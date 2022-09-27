Read full article on original website
Man releases thousands of 'lady bugs' but it turns out they weren't ladybugs, but something much worse
"They've committed ecological warfare by releasing thousands of what they think are ladybugs..." According to The California Department of Fish and Wildlife, non-native plants, animals, and microorganisms are referred to as invasive species because they have the potential to quickly expand and threaten the environment, the economy, and/or human health after being introduced to a new area. The release of invasive species by pet and aquarium owners is one method of introduction.
What Is the Oldest Tree in the World?
The title of oldest tree in the world is, surprisingly enough, up for grabs. Since about 2018, a majestically gnarled bristlecone pine in California has held the designation, only to be usurped by a new up-and-comer discovered on a Swedish mountaintop. Not to be outdone, a controversial find in a Chilean forest has tree aficionados wondering whether an ancient cypress could actually be hundreds — yes, hundreds — of years older than any known living tree in existence.
Neptune Is at Opposition, But What Does That Mean?
The eight planets of our solar system (or nine, if you're still including Pluto) cruise around the sun in concentric planetary orbits with the sun at the center. Because of their distances from the life-giving star, each planet takes a different length of time to orbit the sun. Mercury, for...
What Are the Most Common Last Names in the World?
While the Chinese have been using surnames since 2852 B.C.E., they're a modern invention elsewhere. Europeans adopted them in roughly the 15th century, while Turkey only started requiring them in 1934. Scholars say cultures that use surnames generally employed them to describe one of five characteristics:. patronymics (names that tell...
Worldwide Droughts Uncover Ancient Relics, Ruins and Remains
Rising global temperatures fueled by climate change have caused catastrophic droughts from Arizona to Iraq. Lake Mead just outside Las Vegas, for instance, is the reservoir spanning the border between Arizona and Nevada, and the largest by volume in the U.S. According to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, Lake Mead was just 28 percent full Sept 5.
The Surge in Fossil Fuels Could End Radiocarbon Dating
For decades, practitioners of radiocarbon dating have exploited a signal dubbed the "silver lining" of atomic weapons tests conducted in the 1950s. As blast debris mushroomed into the air, particles of radioactive carbon-14 entered the atmosphere. This fallout created the so-called bomb pulse. The atmospheric carbon-14 concentration spiked during the 1950s and early 1960s, followed by a gradual decline after the Limited Test Ban Treaty was signed in 1963.
Earth's 20 Quadrillion Ants Outweigh All Wild Birds and Mammals, Combined
Have you ever wondered exactly how many ants live on Earth? Possibly not, but it's certainly a question we've asked ourselves. Our research provides an approximate answer. We conservatively estimate our planet harbors about 20 quadrillion ants. That's 20 thousand million millions, or in numerical form, 20,000,000,000,000,000 (20 with 15 zeros).
Have You Ridden Any of the 10 Tallest Ferris Wheels in the World?
If you're not into getting jerked around by a roller coaster and the Tilt-A-Whirl nauseates you, but you still want the thrill of an amusement park ride, perhaps a Ferris wheel is more your speed. Of course, to enjoy the thrill of a Ferris wheel, you can't be too afraid of heights — especially to ride the very tallest ones.
The 'X' Factor: Why Some Advocates Prefer 'Latine' to 'Latinx'
Most of the debates on the usage of "Latinx" — pronounced "la-teen-ex" — have taken place in the U.S. But the word has begun to spread into Spanish-speaking countries — where it hasn't exactly been embraced. In July 2022, Argentina and Spain released public statements banning the...
Who Were the Real Women Warriors of Dahomey?
From the 1600s through the 19th century, West Africa was home to a succession of sophisticated and powerful kingdoms. As in Europe, Asia and the Americas during this time, rival powers in West Africa waged bloody wars for economic, political and cultural dominance. For centuries, the Kingdom of Dahomey was...
What Kind of King Will Charles III Be?
Charles III became the king of the United Kingdom Sept. 8, 2022, having spent almost all of his 73 years preparing for this role, watching the example of his mother, Elizabeth II. Yet, he faces an uncertain course as monarch. The legacy of Charles' mother is complex. While her presence...
Maillardet's Automaton Is a Marvel of 19th-century Robotics
In the 21st century, we've become almost accustomed to the idea of robots being able to duplicate and even exceed human feats of agility and dexterity. They're not only doing jobs such as building automobiles and working in e-commerce warehouses, they're also dancing to rock and roll music and even taking up the sport of parkour.
The Order of Assassins Was Very Real and Very Deadly
If you're familiar with the enduringly popular Assassin's Creed video game franchise, you know all about the secret society of the Assassins. It's been battling another clandestine organization, the Templars, throughout most of human history. In the video game, the assassins are well-trained killers with impressive Parkour skills and the...
The Secrets of Airline Travel Quiz
Air travel is far more than getting from point A to point B safely. How much do you know about the million little details that go into flying on airplanes?
Store Shelves Still Empty? Blame the 'Bullwhip Effect'
Shortages of basic goods still plague the U.S. economy — 2 1/2 years after the pandemic's onset turned global supply chains upside down. Want a new car? You may have to wait as long as six months, depending on the model you order. Looking for a spicy condiment? Supplies of Sriracha hot sauce have been running dangerously low. And if you feed your cat or dog dry pet food, expect empty shelves or elevated prices.
Louis Pasteur's 19th-century Medical Discoveries Are Still Saving Lives
Some of the greatest scientific discoveries haven't resulted in Nobel Prizes. Louis Pasteur, who lived from 1822 to 1895, is arguably the world's best-known microbiologist. He is widely credited for the germ theory of disease and for inventing the process of pasteurization — which is named after him — to preserve foods. Remarkably, he also developed the rabies and anthrax vaccines and made major contributions to combating cholera.
