MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - If you are headed to a football game or any other major event in the Moline-Coal Valley School District, you can expect to have your bag checked before entry. In a Facebook post, the Moline Police Department is reminding students and parents of the change. Police say it’s an effort to ensure the safety and security of those attending the events and is no different than routine searches at other local and national events.

MOLINE, IL ・ 9 HOURS AGO