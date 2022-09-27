Read full article on original website
Popular restaurant chain opening another location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersSouthfield, MI
These industries are creating the most jobs in Detroit
Most People have Forgotten about this Abandoned Michigan ZooTravel MavenDetroit, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Fall is the Perfect Time to Visit Michigan's Cider MillsHeather RaulersonRochester, MI
You may never see more Van Gogh originals together again and they’re in Michigan
DETROIT - This won’t be in New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles or even Paris. You can only see one of, if not the largest gatherings of Vincent van Gogh originals in history, in Michigan. The “Van Gogh in America” exhibition at the Detroit Institute of Arts was a...
Michigan Kitten Named ‘Thor’ Lives Up To Its Mythical Name
The four month old ginger kitten is being considered a hero after saving a Farmington Hills family from certain death. 'Thor' Likes To Complain A Lot, And That Saved A Family From CO-2 Poisoning. The small, orange kitten began meowing incessantly when a garage door closed, spreading deadly carbon monoxide...
Northern Michigan faces frost, hard freeze — but metro Detroit likely to dodge it
A week into fall, forecasters are predicting a Michigan frost and hard freeze, a warning to gardeners and growers mostly in the central and northern part of the state, with the Upper Peninsula seeing overnight lows as cold as the upper 20s. The good news for metro Detroiters, however, is they are...
1051thebounce.com
Famous Deli Chain Expanding Across Michigan
Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
Michigan city named best place in America for families, Detroit suburb makes top 10
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - On Wednesday, two cities in southeast Michigan were named to the inaugural 25 best Places to Live for Families, a new list assembled by Fortune Well. The list, which highlights areas in the United States where multigenerational families are most likely to have access...
Metro Detroit couple documents damage after Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers
A Metro Detroit couple staying at their condo in Fort Myers is surveying the damage in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. After sheltering in place throughout the day Wednesday, the couple was finally able to step outside Thursday. The destruction is overwhelming, yet they still consider themselves among the lucky ones.
Here's how Hurricane Ian will impact your grocery shopping in the coming months
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Citrus fruits will be heavily impacted by Hurricane Ian, but the timeline of when you’ll see these items depleting may surprise you. "We try to prepare the best we can but a lot of times we just have to deal with the shortages that we have," said Cory Shear, produce associate, Holiday Market Royal Oak.
These industries are creating the most jobs in Detroit
Recent changes in the Detroit area's labor market have been among the most dramatic in the United States. Once a case study in post-industrial decline and urban decay, the region has been revitalized by a tech-driven renaissance. Big companies like Apple and Amazon have been investing in the area, sensing the potential for a tech nexus with much lower costs than Silicon Valley.
Local crews head to Florida to clean up storm damage following Hurricane Ian
As Florida’s west coast begins to survey the damage caused by Hurricane Ian, Michiganders are both on the road and standing by to offer help and resources.
Hurricane Ian hits 'Michigan south' and it affects all of us, even the Detroit Lions
As Hurricane Ian hammered Florida on Wednesday, Alex Anzalone was in the Detroit Lions’ locker room, checking his phone, waiting for news from his family on the Gulf Coast. “My parents are kind of in the brunt of it right now, and my grandma, too,” Anzalone said on Wednesday afternoon. “I’ve just kind...
Metro Detroiters escape Florida as Hurricane Ian blows through
As Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday as a Category 4 storm, Metro Detroiters also braced for impact, booking flights back home and scrambling to protect homes in Florida. At Detroit Metro Airport, dozens of flights were canceled though some were still arriving from other parts of Florida, namely Fort Lauderdale.
Look At This Abandoned Detroit Area Nursing Home
It's amazing what was left in this Detroit area nursing home. It's as if they got the all-clear to evacuate the premises and left everything and moved on. The nursing home was closed due to a class action lawsuit, which may explain why almost everything was left as if they were in a hurry to leave.
Is It Legal to Go Dumpster Diving in Michigan? Let’s Find Out.
It's trash day. Everyone knows - it's sort of an unwritten rule - that if you want to get rid of something, you put it on the side of the road just before garbage day, and presto! Like magic, it'll be gone within a matter of hours. An old piano...
Most People have Forgotten about this Abandoned Michigan Zoo
There’s something particularly unsettling about an abandoned zoo—the crowds, excitement, and laughter that once filled the park seem to linger long after the park shutters its doors. In Michigan, you'll find what was once a popular Midwest destination that now sits decaying in the middle of a charming island just outside of Detroit. Keep reading to learn more.
9 bars and restaurants that opened in September in Metro Detroit, and 5 that closed
An underground cocktail bar in Detroit, a multi-use venue and pizzeria in Utica and a new dumpling and noodle joint for Westland are just some of businesses that made their debut in the food scene this month. Sadly, September saw a lot of closings, from popular media-darling spots that were...
3 Michigan Bars Ranked Among ‘Best Brew Pubs in America’
When it comes to craft beer, Michigan knows what's up. Often ranked among the "best beer states" in the U.S., there are three Mitten State breweries getting national recognition in a new poll. Three Michigan Bars Compete in USA Today's 'Best Brew Pub in America' Poll. USA Today and 10Best...
Oakland County to rebuild 11-mile section of 696 starting next year
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - With the nearly 7-year long project modernizing I-75 coming to a conclusion in a year, the road crews in Oakland County are already pivoting to their next project: I-696. The Michigan Department of Transportation announced on Thursday it's planning a massive overhaul of 11 miles...
Metro Detroiters with Florida properties worry about Hurricane Ian
Mark Chaveuax pictured his week going a bit differently. Chaveaux frequents Fort Meyers, Florida to check on his investment properties, but postponed his trip as Hurricane Ian is set to make landfall.
Ten Great Michigan Haunted Attractions
It’s the best time of the year, haunted house time! Michigan has no lack of horror fans and ways to enjoy Halloween. And one of those best activities is visiting a haunted house (or barn, farm, forest, etc). In addition to the ones I am aware of, bestthingsmi.com and michiganhauntedhouses.com have some great haunted attractions to check out.
GM Expanding Operations In Michigan For EV Manufacturing
As General Motors pivots toward its goal of manufacturing one million new EVs annually in North America by 2025, it is progressively expanding its operations in Michigan to support the goal. According to Crain’s Detroit Business, GM is currently in the process of leasing some or possibly all of the...
