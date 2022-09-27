ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

1051thebounce.com

Famous Deli Chain Expanding Across Michigan

Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
WESTLAND, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit couple documents damage after Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers

A Metro Detroit couple staying at their condo in Fort Myers is surveying the damage in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. After sheltering in place throughout the day Wednesday, the couple was finally able to step outside Thursday. The destruction is overwhelming, yet they still consider themselves among the lucky ones.
FORT MYERS, FL
Instawork Economic Research

These industries are creating the most jobs in Detroit

Recent changes in the Detroit area's labor market have been among the most dramatic in the United States. Once a case study in post-industrial decline and urban decay, the region has been revitalized by a tech-driven renaissance. Big companies like Apple and Amazon have been investing in the area, sensing the potential for a tech nexus with much lower costs than Silicon Valley.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Metro Detroiters escape Florida as Hurricane Ian blows through

As Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday as a Category 4 storm, Metro Detroiters also braced for impact, booking flights back home and scrambling to protect homes in Florida. At Detroit Metro Airport, dozens of flights were canceled though some were still arriving from other parts of Florida, namely Fort Lauderdale.
DETROIT, MI
99.1 WFMK

Look At This Abandoned Detroit Area Nursing Home

It's amazing what was left in this Detroit area nursing home. It's as if they got the all-clear to evacuate the premises and left everything and moved on. The nursing home was closed due to a class action lawsuit, which may explain why almost everything was left as if they were in a hurry to leave.
DETROIT, MI
Travel Maven

Most People have Forgotten about this Abandoned Michigan Zoo

There’s something particularly unsettling about an abandoned zoo—the crowds, excitement, and laughter that once filled the park seem to linger long after the park shutters its doors. In Michigan, you'll find what was once a popular Midwest destination that now sits decaying in the middle of a charming island just outside of Detroit. Keep reading to learn more.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Oakland County to rebuild 11-mile section of 696 starting next year

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - With the nearly 7-year long project modernizing I-75 coming to a conclusion in a year, the road crews in Oakland County are already pivoting to their next project: I-696. The Michigan Department of Transportation announced on Thursday it's planning a massive overhaul of 11 miles...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
1051thebounce.com

Ten Great Michigan Haunted Attractions

It’s the best time of the year, haunted house time! Michigan has no lack of horror fans and ways to enjoy Halloween. And one of those best activities is visiting a haunted house (or barn, farm, forest, etc). In addition to the ones I am aware of, bestthingsmi.com and michiganhauntedhouses.com have some great haunted attractions to check out.
MICHIGAN STATE
gmauthority.com

GM Expanding Operations In Michigan For EV Manufacturing

As General Motors pivots toward its goal of manufacturing one million new EVs annually in North America by 2025, it is progressively expanding its operations in Michigan to support the goal. According to Crain’s Detroit Business, GM is currently in the process of leasing some or possibly all of the...
DETROIT, MI
