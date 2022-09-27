Read full article on original website
Related
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Alliance Insurance (PSC)
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of Alliance Insurance (PSC) (Alliance) (. United Arab Emirates. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect Alliance’s balance sheet strength,...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Markel Corporation and its Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “bbb+” (Good) of Markel Corporation (Markel) (. ), as well as its Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IRs). AM Best also has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs of “a+” (Excellent) of all the members of the.
Food and Beverage Insurance Market May See a Big Move : Major Giants AXA, Allianz, Marsh
New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/29/2022 -- Global Food and Beverage Insurance Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Food and Beverage Insurance Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are.
Workers Compensation Insurance Market to See Booming Growth : Tokio Marine, Liberty Mutual, Berkshire Hathaway
AIG (. Download Sample Report PDF (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/sample-report/17401-global-workers-compensation-insurance-market. Definition:. Workers compensation insurance offers medical and wage benefits to people who are injured at work. The coverage is authorized by each state and the wage and medical benefits vary by state. Workers compensation is considered...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Surplus Lines Insurance Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2027: Admiral Insurance Group, Swiss Re, Fortegra Financial
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Surplus Lines Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Entertainment Insurance Market to Show Strong Growth : Leading Players Intact Financial, Next Insurance, Allen Financial Insurance
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/29/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Entertainment Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of European Liability Insurance for the Nuclear Industry
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect ELINI’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well...
Niche Insurance Market May Set New Growth Story : Liberty Mutual Group, Allstate, Admiral Group
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/29/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Niche Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AM Best Revises Issuer Credit Rating Outlooks to Negative for American Family Mutual Insurance Company, S.I., Its Affiliates and American Family Life Insurance Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas revised the outlooks to negative from stable for the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs of “a+” (Excellent) of. American Family Mutual Insurance Company, S.I. . (American Family) (. Madison,...
Best’s Market Segment Report: U.S. Homeowners Segment Well Capitalized but Weather Events Pose Significant Uncertainty
Homeowners insurance segment has generated operating profits in three of the last five years, including net profit of almost. in 2021. However, according to a new AM Best report, the segment could come under pressure, with 2022 results to be impacted by Hurricane Ian. In its Best’s Market Segment Report,...
Specialty Insurance Sectors Market to Witness Massive Growth by 2028 : Nationwide, CAN, Zurich: Specialty Insurance Sectors Market Analysis & Forecast for Next 5 Years
New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2022 -- The Latest Released Specialty Insurance Sectors market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Specialty Insurance Sectors market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, and emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints in the Specialty Insurance Sectors market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as.
Business Travel Insurance Market Is Projected to Reach USD 8834.10 Million by 2028 : Allianz, AIG, Zurich, Genarali, AXA Group, PICC, Tokio Marine, Sompo Japan: Global Business Travel Insurance Market Analysis, Share, Growth, Industry Trends Forecast 2022-2028
London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/29/2022 -- The Global Business Travel Insurance Market Size was estimated at. by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.79% during the forecast period. market research report provides information on the size of the global market overall, market share values, recent market developments and potential business opportunities, sales and competitive landscape analysis, upcoming product launches, technological innovations, revenue and trade regulation analysis, among other things. The main players on the global market are also examined in the study, with company biographies, SWOT analysis, and recent developments provided.
Women Only Drivers Insurance Market to See Huge Growth by 2027: Allianz, AXA, Munich Reinsurance America
AIA Group Ltd. (Hong Kong) American International Group, Inc. Munich Reinsurance America, Inc. Download Sample Report PDF (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/sample-report/168107-global-women-only-drivers-insurance-market. Definition:. A women-only driver's insurance provides are easier and effective coverages, this permits women to get car insurance. Additionally, car insurance turns as an immediate...
Insurance Fraud Detection Software Market Long Term Growth Story 2022-2028 : IBM, Softsol, Kount: is Going to Boom
New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/29/2022 -- A new intelligence report released by HTF MI with title " Global Insurance Fraud Detection Software Market Survey & Outlook. " is designed covering micro level of analysis by Insurers and key business segments, offerings and sales channels. The Global Insurance...
PCF Insurance Services Acquires High-Growth PEO 1 Source Business Solutions
LEHI, Utah , Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PCF Insurance Services (PCF), a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage firm, has acquired. , a professional employer organization (PEO) specializing in employee benefits, payroll administration, HR compliance and consulting, and workers' compensation administration for any sized company. "1 Source is an award-winning,...
Sayata adds the first-of-its-kind cyber business insurance – ACTM
The distribution platform now offers access to ACTM from AXIS, an all-new dynamic business coverage for SMBs. /PRNewswire/ -- Sayata, the leading marketplace for insurance brokers and carriers to easily scale their business insurance portfolios, announced a new cyber coverage for businesses that is now available on the Sayata Platform. Designed to eliminate unexpected gaps in coverage, AXIS Cyber Technology and Miscellaneous Professional Liability ("ACTM") combines a variety of coverages into a dynamic insurance offering that adapts to the needs of the insured.
Teenager Life Insurance Market to Enjoy 'Explosive Growth' to 2027 : Gerber Life Insurance, Allianz, Assicurazioni Generali, China Life Insurance
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/29/2022 -- The Latest Released Teenager Life Insurance. market study has evaluated the future growth potential of. market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in.
Ping An #23 in FutureBrand Index 2022, Tops Financial Sector List
HONG KONG SHANGHAI , Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (hereafter "Ping An" or the "Group", HKEx:2318; SSE:601318) announced that Ping An ranked #23 in the FutureBrand Index 2022. Ping An also topped the Financial Sector list for the second consecutive year. The...
Securian Financial collaborates with “BenefitBump” to enhance education among expectant parents
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- To provide greater assistance to employees growing their families, Securian Financial—in a first among insurance carriers1—is adding “BenefitBump” as a value-added service.2 The BenefitBump service can be used with Securian Financial’s group hospital indemnity insurance issued by. Securian Life Insurance Company. . BenefitBump...
ALTA Reports Q2 2022 Title Premium Volume
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The title insurance industry generated $6.21 billion in title insurance premiums during the second quarter of 2022 compared to. during the same period a year ago, according to the. American Land Title Association's. (ALTA's) latest Market Share Analysis. The second quarter showed mixed results as...
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
1K+
Followers
28K+
Post
135K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0