Hurricane Ian almost kills legendary weatherman
Hurricane Ian landed in Florida as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane on Thursday. Governor Ron DeSantis and federal authorities have urged residents in the storm’s paths to seek safety by evacuating the area. Some brave souls, however, have decided to weather the storm. Some of them are even getting paid to stand outside and cover the storm’s chaos for the rest of us sitting in our living rooms.
Fox News Anchor Makes Major Slip-Up During Hurricane Ian Coverage
The mistake occurred as Martha MacCallum and other Fox News anchors discussed Hurricane Ian’s impact in Florida on Wednesday.
Trump Disregards Hurricane Ian Risks, Refuses To Reschedule Florida Deposition In Video-Phone Fraud Case
Donald Trump refused to delay deposition in a class-action fraud lawsuit related to video phones even as opposing lawyers sought a deferral due to a category 4 hurricane that hit Florida’s west coast on Wednesday. What Happened: While Trump’s lawyers opposed delaying the deposition, the lawyers for the investors...
ABC13 Houston
Hurricane Ian live radar: Latest maps, projections, possible path as storm heads to Carolinas
Hurricane Ian is targeting the Carolinas on Friday after delivering a devastating impact to southwestern Florida earlier in the week. After being downgraded to a tropical storm briefly, Ian strengthened back to a Category 1 hurricane with winds of 85 mph Friday morning, as it traveled off the east coast of Florida and into the warm waters of the Atlantic Ocean.
Trump news – live: Trump pleads for political donations from Mar-A-Lago as Florida in ruins
A court filing by Donald Trump’s legal team has revealed that the former president hoarded some 200,000 pages of federal documents upon leaving office, spread between the 11,000 documents already mentioned following the search of Mar-a-Lago.In the filing, which contains Mr Trump’s objections to an accelerated review schedule laid out by special master US District Judge Raymond Dearie, his lawyers argue that an early October deadline for scanning and reviewing the documents is unrealistic because they cannot be processed quickly enough.The former president’s team also claims that Judge Dearie is overstepping his authority by asking them to confirm the...
Awkward! Kamala Harris Mistakenly Praises The United States' Longstanding 'Alliance' With North Korea
Kamala Harris awkwardly flubbed her speech while visiting the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on Thursday, September 29. The Vice President was in the middle of lauding the United States' relationship with South Korea — known as The Republic of Korea — when she accidentally referred to them as a completely different country."The United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea," she declared. "And it is an alliance that is strong and enduring."PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN 'IRKED' AFTER LEARNING KAMALA HARRIS 'SOWING DIVISION' IN DEMOCRATIC CIRCLES AS PARTY MULLS WHETHER HE’S TOO OLD"I...
Drone video shows destruction in Sanibel Island, now cut off from Florida's mainland
Sanibel Island, a small community near Fort Myers, Florida, is connected to the mainland by a causeway, parts of which just got washed away by Hurricane Ian. Holly Smith, mayor of Sanibel, joins CNN’s John Berman to discuss.
Ian made landfall today in South Carolina
Ian is no longer a tropical system but it's still producing tropical storm wind, rain, and surge.
ABC13 Houston
Those who didn't evacuate Hurricane Ian describe what it's like to ride out storm
Some Floridians who ignored the state's evacuation orders and rode out Hurricane Ian at home are describing the "unbelievable" fury of the storm that authorities said has caused catastrophic damage, deaths and prompted a massive search-and-rescue effort Thursday morning. Max Doyle, who with his father, Kevin, co-owns the Celtic Ray...
There are more migrant border encounters today than when Gov. Abbott's Operation Lone Star began
The increase in encounters at the Texas-Mexico border is a failure of Gov. Greg Abbott's office's stated desire to "stop this revolving door and deter others considering entering illegally."
