ShopRite with a full shopping cart and nobody'd stop her, and If they did, she'd get an appearance ticket...

Reply
9
A’shadeeyah
2d ago

This girl had warrants all over the place 🌍 If anything they should’ve released her to an in-house residential drug program and if she didn’t complete the program an automatic year in jail when caught 🤷🏼‍♀️

Reply(4)
8
Steve Kerr
2d ago

Useless to expect nothing else from the judges and legal system ⚖ I think the scale of Justice is broken..Hope she burglarizes the judge's home who let her back onto "Society"

Reply
7
Related
Daily Voice

Woman, 25, Gunned Down In Broad Daylight In Newark

A 25-year-old East Orange woman was shot dead in Newark earlier this week, authorities said. Juan Sharonda Fonrose was found having suffered gunshot wounds on the 400 block of Central Avenue around 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said. She was taken...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Woman killed in afternoon shooting in Newark, authorities say

A 25-year-old woman was shot and killed in Newark on Wednesday afternoon, officials said. Juan Sharonda Fonrose, of East Orange, was found on the 400 block of Central Avenue at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said. Fonrose was brought to an area hospital, where she was...
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

SEE ANYTHING? Paramus Mom Returning Home Interrupts Burglars

A Paramus mother who returned home after dropping off her children at school interrupted a pair of burglars, igniting an area manhunt. The intruders bolted after the homeowner, who lives off Pascack Road near the Cedar Park and Beth El cemeteries, showed up Thursday morning, Sept. 29, authorities said. Their...
PARAMUS, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Paramus, NJ
City
Weehawken, NJ
City
Lawrence Township, NJ
Paramus, NJ
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Fox
Daily Voice

Suspect Nabbed In Robbery At Bellerose Terrace Store

Months after allegedly robbing a Long Island smoke shop and terrorizing an employee, a suspect is finally behind bars. Anthony Yates, age 54, of Queens Village, Queens, was arrested in Manhattan in connection to a Nassau County robbery that occurred early Saturday, Feb. 5, in Bellerose Terrace. Police were called...
QUEENS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shoplifting#Police#Shoplifter#Brooklyn#Daily Voice Paramus
Daily Voice

36 Nabbed In Drug Bust Centered In Port Jervis

A four-month-long investigation into drug trafficking in the region led to the arrest of 36 people and the seizure of a large number of drugs. The investigation, dubbed “Operation Final Blow” was initially started by the City of Port Jervis Police Department, and also included:. The Orange County...
PORT JERVIS, NY
Daily Voice

Newark Man Charged With Murder In East Orange Man's Killing

A Newark man has been charged in the shooting death of an East Orange man, authorities said Thursday, Sept. 29. Marquis McCray, 32, shot Wayne Jones, 41, on the 100 block of Ridgewood Avenue in Newark just before midnight on Saturday, Sept. 17, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Manslaughter Charge Filed In Kearny Man's Killing

A man previously charged with desecration of human remains in the killing of a Kearny man is facing an additional, more serious offense: Aggravated manslaughter. The charge was filed against Matthew Kochell, 32, in the Tuesday, Sept. 20 stabbing death of Corey McFadden, who was found laying on the ground near Belgrove Drive and Afton Street with multiple stab wounds to his lower body around 5:45 a.m., Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.
KEARNY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Daily Voice

Levittown Man Accused Of Choking 10-Year-Old, Hitting Child's Mother

A Long Island man was charged with assault after allegedly choking a 10-year-old boy and hitting his mother. The incident took place in Jericho on Sunday, June 27. According to detectives, a witness, and the mother of an 11-year-old (10 at the time of the incident) boy, came to the Second Precinct Station House in Woodbury to report an incident that occurred in her home in June of 2021.
WOODBURY, CT
wrnjradio.com

Sussex County man pleads guilty to burglary, theft charges

NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Sussex County man has entered a guilty plea to burglary and theft charges, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Steven J. McGovern, 35, of Vernon Township pled guilty on September 28 to third-degree burglary and third-degree theft before the Honorable Judge N. Peter Conforti, J.S.C. at the Sussex County Courthouse in Newton, Taggart said.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
371K+
Followers
55K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy