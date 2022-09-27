McPherson Public Schools seeks public input on the district’s future

MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) — McPherson Public Schools wants input on the future of the district and its facilities.

USD 418 Board of Education is asking McPherson residents to attend one of three “visioning” sessions in October.

“When it comes to the future of McPherson school facilities, we want input from as many people in the community as possible,” says board President Ann Elliott “The Board of Education wants to hear from as many people as possible in this exciting process of improving our facilities.”

At the sessions, the district hopes to get community input on facility needs, top priorities, and possible opportunities for the district to explore.

“We are looking to the community to help us evaluate our options,” says District Superintendent Dr. Shiloh Vincent. “We heard from hundreds of folks in online polling and community meetings over the summer. Now we need help narrowing our options even more.”

The session times and dates are:

Tuesday, Oct. 4 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. McPherson Community Building, 122 E Marlin St .



Wednesday, Oct. 12 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. This is a virtual meeting. The link will be shared on mcpherson.com and district social media channels.



Thursday, Oct. 13 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. McPherson Community Building, 122 E Marlin St.



In-person sessions will be livestreamed on the district’s YouTube channel . Information will also be posted to the district’s Facebook and Twitter pages.

Anyone with questions about the sessions can click here or contact the district office at 620-241-9400 .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.