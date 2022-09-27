TUPELO, Miss. — Oxford football suffered their worst defeat of the season on Friday as they were blown out by Tupelo on a night where seemingly nothing could go right. The Chargers (3-2, 1-1 Region 2-6A) managed just 81 yards of total offense in the first half as they were shut down at every turn en route to a 35-0 loss.

TUPELO, MS ・ 2 HOURS AGO