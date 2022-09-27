Come chow down at Highfields breakfast fundraiser

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Be sure to mark your calendar for Oct. 6, because Highfields is hosting a free breakfast fundraiser that the community is welcome to join.

Highfields is a nonprofit human services organization that provides home-based counseling, residential care for young men ages 11 to 17, and experiential education and support programs for children, youth, and families in 13 mid-Michigan counties.

Highfields Strengthening Families Fundraiser is the single largest fundraising event of the year.

The breakfast is free to attend, but there will be an opportunity to make a donation. The money will help children and families in Highfields’ counseling and support programs.

Highfields serves thousands of families every year who are struggling with issues like violence, substance abuse, and behavioral issues.

The organization is celebrating 60 years of supporting families and children across 12 mid-Michigan counties.

The hour-long event will be held at the Kellogg Center in East Lansing, from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.