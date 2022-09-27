Read full article on original website
QC Fall Parade of Homes winner
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Mona Peiffer, Quad Cities Builders & Remodelers Association, and Jason McCoy, builder and owner of McCoy Homes (winner in his price range at the recent Fall Parade of Homes), visit the show to talk about the latest in the local industry and to show visuals of the winning home design.
Davenport historic neighborhood to host first-ever Village Hops on Oct. 8
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The first craft beer festival has been slated for the Village of East Davenport on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 3 to 6 p.m. Kim Wessel, event organizer and owner of Cala Home and Design, and Tracy Cameron, part owner and manager of Brew, discuss that Village Hops will be held outdoors and feature around 25 breweries and several food trucks along 11th Streets, Christie Street, and part of Jersey Ridge Road in the heart of The Village of East Davenport.
New security procedures at Moline High School football games and major events
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - If you are headed to a football game or any other major event in the Moline-Coal Valley School District, you can expect to have your bag checked before entry. In a Facebook post, the Moline Police Department is reminding students and parents of the change. Police say it’s an effort to ensure the safety and security of those attending the events and is no different than routine searches at other local and national events.
Darker Side of Davenport Walking Tours are back for spooky season
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The German American Heritage Center invites residents and tourists to explore the darker side of Davenport. Starting on Sept. 30 and running through the month of October, the museum is hosting its “Darker Side of Davenport” walking tours Friday and Saturday evenings at 6:30 p.m. and some Saturday mornings at 10 a.m. All tours cost of $10 per person and last about two hours.
Boys and Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley programs and upcoming Ball Drop event
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Doing whatever it takes to provide young people with the tools they need to reach their full potential as productive, caring, and responsible citizens. That’s the mission of the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley. Torri Smith, Executive Director of the Boys and...
Needlework show will celebrate the 45th anniversary of local chapter of Embroiderers’ Guild
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -“Here My Work Forever Stands” Needlework Exhibit is happening Oct.1 from 10:00 am to 3:30 p.m. at the Moline Public Library, 3210 41st Avenue, Moline. Mary Heinzman talks about it being a celebration of the 45th anniversary for The Mississippi River Valley Chapter of the...
Roller skating event a ‘test run.’ Organizer eyes permanent skating/youth center
Roller skating is returning to Galesburg. Whether it’s just a one-day event or a more permanent entertainment option remains to be seen. A day of family and adult fun is set for Saturday, Oct. 22 at the former Skate Palace, 1855 E. Knox St. in Galesburg. The event, sponsored by Michael Spinks and not-for-profit All-Stars Sports Academy, will feature roller skating for all ages from 1 to 8 p.m. There also will be other games and contests, a pitching speed radar gun, and food trucks on site.
Quad Cities fire departments host chili cook off
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Quad Cities area fire departments will compete on Oct. 8 to see who makes the best firehouse chili in the Quad Cities. The Davenport, Bettendorf, Riverdale, Princeton, Eldridge, East Moline, Moline and Rock Island fire departments will be entering a chili at the event, according to the Davenport Fire Deparement.
Celebration Belle kicks off its fall themed cruises
MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - During the first full week of fall, the Celebration Belle is kicking off its first fall themed cruise Thursday. Quad Citians boarded the cruise ship Thursday for the Oktoberfest, it features live music, food and fall scenery on the Mississippi River. Music will be performed by...
7th annual State Street Market to fill Geneseo’s downtown on Saturday
GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC) -Looking for a family-friendly autumn weekend destination in a scenic, historic downtown? The 7th annual State Street Market in Geneseo is set for Saturday, Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Amy DeFaux, Katsch Boutique (one of more that 50 vendors participating), shares details about the...
The annual Student Hunger Drive kicks off Monday, ‘Fill the Truck’ event Friday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The annual Student Hunger Drive starts Monday, Oct. 3 and involves 15 area schools. Samuel Barnes, Bettendorf High School Student Body President, joins Morgan on QCT at 11 to talk about the hunger drive and the Fill the Truck event on Friday. Website: https://riverbendfoodbank.org/
Genesis to consolidate emergency services in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Genesis Health System said it is moving forward with its plan to consolidate all Davenport emergency services onto one campus. In April, Genesis announced a comprehensive plan to optimize emergency services in Scott County to expand capacity and better provide patients with the “right care, in the right place, at the right time,” the health system said in a media release.
Project Now offering services to senior community
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Project Now can help the senior community in a variety of ways with services they offer. Michelle Dyer, Senior Services Director for Project Now, joins Morgan on QCT at 11 to talk about different services, including help with open enrollment, which is from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7.
Supporting local at the grocery store
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Hy-Vee celebrates local growers and produce through the Hy-Vee Homegrown program. The program features local produce grown within 200 miles. Nina Struss, Hy-Vee registered dietitian, explains that it’s easy to support local producers by searching for the Homegrown logo as a way to enjoy ripe fruits and vegetables with close-to-home freshness and flavor.
The Spotlight to feature Broadway’s most-awarded show ‘The Producers’
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -One of the most successful shows in Broadway history is coming to The Spotlight Theatre and venue is warning patrons that the show is not family-friendly!. The Producers was written by Mel Brooks and is a major boundary-pushing comedy/musical. If anyone is interested in bringing children, parents and guardians should research the show’s language and innuendo content.
Senior Moment with CASI: Staying healthy as the weather begins to cool
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - CASI will be on QCT at 11 weekly to highlight some of the things that are important and pertinent to the seniors living in our community. Laura Kopp, President and CEO, Center for Active Seniors joins Morgan on QCT at 11. Open enrollment for Medicare is...
Free community library now open at The Lincoln Center
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -After months of preparation and hard work, a new library has opened at TMBC (Together Making a Better Community) at The Lincoln Center, 318 East 7th Street, Davenport. The library is a place where families and children can go to read a book, and take home a...
‘Feel More Like You’ workshop to be hosted by Gilda’s Club Quad Cities
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A special workshop is being planned for next week and it will be geared toward people impacted by cancer. Kelly Craft, LISW, LCSW, LVCYT, Program Manager for Gilda’s Club Quad Cities, joins Morgan on QCT at 11. Information about the workshop:. When: Tuesday, Oct. 4...
Orion sweeps Sherrard
Untreated hearing loss changes the brain and raises dementia risk. A special workshop is being planned for next week and it will be geared toward people impacted by cancer. As the weather begins to cool, Chef Keys shows us how to make an American staple, Chili. CASI Senior Moment 9/28.
All Around Town Outdoor Services
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Amy Holt, owner of All Around Town Outdoor Services, 4401 West Locust Street, Davenport, visits PSL. The business is a “one stop shop” for all outdoor needs of a home or business including landscaping, creating a special yard amenity, or hanging outdoor holiday lighting displays.
