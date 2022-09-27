ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Come chow down at Highfields breakfast fundraiser

By Iz Martin, Kiyerra Lake
WLNS
WLNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=316XFB_0iCWiPk000

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Be sure to mark your calendar for Oct. 6, because Highfields is hosting a free breakfast fundraiser that the community is welcome to join.

Highfields is a nonprofit human services organization that provides home-based counseling, residential care for young men ages 11 to 17, and experiential education and support programs for children, youth, and families in 13 mid-Michigan counties.

Highfields Strengthening Families Fundraiser is the single largest fundraising event of the year.

The breakfast is free to attend, but there will be an opportunity to make a donation. The money will help children and families in Highfields’ counseling and support programs.

Highfields serves thousands of families every year who are struggling with issues like violence, substance abuse, and behavioral issues.

The organization is celebrating 60 years of supporting families and children across 12 mid-Michigan counties.

The hour-long event will be held at the Kellogg Center in East Lansing, from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WILX-TV

517 Living to host biggest community night

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - 517 Living is kicking off this year’s 517 Living Community Week with an in-person celebration on October 1st, from 4:00 - 8:00 pm, at Lansing’s gorgeous Hawk Island County Park, with the Red Tail pavilion serving as thier main hub and the Peregrine pavilion serving as a wellness center, hosted by LiveWELL: The HEALing CommUNITY.
LANSING, MI
94.1 Duke FM

Empty the Shelters event begins tomorrow

MASON, MI — Another Bissel Pet Foundation Empty the Shelters begins tomorrow at several mid-Michigan shelters. The foundation makes money available to make it possible for local shelters to reduce adoption fees. During the event dog adoptions will be $25 and cat adoption fees set at just $10. The...
MASON, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Society
East Lansing, MI
Society
City
East Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
East Lansing, MI
Sports
WLNS

Sexton H.S. holds mascot re-branding community input meeting

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – J.W. Sexton High School’s ‘Big Red’ mascot and branding took beginning steps towards changing Wednesday. A community input session was held at Sexton High School to hear thoughts on what the new mascot and branding should be. This is all through an award by a Native American Heritage Fund grant, awarding […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Stockbridge High School takes project to the edge of space

STOCKBRIDGE, Mich. (WLNS) – A satellite balloon built from scratch hovered at an altitude of more than 90,000 feet. It’s a mission Stockbridge High School teacher Bob Richards says first started when a group of students came to him with an idea. “They said Mr. Richards we know what we want to do next year. […]
STOCKBRIDGE, MI
WLNS

Jackson woman leads group to help moms in need

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – “I am an outcome of what people think can’t happen when you were once really the only word I could think of was a failure.” Salena Taylor remembers what it was like to be a young mom struggling to get by and thinking that she wasn’t good enough. “Having multiple children. […]
JACKSON, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fundraising#Breakfast#Charity#Nexstar Media Inc#Wlns 6 News
lansingcitypulse.com

919 E. Saginaw St., Lansing

Standing near the busy intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and East Saginaw Street is a two-story building with boarded-up windows and apparent structural damage on the upper, back side. This 1904, 1,368-square-foot single-family home is in a commercial zone and owned by developer Harry Hepler. Hepler is behind the renovations of...
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Sparrow nurse reacts to news about lay-offs

According to a statement, Sparrow Health officials say they need to save money after losing $90 million within the first six months of the year alone. Because of it, they say many jobs have to be eliminated.
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Furry friend Madame Zeroni looking for chillax family

MASON, Mich. (WLNS) — Have you ever seen the movie Holes? Well while she may not look like the character from the 2003 movie starring Shia LaBeouf, Madame Z could use a quieter place to call home. According to the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter, the two-year-old mastiff mix is sweet and worried, who […]
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Jackson man helps give voice to the community

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s a story of redemption, and of one man’s calling to be there for the Jackson community. “I’m not going to focus on what I couldn’t do but what I could do,” said Owner of the Jackson Blazer Alan Wade. For Wade, it’s one that starts on March 4 1989. It […]
JACKSON, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Sports
lansingcitypulse.com

Toni Hughes Glasscoe

UPDATE: Due to a transcription error, Toni Hughes Glassoe's last name was incorrect. This entry has been updated to correctly reflect her last name. EDITOR'S NOTE: Toni Hughes Glasscoe declined to answer the City Pulse Survey, opting instead to share the following biography. Toni is currently the Associate Vice President...
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Crash survivors say they are being ignored

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A group standing up for auto crash survivors was back at the Capitol on Wednesday, demanding answers from lawmakers. Most say the Michigan legislature promised to have their benefits restored a month ago. The group We Can’t Wait sang a rendition of “Yesterday” by The Beatles hoping to get their message […]
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Sparrow Hospital announces hundreds of layoffs

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) – Hundreds of workers at Sparrow Health System are being laid off. The Lansing-based hospital announced the layoffs Thursday. In a news release sent to News 10, Sparrow said it lost $90-million dollars during the first six months of 2022. “Expenses have risen across all categories, including supplies and salaries, wages, and benefits, while patient volumes have declined, and the cost of contracting agency labor has skyrocketed.”
LANSING, MI
WLNS

MI Department of State suspends Lansing car dealership

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)- The Michigan Department of State has served a summary suspension to MB Auto Connection, Inc. in Lansing. MDOS is accusing MB Auto Connection of violating multiple rules under the Michigan Vehicle Code. MDOS says it received a complaint regarding a $500,000 outstanding loan payment. An MDOS investigation found that a dealership employee, […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

WLNS

19K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy