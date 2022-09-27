Read full article on original website
Lady Cats runner-up in home volleyball tournament
LOUISBURG – The Lady Cat volleyball team was runner-up in the Louisburg Invitational. It was a long road back to second for Louisburg, opening the day with a straight set loss to Shawnee Mission East on Saturday, Sept. 24.
KU men’s basketball to wear new jersey patch this season
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The Jayhawks are upgrading their uniforms and honoring the program’s past. KU will wear a patch with a “125” on it, representing the program’s 125th year. The team also got new uniforms, upgrading the usual style. KU men’s basketball starts the 2022-23 season Nov. 7 against Omaha.
Paola to crown homecoming royalty Friday, Sept. 30
Paola High School will celebrate homecoming Friday, Sept. 30, at Panther Stadium. The Paola Panthers will host Pittsburg on Friday night. Crowning of the homecoming queen and king will take place prior to the 7 p.m. kickoff.
Osawatomie to celebrate homecoming Friday, Sept. 30
Osawatomie High School will celebrate homecoming Friday, Sept. 30, at Lynn Dickey Stadium. The Trojans will play Santa Fe Trail at 7 p.m. Friday. Crowning of the queen and king candidates will take place at halftime.
What’s In Store for Kansas After Memphis’ IARP Penalties?
The Memphis Tigers received their punishment from the NCAA’s IARP board on Tuesday, signaling that the Kansas case may be closer to a resolution. Memphis was facing four Level I violations and two Level II violations after an 18-month probe, and head coach Anfernee Hardaway was facing a Level I violation and two Level II violations.
Rural Paola couple takes advantage of grant to install safe room
PAOLA — Jane and Jay Edmonds built their home in rural Paola over 30 years ago. “We love the location. I sit out here (on the covered patio) almost every night in good weather. It’s beautiful out here,” Jane said.
One killed in two-vehicle crash on I-435 near Midland Drive in Shawnee
The crash was reported just before 3 p.m. on Interstate 435, just south of Midland Drive.
Amity Street crash damages Louisburg Cemetery
LOUISBURG – A tractor-trailer that collided with a passenger car at about 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, on Amity Street caused minimal injuries to the drivers but damaged an entryway and toppled a few headstones at Louisburg Cemetery. A 36-year-old male from Tennessee was driving a tractor-trailer east on...
It's hard to believe Kansas City's Swope Park is bigger than New York's Central Park and it's filled with things to do
Starlight Theatre (stage), Kansas City, Missouri.Charvex, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1896, philanthropist Thomas H. Swope donated 1,334 acres of land to Kansas City. It was named Swope Park and is the largest park in the city. In the years that followed, the Kansas City Zoo was developed as well as the oldest public golf course in Kansas City.
One Kansas City-area town among top 50 best suburbs to live in
Smithville ranked No. 39 on SmartAsset's list of best suburbs to live in. Lenexa, Belton and Blue Springs were also in the top 200.
2 teens shot while walking down street in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two teenagers were hospitalized Thursday night after being shot while walking down the street in Kansas City, MO, according to the Kansas City Police Department. Police and emergency medical crews responded at 6:41 p.m. to a call of a shooting on East 27th Street and...
Douglas County Sheriff looking for owner of runaway mini-horse
PLEASANT GROVE, Kan. — The Douglas County Sheriff is looking for the owner of a runaway miniature horse seen south of Lawrence. Sheriff Jay Armbrister saw the mini-horse near Pleasant Grove as it made its way onto U.S. 59 Highway. The black and white horse is a bit stubborn, [Armbrister] said, and we need your […]
Here’s what meteorologist Gary Lezak has planned after retiring from KSHB 41
Rain or shine, something Kansas Citians have been able to count on for the last thirty years is turning to KSHB 41 News and watching chief meteorologist Gary Lezak tell them what to expect. But with Lezak’s retirement quickly approaching, we’re left wondering what’s next for Kansas City’s favorite weatherman.
Man seriously injured in crash on K-10 highway in Johnson County
DE SOTO, Kan. (WIBW) - A 20-year-old Shawnee man was seriously injured Wednesday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash along K-10 highway in Johnson County, authorities said. The crash was reported at 4 p.m. Wednesday on K-10 highway, just west of Cedar Creek Parkway. The location was about three miles southeast of De Soto.
KC Crime Stoppers: Mark Fluty
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Mark Fluty, 67, is wanted on a Jackson County, Missouri, sex offender registration violation warrant. Fluty is currently a noncompliant registered sex offender, and his last known address was near Gladstone Boulevard and Scarritt Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri. He is described as being a...
3 arrested after child taken from Topeka found in Johnson County
Douglas County law enforcement stopped a car on K-7 and rescued a 3-year-old child who had been taken from Topeka, Kansas, early Friday.
Police pull child from pond on former golf course property in Independence
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — First responders in Independence saved a boy from drowning in at a pond Thursday morning. According to information released by the city of Independence, fire crews and police were called to the property that used to house the Rockwood Golf Course on South Hardy Avenue near Westport Road around 9:25 a.m.
Louisburg Police seeking driver who damaged fuel pump
LOUISBURG – The Louisburg Police Department is turning to the public for assistance in tracking down the driver who damaged a fuel pump at the Phillips 66 at 304 S. Metcalf Road on Thursday morning. The police department posted the information on its Facebook page Thursday, Sept. 29, stating...
Overland Park homeowner sues over plan to build homes on old Deer Creek golf course
Following the closure of the Deer Creek Golf Club earlier this year, a resident filed a lawsuit challenging the golf course owner’s plans to redevelop part of the old course at 133rd Street and Metcalf Avenue into a subdivision of single-family homes. Driving the news: According to Johnson County...
Child burned, taken to hospital following car fire in Overland Park
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - A car fire in Overland Park on Thursday afternoon led to a child being taken to the hospital for treatment of burn injuries. According to the Overland Park Fire Department, the incident happened in the 7200 block of W. 71st St. just after 1 p.m. That isn’t far from the intersection of 71st and Metcalf Avenue.
