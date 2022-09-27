ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paola, KS

republic-online.com

Lady Cats runner-up in home volleyball tournament

LOUISBURG – The Lady Cat volleyball team was runner-up in the Louisburg Invitational. It was a long road back to second for Louisburg, opening the day with a straight set loss to Shawnee Mission East on Saturday, Sept. 24.
LOUISBURG, KS
KSNT News

KU men’s basketball to wear new jersey patch this season

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The Jayhawks are upgrading their uniforms and honoring the program’s past. KU will wear a patch with a “125” on it, representing the program’s 125th year. The team also got new uniforms, upgrading the usual style. KU men’s basketball starts the 2022-23 season Nov. 7 against Omaha.
LAWRENCE, KS
republic-online.com

Paola to crown homecoming royalty Friday, Sept. 30

Paola High School will celebrate homecoming Friday, Sept. 30, at Panther Stadium. The Paola Panthers will host Pittsburg on Friday night. Crowning of the homecoming queen and king will take place prior to the 7 p.m. kickoff.
PAOLA, KS
republic-online.com

Osawatomie to celebrate homecoming Friday, Sept. 30

Osawatomie High School will celebrate homecoming Friday, Sept. 30, at Lynn Dickey Stadium. The Trojans will play Santa Fe Trail at 7 p.m. Friday. Crowning of the queen and king candidates will take place at halftime.
OSAWATOMIE, KS
heartlandcollegesports.com

What’s In Store for Kansas After Memphis’ IARP Penalties?

The Memphis Tigers received their punishment from the NCAA’s IARP board on Tuesday, signaling that the Kansas case may be closer to a resolution. Memphis was facing four Level I violations and two Level II violations after an 18-month probe, and head coach Anfernee Hardaway was facing a Level I violation and two Level II violations.
LAWRENCE, KS
republic-online.com

Amity Street crash damages Louisburg Cemetery

LOUISBURG – A tractor-trailer that collided with a passenger car at about 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, on Amity Street caused minimal injuries to the drivers but damaged an entryway and toppled a few headstones at Louisburg Cemetery. A 36-year-old male from Tennessee was driving a tractor-trailer east on...
LOUISBURG, KS
CJ Coombs

It's hard to believe Kansas City's Swope Park is bigger than New York's Central Park and it's filled with things to do

Starlight Theatre (stage), Kansas City, Missouri.Charvex, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1896, philanthropist Thomas H. Swope donated 1,334 acres of land to Kansas City. It was named Swope Park and is the largest park in the city. In the years that followed, the Kansas City Zoo was developed as well as the oldest public golf course in Kansas City.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

2 teens shot while walking down street in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two teenagers were hospitalized Thursday night after being shot while walking down the street in Kansas City, MO, according to the Kansas City Police Department. Police and emergency medical crews responded at 6:41 p.m. to a call of a shooting on East 27th Street and...
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Man seriously injured in crash on K-10 highway in Johnson County

DE SOTO, Kan. (WIBW) - A 20-year-old Shawnee man was seriously injured Wednesday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash along K-10 highway in Johnson County, authorities said. The crash was reported at 4 p.m. Wednesday on K-10 highway, just west of Cedar Creek Parkway. The location was about three miles southeast of De Soto.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
KCTV 5

KC Crime Stoppers: Mark Fluty

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Mark Fluty, 67, is wanted on a Jackson County, Missouri, sex offender registration violation warrant. Fluty is currently a noncompliant registered sex offender, and his last known address was near Gladstone Boulevard and Scarritt Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri. He is described as being a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
republic-online.com

Louisburg Police seeking driver who damaged fuel pump

LOUISBURG – The Louisburg Police Department is turning to the public for assistance in tracking down the driver who damaged a fuel pump at the Phillips 66 at 304 S. Metcalf Road on Thursday morning. The police department posted the information on its Facebook page Thursday, Sept. 29, stating...
LOUISBURG, KS
KCTV 5

Child burned, taken to hospital following car fire in Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - A car fire in Overland Park on Thursday afternoon led to a child being taken to the hospital for treatment of burn injuries. According to the Overland Park Fire Department, the incident happened in the 7200 block of W. 71st St. just after 1 p.m. That isn’t far from the intersection of 71st and Metcalf Avenue.
OVERLAND PARK, KS

