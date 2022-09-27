Read full article on original website
hotnewhiphop.com
Soulja Boy Trades Shots With DJ Vlad On Twitter: “I Made You”
Soulja Boy and DJ Vlad went back and forth on Twitter, Tuesday. Soulja Boy and DJ Vlad went back and forth on Twitter, Tuesday night, after the “Crank That” rapper ranted about various rap bloggers during an Instagram Live session. Soulja claims that he made VladTV while Vlad argues that the site was already big before Soulja was ever interviewed.
hotnewhiphop.com
DaniLeigh Says She Saw Texts Between B. Simone & DaBaby
The singer was accused of demanding that B. be removed from her Wild ‘n Out episode, but she thinks people are making too much of it. As people weigh in about DaBaby’s projected sales numbers for his latest project, his name is once again entangled in drama related to his ex-girlfriend, DaniLeigh. Last night (September 27), rumors surfaced about DaniLeigh’s appearance on Wild ‘n Out, and it was said that she requested cast member B. Simone to not be included in that episode’s cast. People quickly began speculating about the gossip and alleged that it may have had something to do with DaBaby.
hotnewhiphop.com
Meek Mill & Boosie Are Convinced DaBaby Is Blackballed
DaBaby’s new album is projected to sell 16K in its first week. Things just aren’t the same for DaBaby these days. The rapper’s empire fell in the summer of 2021 during his Rolling Loud performance. He decided to bring out Tory Lanez as his special guest — just before Megan Thee Stallion. Still, his homophobic comments shortly after overshadowed the Tory bit. It didn’t take long for corporate sponsors, collaborators and others to denounce the rapper.
hotnewhiphop.com
Azealia Banks Blasts Nicki Minaj For Being “Obsessed” With Cardi B
The Harlem rapper still hasn’t let up on the Barb. No one is safe with it comes to the wrath of Azealia Banks — especially her fellow female rappers. Last month, the Harlem rapper refueled her beef with Nicki Minaj after claiming that the “Super Freaky Girl” rapper was responsible for putting an end to her upcoming reality show. Azealia shared via Instagram that she was supposed to start filming a show with an undisclosed network, “but apparently Nicki gave the network an ultimatum because she knows I’ll have better ratings.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Jhené Aiko Shares A September Bump Dump Featuring Big Sean: Photos
Looks like Sean Don will be welcoming his first child any day now. It’s been a busy year in the baby-making department for several of our favourite recording artists, including Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, NBA YoungBoy and Jazlyn Mychelle, as well as Big Sean and Jhené Aiko. The...
musictimes.com
Coolio 'Real' Cause of Death: Paramedics Tried To Revive Rapper For 45 Minutes
Coolio was declared dead at the age of 59. According to his manager Juarez, who talked to TMZ, the famed rapper, whose actual name is Aris Leon Ivey Jr., was at a friend's house and went to the restroom. When Coolio did not come out of the restroom, his companion...
msn.com
Cher glows in latex bodysuit during surprise appearance at Paris Fashion Week show
Cher surprised fans on Wednesday, Sept. 28, when she closed Balmain's show at Paris Fashion Week. The 76-year-old singer appeared onstage during Balmain's spring/summer 2023 show, wearing a silver latex bodysuit, black leggings and black boots. Cher joined Balmain's creative director, Olivier Rousteing, to walk down the runway to her...
hotnewhiphop.com
Latto Faces Backlash Over Answer She Gave To Kid Interviewer
She was asked about her personal style and said it was a “sexually liberated woman.”. A quick chat with a little girl has caused chaos for Latto. The femcee is no stranger to controversy and is quick to clap back at people who try to target her online, and she may have a busy day ahead of her after a snippet of a brief exchange with a child has gone viral.
hotnewhiphop.com
50 Cent Debuts Trailer For “Hip-Hop Homicides”
Van Lathan explores the rising number of unsolved murders in hip-hop for 50 Cent’s investigative series “HIp-Hop Homicides.”. 50 Cent’s diving head-first into the grim reality that rappers face in 2022 with his new show, Hip-Hop Homicides. This morning, the hip-hop heavyweight and television mogul debuted the trailer for the upcoming series.
hotnewhiphop.com
DreamDoll Claims She Was Hacked After Responding To Ari Fletcher
The Bronx rapper denied throwing shade at alleged former friend, Ari. DreamDoll has a lot to celebrate this year. After grinding her way in to the music business from her reality TV origins, the Bronx native landed a record deal with Warner Bros. and released multiple successful mixtape including her highly anticipated mixtape entitled Life in Plastic 3: The Final.
