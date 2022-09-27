ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Town Of Rockingham, VT

New Hampshire DOT offers incentive to try to attract more plow drivers

CONCORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire Department of Transportation is offering a new incentive to attract plow drivers this winter. State officials said all agencies are struggling to fill positions as people retire. With the winter approaching, the DOT has 187 openings, ranging from plow drivers to supervisors. DOT...
Vermont Yankee Is Close to Placing All Radioactive Waste in Special Cannisters

In a few days, NorthStar Group Services will reach an important milestone when they put the final pieces of high-level radioactive waste into Cannisters. The company has been decommissioning Vermont Yankee for almost four years and it's finally time to take care these dangerous materials that are now stored in one place."
Rockingham Library shows Audubon Photography Awards exhibit

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Ascutney Mountain Audubon Society Chapter is hosting the 2022 Audubon Photography Awards Traveling Exhibition at the Rockingham Library in Bellows Falls, Vt. from Oct. 7 through Oct. 26, 2022. There will be a special opening of the exhibit on Friday, Oct. 7 at 5 p.m.
What’s Does the Brown Metal Case on Massachusetts Utility Poles Mean?

If you've noticed some changes in the utility poles in your Massachusetts neighborhood recently, you're not alone. After seeing vehicles from Eversource on different streets in my neighborhood changing locations daily I was wondering what work was happening. A few days later I noticed utility company employees canvassing the streets, digging up the dirt surrounding the base of the poles.
Vermont cannabis board approves fourth retail license

Days away from cannabis being available at retail stores, the Vermont Cannabis Control Board approved the fourth retail license in Vermont. The Vermont Bud Barn in West Brattleboro joins Flora Cannabis in Middlebury, Mountain Girl Cannabis in Rutland and CeresMED in Burlington as the only retailers approved to sell adult-use cannabis when it becomes legal October 1.
Scott announces winners of over $4 million in downtown and village center tax incentives

Projects Will Help Generate Over $95 Million in Building Improvements and Public Infrastructure Throughout the State. Vermont Business Magazine Governor Phil Scott and the Agency of Commerce and Community Development (ACCD) today announced over $4 million in funding supporting a record number of rehabilitation and revitalization projects throughout Vermont’s designated downtown and village centers. These 49 project awards will help generate over $95 million in building improvements and public infrastructure around the state.
Local worship and church services in Vermont & New Hampshire

Third Congregational Church UCC, River St. Sunday worship begins at 11 a.m., led by Pastor Maureen Adams. Communion is the first Sunday of each month. For more information, email alsteadthirdchurch@gmail.com, call 603-835-6358, or go to www.facebook.com/Third-Congregational-UCC-Church-of-Alstead-NH-120645387960916. ASCUTNEY, Vt. Open Bible Baptist Church, 168 Cemetery Rd. Sunday services are being held...
Fire in The Adirondacks

Out west the summer of 2022 will long be remembered as the year of fire, but the Adirondacks also has a history of fire. The years 1903 and 1908 were two great fire years in the Adirondacks. An article titled “Years of Fire” in the March/April 1981 Adirondack Life notes that “During both years the northeast suffered from drought. Due to sloppy logging, the woods were filled with piles of slash, the discarded tops, and limbs of trees. The railroads, which crossed the Adirondacks in the 1890s, failed to equip their wood and coal burning locomotives with spark arrestors. Although mandated by state law the penalties for violating the equipment law were so insignificant the railroads ignored them, and fires started all up and down the rail lines.”
Why New Hampshire Electric Rates Are Set to Jump Again

If you thought you're paying a lot for electric now, just wait until December. New Hampshire state consumer advocate Donald Kreis said that the state's major electric utilities are requesting rate hikes that would take effect on December 1 if approved. Unitil has requested an increase to 26 cents per kilowat, Liberty has requested increases to 22 cents, and NH Electric Co-op 17 cents. The request by Eversource for 22 cents was already approved.
Cannabis Control Board clarifies purchasing requirements

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Starting Oct. 1, a handful of retail cannabis stores will open their doors for Vermonters to purchase marijuana legally. The Cannabis Control Board stresses these products are not for Vermonters under the age of 21. When you go into a shop, you will be carded both at the door and at the cash register before purchase.
Inside Rutland’s Mountain Girl Cannabis, One of Vermont’s First Adult-Use Dispensaries

When Vermont's adult-use cannabis market opens on Saturday, October 1, so will the state's first nonmedical, recreational cannabis dispensaries. Mountain Girl Cannabis in Rutland will be among them. Seven Days took a tour of the store last week, just 10 days before its grand opening. At that time, picturing Mountain Girl ready for business took some imagination — and a little faith.
New Hampshire native rides out Hurricane Ian in hospital lockdown

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Many New Hampshire natives experienced Hurricane Ian firsthand, including a woman from Stratham who now calls Sarasota, Florida, home. Maillelain Sveen works at Sarasota Memorial Hospital. She said her oncology floor is in a new section of the hospital that has hurricane-proof windows. During the hurricane,...
Another New England-based utility company announces massive rate hike ahead of winter season

CONCORD, New Hampshire — Another New England-based utility company has announced a massive rate hike ahead of the winter season. Unitil, a natural gas utility company that provides electric services to hundreds of thousands of customers in New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Maine, recently requested to increase electric rates to 26 cents per kilowatt hour, the New Hampshire Bulletin reported.
Vermont volunteers report on conditions in Florida

More than 500 trained Red Cross disaster workers are on the ground in Florida to support sheltering and relief efforts. 16 of the volunteers from our region are in various stages of deployment. John Clifford from Hinesburg is at an emergency evacuation center in Hillsborough County. “Well the day started...
