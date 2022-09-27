ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon, WI

Girls tennis: Oregon’s Ella Peotter, Kate Thorne finish second at Badger Conference Tournament

By Mark Nesbitt Sports editor
oregonobserver.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
oregonobserver.com

Eagle Scout builds a healthy future for Anderson Farm County Park

Tyler Richter, an Eagle Scout with Troop 168 of Oregon, led a group of his peers, friends and family in environmental and building efforts at Anderson Farm County Park on Saturday, Sept. 10. For his Eagle Scout project, Richter planned the construction of and implemented three new compost bins for the park’s food pantry garden.
OREGON, WI
oregonobserver.com

Letter: Support schools referendum Nov. 8

I’m writing to show my support, and to encourage your support, for the 2022 Oregon School District Operational Referendum. I grew up in Oregon and attended the Oregon School District starting with pre-school at OPI and continuing through graduation from Oregon High School. Oregon schools and teachers prepared me for my Industrial & Systems Engineering Degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
OREGON, WI
oregonobserver.com

Local candidates’ answers available online

The Nov. 8 fall election is fast approaching, and local candidates have responded to questions from the League of Women Voters of Dane County. Their unedited responses, as well as information about county, city, and school district referenda, are available online at Vote411.org and lwvdanecounty.org. People Can visit myvote.wi.gov or...
DANE COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy