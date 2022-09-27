Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Mountain Xpress
Next formal City Council meeting – October 11
The next formal meeting of the Asheville City Council will be held on Tuesday, October 11, beginning at 5:00 p.m. in the Council Chamber, located on the 2nd Floor of City Hall. Persons wishing to speak live at the meeting will be required to attend in person and must sign-up...
Mountain Xpress
County commissioner candidates participate in AAAC’s Arts AVL Town Hall
“I was thinking — and that’s dangerous,” said Al Whitesides, roughly halfway through the Arts AVL Town Hall forum for Buncombe County commissioner candidates on Sept. 28. The comment from the Democratic incumbent from District 1 drew scattered chuckles. The self-deprecating remark was one of the few...
Mountain Xpress
WTF: Regional councils
At first glance, programs like Mountain Mobility, the Clean Vehicles Coalition, French Broad River Metropolitan Planning Organization and Buncombe County Council on Aging seem to have little in common beyond their geographical location. However, these are only four of the more than 199 programs currently administered in Western North Carolina...
Mountain Xpress
How is Asheville addressing panhandling?
Froggy, as he likes to be called, sits on the corner of Merrimon Avenue and the Interstate 240 offramp in 82-degree heat holding a small cardboard sign. “Homeless,” it reads. He’s hoping to make money to take his 11-year-old daughter back-to-school shopping. Froggy is 63 years old and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mountain Xpress
Asheville gets one-year update on noise ordinance
One year after implementing a new noise ordinance, Asheville City Council heard an update on what is — and isn’t — working under the revised language. Staffers with the city’s Development Services Department, which the new ordinance tasks with enforcing noise regulations, presented on their work during Council’s Sept. 27 meeting.
Mountain Xpress
Mayoral and City Council candidate forum Oct. 17
On Monday, October 17 from 5:30-7pm, the Asheville Downtown Association will host a Candidate Forum for candidate running for Mayor and City Council. The forum will be held in The Century Room at Pack’s Tavern on Spruce Street. The format will be roundtable discussions. We’ve gotten good feedback from...
my40.tv
'They're all full:' Asheville police, city give notices to homeless camps along I-240
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — City of Asheville staff and Asheville Police have given notice to several homeless camps on NCDOT property along I-240. According to APD, NCDOT plans to clean up the sites early next week. As of Sept. 30, several tents were set up near Haywood Street and...
Sylva Herald
Welcome to the era of unintended consequences
As a woman growing up in Western North Carolina, I always knew and still know I am not pro-abortion; however, I am pro-healthcare for women.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thebluebanner.net
Aston Park 16: mutual aid volunteers face felony charges for activism
City parks provide traditional public forums where private citizens gather to exercise their first amendment rights. Whether it’s a protest or a date in the park, such events typically don’t end with felony littering charges. At Aston Park, one of Asheville’s largest city parks, Simitri Martinez, 21, works...
asheville.com
Asheville ABC Board Provides Community Update
In 1933 the 21st Amendment of the United States’ Constitution not only repealed prohibition but, coupled with the 10th Amendment, in which powers are reserved to the states, gave states control over alcohol beverage policy. In 1935 the N.C. legislature appointed a commission to study control of alcoholic beverages...
nsjonline.com
Business Court: HCA Healthcare antitrust lawsuit can proceed
RALEIGH — A North Carolina Business Court order has denied a motion to fully dismiss an antitrust lawsuit against HCA Healthcare involving the 2019 acquisition of Mission Health. Judge Mark Davis of the Special Superior Court Judge for Complex Business Cases issued his order on Sept. 19. The case...
my40.tv
Privacy protest by Swain High students prompted after officials OK bathroom door removal
SWAIN COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Doors to the bathrooms at Swain County High School have been removed to address growing issues, including underage students using e-cigarettes. But the action opened the door to a lot of criticism too prompting an about-face from the school district as students protested outside the school Thursday morning, Sept. 29.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mountain Xpress
ABCCM receives $750,000 grant to implement veterans suicide prevention across all North Carolina counties
Press release from Asheville Buncombe Community Christian Ministry:. ABCCM’s Veterans Services of the Carolinas is the recipient of a $750,000 grant to facilitate a program of suicide prevention for veterans in all 100 North Carolina counties. The Staff Sergeant Parker Gordon Fox Suicide Prevention Grant Program (SSG Fox SPGP) provides resources toward community-based suicide prevention efforts for veterans and their families. The grant program enables implementation of a public health approach with an emphasis on evidence-based clinical strategies. ABCCM was one of 82 organizations nationwide to receive this new community based VA initiative. This program is expected to begin implementation October 1.
biltmorebeacon.com
Buncombe County native is new school superintendent
Robert “Rob” Jackson is the new superintendent of schools for Buncombe County. Jackson will succeed Tony Baldwin as superintendent, who is retiring after serving over 13 years as superintendent and almost 40 years as an educator in North Carolina. A native of Buncombe County, Jackson grew up and...
