Rising Rapper Tay Toe Unveils New Single “Life of Blues” For People Struggling With Drug And Alcohol AddictionMusic NewsSalt Lake City, UT
Fall is a Good Time To Enjoy Vietnamese Pho in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Sapa Sushi Bar and Grill is Located in Downtown Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Hale Center Theatre is Playing A Fun Show Called "Lucky Stiff"S. F. MoriSandy, UT
The Most Loved U.S. Cities For RetirementCadrene HeslopFlorida State
Best in Dough
I like sweets and desserts as much as the next guy, but I wouldn't necessarily call myself a "dessert person." That said, the past few weeks have really found me indulging my sweet tooth. I was scratching my head about this phenomenon until I saw that the Sugar High Dessert...
gastronomicslc.com
Could this be the possible return for Hoppers Brew Pub?
O.k. I’ll preface this whole article by noting it’s built completely on the liquefaction of unsubstantiated rumor – but who doesn’t love some good hearsay? Cue my inner buddha pointing out none of us should. Ahem…anyway…. It’s been just under a year since the long...
ABC 4
Salt Lake City is heating up for this newest woodfire pizza spot
Utah is no stranger to desirable destinations and great eats. Which is why the Woodbine Food Hall and Rooftop Bar is the ideal place for this woodfire pizza spot. Previously only found in Provo, Mozz Artisan Pizza can now also be visited at Woodbine Food Hall. Mozz is located inside the establishment placed in the very southwest corner. Right under their big, huge Mozz sign, followed by their well known pizza fragrance. On the condensed menu for Mozz it consists of pizza along with some great specials.
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Support local restaurants at the 10th Annual Dine About Park City
The 10th Annual Dine About Park City is almost here. It runs Saturday, October 1, 2022 through Sunday, October 9, 2022. It's a great time to indulge in world-class cuisine for an incredible value. 16 Park City Area Restaurant Association member restaurants are offering 2-course lunches for just $15, $20...
matadornetwork.com
In Ogden, a Hilton Hotel Mash-Up Serves as the Perfect Basecamp for Adventure
Hilton’s first new brand offerings in this millennium, Tru by Hilton (founded in 2016) and Home2 Suites (founded in 2009) represent an attempt at contemporary coolness by the established hotel operator. They target people who travel often as a part of a modern lifestyle and who want well-trimmed accommodations without having to shell out a month’s worth of expendable income for it. In Ogden, Utah, Tru and Home2 come together for a co-branded approach that brings the hip business crowd of Home2 together with the millennial audience of Tru by Hilton.
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Top-rated Halloween attraction in Salt Lake City
Fear Factory is rated one of the top Halloween attractions in the world!. It's made up of six buildings, six stories high with two underground passages. Fear Factory is open select nights this fall through Saturday, November 5th. Click here for hours of operation. They are located at 666 W....
Fall is a Good Time To Enjoy Vietnamese Pho in Salt Lake City
Vietnamese noodle dishes or pho have become very popular among people who like to dine out on Asian food. There are many pho restaurants throughout the United States, including in the Salt Lake Valley of Utah.
ABC 4
Pop-up market you won’t want to miss
A pop-up market in Sandy joined the show today! Melany Larsen, the owner of Penny Lane Market, spoke of this event. Happening four times a year at Crescent Hall in Sandy, the Penny Lane Market features handmade goods and gift items from local small shops and vendors. The next market, October 3-5 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day, will feature fall decorations, handmade treats, apparel, jewelry, art and so much more, all in the theme of fall and Halloween.
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Park City Wine Fest 2022
The Park City Wine Festival for 2022 features 70 different wines and the introduction of Wine Clubs to Utah. Get all the details about Utah's new Wine Clubs (all 6 of them!) at https://www.vin7000.com/. Availability for the Wine Fest is limited due to the popularity of the event; but if...
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
How could you grow plants on Mars?
If you haven't been to see the life-sized model of the Mars rover and helicopter at Clark Planetarium yet, you need to go!. The exhibit is on display in the lobby, but will only be there until November 6, 2022. All of Clark Planetarium's exhibits are FREE!. Jenny went to...
wasatchmag.com
A Night at Ninth and Ninth at Nine
It’s around 9:15 in the evening on a Thursday, and I’m gearing up for a bike ride. I’m in my backyard with a couple of friends, ten blocks to the east of the 9th and 9th intersection that marks the starting point of the night’s activities. We’ve been preparing for the ride for an hour or two at this point, in a matter typical of most Thursday night regulars: a couple of cheap beers and an abundance of good vibes. The night grows darker and darker, and at 9:30 we decide it’s high time to mount up and head out. Ranging from thousand-dollar dual-shock hardcore mountain bikes to sixty-dollar beaters, our cavalry is more than ready to take on the night ahead – it’s not the bike but the rider, as they say. We charge down the hill towards the increasingly restless crowd gathering in the parking lot of Continental Cleaners, joining rank amongst the riders around 9:45. Tossing our bikes to the ground, my group fans out around the parking lot, searching for friends and drinks and making final preparations for the night ahead.
Food & Wine
Drinking in Utah Is Surprisingly Great
On my first trip to Utah this summer, I sat down for dinner on a gorgeous sunny day at Kita, the ambitious, Japanese-inspired steakhouse at the Pendry Park City. As I ate fistfulls of fluffy milk bread smeared with sesame butter and studied the drink menu, unable to choose between sake, wine, or a cocktail. Then, my decision was made for me: a server carried the tiniest dirty martini I've ever seen to a nearby table.
I visited one of the scariest haunted houses in Utah. Here’s what happened
Is the Fear Factory in Salt Lake City scary? Is the Fear Factory in Salt Lake City good? What is the Fear Factory in Salt Lake City, Utah like?
Animals shelters are overflowing with pets waiting for new homes
West Valley City's Animal Shelter is full right now, as are state shelters across the state that have a surge of pets waiting for adoption.
Show horses hit the Heber Valley
Known for their size, beauty and showmanship, draft horses are performing in Wasatch County Thursday through Saturday. Usually only seen in movies and beer commercials, Clydesdale, Belgian and Percheron horses are putting on a show in the fourth annual Heber Valley Draft Horse Show this weekend. “These horses weigh up...
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Liberty James' "Ride To Be Alive"
Ride to support Veterans, First Responders, and their families with the Honor365 Charity Foundation. On this day of remembrance, we’ll be honoring those who have sacrificed the most – risking their lives to make us safe, happy, and free. Event starts at 8:00 am and finishes at 5:00...
Gephardt Daily
FanX celebrity adopts pup from Utah rescue organization
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — FanX celebrity Conor Leslie took a little bit of Utah with her after her recent appearance at the convention. Leslie — known for roles including Donna Troy in “Wonder Girl” and Trudy in “The Man in the High Castle” — adopted a 14-week-old mixed-breed puppy named Delores from Ruff Patch Rescue during the convention.
utahoutside.com
Hiking Donut Falls, Now with More Trail, Less Road
I’ve lived in Salt Lake City for 21 years, and I’ve never hiked to Donut Falls in Big Cottonwood Canyon. So on a recent weekend, myself, along with my wife and son, decided to finally tick one of the most popular Wasatch hikes off the to-do list. To my surprise, hiking Donut Falls was better than expected, because the route now features more trail, less road.
