Oxford Eagle
Mid-Town Farmers’ Market Saturday preview
The Mid-Town Farmer’s Market continues this Saturday, October 1st, (7AM-11AM), and below are some expected highlights:. Farmstead Florals will have fresh cut flower bouquets and sunflowers!. Fresh From The Farm will have whole canned tomatoes, mild, medium and hot salsa, crunchy sweet pickles,, bread and butter pickles, beet pickles,...
Oxford Eagle
Sarah Isom Center and UM School of Music partnering for free SarahFest events
The University of Mississippi School of Music and Sarah Isom Center for Women and Gender Studies are hosting Alice-Anne Light (mezzo-soprano and Ole Miss alumna) and Kristy Kristinek (visual artist from Texas) to perform an original work written by Oxford resident Cecil Price Walden entitled hours. This piece reimagines the...
Oxford Eagle
OPC hires former Oxford, Ole Miss wide receiver Joey Walden
A familiar face will be on the sidelines of flag football games this fall at mTrade Park. Joey Walden was hired as an athletic manager for the Oxford Park Commission, and the former Oxford High football standout will be in charge of flag football, youth softball and adult softball moving forward.
Oxford Eagle
Ole Miss Homecoming Parade Draws Thousands to the Square in Oxford
Homecoming parade in downtown Oxford drew students, fans and locals. This parade is the largest since 2019 in attendance. Ole Miss plays Kentucky at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 1.
Oxford Eagle
Oxford McDonald’s to host “Coffee with a Cop” on Oct. 5
Local McDonald’s and the Oxford Police Department will celebrate National Coffee with a Cop Day on Wednesday, Oct. 5. As local small business owners, McDonald’s franchisees are always looking for opportunities to support the local community and this partnership with the Oxford Police Department will continue to build community relationships. Representatives from the Oxford Police Department will be on hand to greet McDonald’s customers at the restaurant Wednesday morning.
Oxford Eagle
Ole Miss softball announces 2023 SEC schedule
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. –On Thursday, the Southeastern Conference announced the league schedule for the 2023 season, with Ole Miss set to play eight weekends in conference play. The Rebels kick off conference play on the road for the second consecutive season, taking on Tennessee in Knoxville March 10-12, followed by a bye the next weekend. Ole Miss then makes its home debut in SEC play, hosting LSU March 24-26.
Oxford Eagle
Oxford routed by Tupelo after disastrous first half
TUPELO, Miss. — Oxford football suffered their worst defeat of the season on Friday as they were blown out by Tupelo on a night where seemingly nothing could go right. The Chargers (3-2, 1-1 Region 2-6A) managed just 81 yards of total offense in the first half as they were shut down at every turn en route to a 35-0 loss.
Oxford Eagle
Tipoff, TV network set for SEC/Big 12 matchup at Oklahoma State
Ole Miss men’s basketball has received its tipoff time and TV network for its SEC/Big 12 Challenge contest at Oklahoma State, with the Rebels and Cowboys playing on ESPN2 at 7 p.m. CT on Jan. 28, 2023. Ole Miss now has television designations and tipoff times for most of...
Oxford Eagle
Ole Miss women’s basketball hitting the national airwaves with 11 televised regular season games
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Ole Miss women’s basketball will be must-watch TV this season, picking up a program-high 11 national television games throughout the 2022-23 season – one in non-conference play and 10 in the conference slate – as announced by the SEC on Wednesday with the release of its full television schedule.
Oxford Eagle
No. 14 Ole Miss vs No. 7 Kentucky: How to watch Saturday’s game
No. 14 Ole Miss takes on No. 7 Kentucky on Saturday in their first SEC game of the 2022 campaign. Both teams are coming off narrow victories over unranked opponents, but will face off in one of the more highly-anticipated matchups of the early part of the season. Here is...
Oxford Eagle
Lafayette attempts to get back on track with trip to Saltillo
Lafayette football will attempt to right the ship on Friday as they travel to Saltillo following a 53-35 loss to West Point in their first region game of the season. The Commodores (1-4, 0-1 Region 1-5A) struggled to defend the Green Wave’s physical running game in the defeat—surrendering long chunk-plays that made it difficult for their defense to settle in.
Oxford Eagle
Regents downs Lafayette in five-set thriller
Regents volleyball came away with a signature victory on Tuesday as they defeated Lafayette 3-2 (25-23, 23-25, 14-25, 25-23, 15-13) in a five-set battle. The Lady Lions (14-13) played from behind for nearly the entirety of the match—overcoming large deficits in the first, second and fourth sets as they battled through adversity time and time again.