hotnewhiphop.com
Tyler, The Creator Gets A$AP Rocky’s Mosh Pit Photo On A Cake
Tyler, The Creator trolled A$AP Rocky with a cake featuring his viral mosh pit photo. Tyler, The Creator trolled A$AP Rocky on social media, Wednesday, by sharing a photo of himself having gotten a custom cake made with the New York rapper’s recent mosh pit photo on it. The picture, which went viral earlier this week, was taken at the rapper’s recent performance for Rolling Loud.
hotnewhiphop.com
Fat Joe Knew About Rihanna Super Bowl Halftime News “For Months”
He calls her upcoming appearance at the Super Bowl “legendary” while also speaking about hosting the BET Hip Hop Awards. We’re less than six months away from the next Super Bowl, but the recent news of Rihanna’s Halftime performance has fans anticipating the event. Amid speculation regarding Rihanna’s phantom forthcoming album, the world learned that she would be taking her talents to the coveted NFL stage for what is expected to be a monumental event. Kanye West stirred the pot by hinting that he wants to be or already is a part of the spectacle, but we will have to wait for an official announcement about any other guests.
hotnewhiphop.com
Akbar V. Drops Cardi B Diss “Bothered”
Akbar V. is not letting up on Cardi B. Days after their Twitter war, the Atlanta rapper still has some things to get off her chest. Earlier this week, she shared a snippet of an alleged diss track about the Bronx rapper, stating “It be the ones that don’t know what’s going on that have so much to say. I can really end b**** with like two lines. New music getting ready to drop.”
hotnewhiphop.com
DJ Akademiks Accuses Ebro Of Blackballing DaBaby
The Youtuber reignited his beef with the Hot 97 host. DJ Akademiks has made headlines all month long for offending nearly every generation of Hip Hop. After getting blasted by the likes of LL Cool J, Russell Simmons and Michael Rappaport for claiming that pioneers of the genre were “dusty” and bad with money, the Youtuber stopped by the Power 105.1’s the Breakfast Club to clarify his statements while issuing the vets an apology.
hotnewhiphop.com
Toya Johnson’s Fiancé Uses Will Smith Oscars Clip To Respond To Memphitz
Her ex-husband uploaded photos of them together during better times and Toya’s fiancé wasn’t having it. Things are getting spicy over on Instagram and people are a tad confused. Although Toya Johnson is widely known in Hip Hop as Lil Wayne’s ex-wife and mother of their daughter, Reginae Carter, but she’s long established herself as a businesswoman outside of her ties to the Rap icon. She’s written books and starred in unscripted television shows, including Marriage Boot Camp with ex-husband, Memphitz.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kid Cudi Taps Don Toliver, 2 Chainz & More For “Entergalactic”
Two years after dropping his critically acclaimed album Man On The Moon III: The Chosen, Kid Cudi is back with a brand new album, Entergalactic, as well as an animated Netflix special of the same name. The 15-track album features guest appearances from hip hop heavy hitters, including 2 Chainz, Don Toliver and Ty Dolla $ign.
hotnewhiphop.com
NBA YoungBoy Welcomes His 10th Child
The Baton Rouge rapper and fianceè Jazlyn Mychelle welcomed a son. NBA YoungBoy is celebrating fatherhood once again. Last month, the Louisiana rapper revealed that he and his fiancée Jazlyn Mychelle were expecting a bundle of joy, making it his tenth child— ninth biologically. On Wednesday (September 28), YoungBoy shared a photo of himself holding and feed his newborn baby, with the caption, “‘We got left today for a little but it’s cool’ Top #newborn.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Smino & J. Cole’s Highly-Anticipated Collab “90 Proof” Lives Up To The Hype
We’re officially approaching the 4-year mark since the release of Smino’s excellent project, NOIR. Though he hasn’t left fans empty-handed. The St. Louis rapper came out out a handful of singles since then, along with a few collabs with artists like Yebba, J.I.D., and more. However, he’s remained lowkey as fans anticipate one song in particular.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kodak Black Upsets Public With PnB Rock Chicken & Waffles Tribute
He wanted to show love but was accused of being insensitive. The Los Angeles Police Department worked quickly to identify and arrest the suspects they believed were involved in PnB Rock’s murder. Hip Hop lost the Philadelphia rapper after he was robbed and gunned down at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in Los Angeles. A video of the horrific scene was shared on social media and quickly, speculative reports surfaced, blaming Rock’s girlfriend for sharing their location.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nick Cannon & Brittany Bell Welcome Their 3rd Baby Together
The Cannon clan continues to expand. Nick Cannon is a father, once again. On Friday (September 30), the 41-year-old announced via Instagram that he and Brittany Bell have welcomed their third child together – a boy named Rise Messiah Cannon – making the entertainer now officially a father of 10.