Mountain Xpress
Buncombe County Schools postpones all activities Sept. 30
We are closely following local and regional forecasts as Hurricane Ian makes its way toward our area. Out of an abundance of caution, we will postpone all BCS field trips, after school activities, and athletics on Friday, Sept. 30. We will continue to monitor forecasts, and should we need to make any further adjustments to our schedule, we’ll let our staff and families know as soon as possible.
FOX Carolina
School districts address ‘false rumors’ of students using litter boxes, behaving like cats
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two Upstate school districts are addressing the rumors that claim the school districts are putting litter boxes out for students who behave like cats and other animals. According to Greenville County Schools, these rumors have been circulating on social media locally and nationally. Here is...
my40.tv
Buncombe, Transylvania counties remember TS Fred as Hurricane Ian approaches
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Residents of Buncombe and Transylvania Counties were preparing Thursday, Sept. 29 for the possibility of a powerful storm as Ian heads closer to the mountains by this weekend. For many, the memories of Tropical Storm Fred's remnants in August 2021 were not far off. “There...
Mountain Xpress
Local voice-over artists find success in a challenging industry
For years, Asheville resident Michael Capra thought a career in voice-over acting was wholly impossible. Growing up in northern New Jersey in the 1980s, he quickly took an interest in the various audio work that he heard on TV and in commercials but noticed that one man seemed to get all the work: Donald Sutherland. To solve what was then life’s biggest mystery, the preteen Capra turned to the one person in his life who had all the answers: his mother.
Sylva Herald
IN THE UNITED STATES BANKRUPTCY COURT FOR THE WESTERN DISTRICT OF NORTH CAROLINA ASHEVILLE / BRYSON CITY DIVISION IN RE: CASE NO.: 13-10701 ROBERT H.
IN THE UNITED STATES BANKRUPTCY COURT FOR THE WESTERN DISTRICT OF NORTH CAROLINA ASHEVILLE / BRYSON CITY DIVISION IN RE: CASE NO.: 13-10701 ROBERT H. POTTS CHAPTER 7 Debtor. NOTICE OF PRIVATE SALE OF BUSINESS INTEREST Comes now Robert M. Pitts, as Trustee, under and by virtue of an Order of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of North Carolina, Asheville/Bryson City Division, in the matter styled as In re: Robert H. Potts, No. 13-10701, and offers for sale the Debtor's 33.33% stake – represented by 33,330 uncertificated shares –in Fox Run Properties, Inc., a North Carolina corporation ("Fox Run"). The Trustee has entered into a purchase agreement with Partnership Liquidity Investors V, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company (the "PLI V"), as buyer, for the purchase price of Twenty Thousand Dollars ($20,000.00). With this notice, the Trustee is soliciting upset bids. To the best of the Trustee's knowledge, information, and belief, there are no existing bylaws or shareholder agreements for Fox Run, and the shares were never certificated. To be effective, any upset bid must be at least five percent (5%) higher than the Purchase Price or any immediate preceding upset bid, and must be accompanied by a five percent (5%) deposit. Bids should delivered to the Trustee's counsel, the Mays Johnson Law Firm, in writing, within ten (10) days of the date of this publication. The physical and mailing address is 21 Battery Park Ave., Suite 201, Asheville, NC 28801. Bids should be signed and identify the bidder's full legal name, mailing address, email address or FAX number, and telephone number. Deposits must be paid in cash or certified check made payable to "Mays Johnson Law Firm Trust Account." Bids will be recognized in the order they are received. Each qualifying and timely upset bid will be followed by an additional upset period of ten (10) days, until 10 days have elapsed without a further bid. If the upset period would otherwise expire on a weekend or legal holiday, it shall instead expire at 5:00 p.m. EST on the following business day. Bids that do not exceed the immediate preceding bid by at least five percent (5%) will be returned. The Trustee is not responsible for inaccurate or illegible return-address information. Following the expiration of the upset bid period, the balance of purchase price is immediately due and owing. If the high bidder defaults on its bid, the Trustee is authorized to consummate the sale to the next-highest bidder. Deposits for non-winning bids will be returned within thirty (30) days. The Trustee will deliver to the Buyer an Irrevocable Stock Power reflecting that the sale is "as is, where is" and without warranty or representation of any kind or nature, excepting the limited representation that the Trustee has title to the property. If the Trustee is unable to convey title to this property for any reason, in his sole discretion, the purchaser's sole remedy shall be the return of the deposit. This, the 29th day of September, 2022. /s/Robert A. Mays Robert A. Mays, N.C. State Bar # 34090 MAYS JOHNSON LAW FIRM 21 Battery Park Ave, Ste 201 Asheville, NC 28801 Tel.: (828) 435-3335 rmays@maysjohnsonlaw.com Special Counsel to the Trustee 30e.
FOX Carolina
Police called to library to investigate ‘obscene material’
TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Police have now been pulled into the debate over what should and shouldn’t be in a library. Travelers Rest police chief Ben Ford said his department received an email saying the Travelers Rest library branch was spreading obscene material. The email named LGBTQ...
Comments / 0