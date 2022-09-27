The title of oldest tree in the world is, surprisingly enough, up for grabs. Since about 2018, a majestically gnarled bristlecone pine in California has held the designation, only to be usurped by a new up-and-comer discovered on a Swedish mountaintop. Not to be outdone, a controversial find in a Chilean forest has tree aficionados wondering whether an ancient cypress could actually be hundreds — yes, hundreds — of years older than any known living tree in existence.

WILDLIFE ・ 15 DAYS AGO