Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hurricane Ian Heading To Carolinas!Tyler Mc.Charleston, SC
3 Great Taco Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern GemRene CizioBeaufort, SC
2 fastest-growing cities in South CarolinaAlissa RoseCharleston, SC
Related
live5news.com
Crews respond to structure fire in Garden City
GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews are responding to the scene of a fire in the Garden City area. The Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District said it’s responding to the area of South Waccamaw Drive, Horry County Fire Rescue is also on scene. It has been confirmed that at...
live5news.com
POWER OUTAGES: Tens of thousands without power across Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Lowcountry power utilities reported more than 30,000 outages across the Lowcountry by mid-morning Friday as Hurricane Ian approached the South Carolina coast. Dominion Energy. Dominion Energy is reporting 17,805 customers impacted by 341 active outages as of 11:30 a.m. Friday morning. Charleston County: 12,638. Berkeley County:...
live5news.com
POWER OUTAGES: Crews working to restore power across Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - More than 49,000 electric customers remained without power at 10:30 p.m. Friday, down from nearly 150,000 earlier in the afternoon as the Lowcountry felt the effects of the storm. Ian made landfall at 2:05 p.m. just south of Georgetown, the National Weather Service reported. But well...
live5news.com
Georgetown distributes 6 tons of sand to neighbors hours before Ian’s arrival
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Georgetown distributed around six tons of sands to neighbors, who were making their final preparations ahead of Hurricane Ian’s arrival in the Lowcountry. The distribution happened along Front Street, just off Fraser Street, Thursday. The site was open from 8 a.m....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Flooding, downed trees closing roads around Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Hours after then Hurricane Ian left the Lowcountry, many roads are still closed because of flooding and debris. Here is a list of closed roads as of Friday night. Charleston County:. Ashley Avenue from Bennett Street to Halsey Street. Ashley Avenue from Broad Street to Tradd...
live5news.com
PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Hurricane Ian impacts the Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Hurricane Ian is set to make landfall along the South Carolina coast Friday afternoon. Viewers have begun sending photos and videos of what they’re seeing in their area. If you are able to safely take a photo of what you’re seeing, you can upload it...
live5news.com
POWER OUTAGES: Hurricane Ian’s impact on the Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Power outages are being reported as wind and rain from Hurricane Ian are expected to impact the Lowcountry on Friday. Dominion Energy is reporting 4,307 customers impacted by 134 active outages as of 9:45 a.m. Friday morning. Outages can be reported through the Dominion Energy app...
live5news.com
Sheriff’s office: Man dies while trying to drain pool during Hurricane Ian
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) - A man died in Florida while attempting to drain his pool as Hurricane Ian made its way across the state on Thursday. According to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were contacted by the man’s wife after he went missing while going outside around 1 a.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Hurricane Ian pulling away from the Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Hurricane Ian made landfall at 2:05 pm near Georgetown. Hurricane Warnings remain in effect along the coast and Tropical Storm Warnings inland. Storm Surge Warnings are also in effect. Most people will continue to experience tropical storm force winds around 40 to 60 mph through this evening. Some will experience higher gusts from 70 to 85 mph closer to the center of the storm. Continue to watch for ponding and shallow flooding through the evening as water recedes. The weekend will be mostly dry and sunny and cooler temperatures arrive next week.
live5news.com
South Carolina energy companies are preparing for outages during storm
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As Hurricane Ian continues its path, Dominion Energy wants its customers to know safety is the priority before, during and after the storm. Dominion Energy officials say if you encounter downed power lines stay back. It’s always best to assume they are energized and very dangerous. Officials also ask that you report any downed power lines immediately.
live5news.com
American Red Cross prepares for Hurricane Ian
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Hurricane Ian is making its way through Florida and is expected to impact South Carolina Thursday and Friday. According to the National Weather Service, Ian isn’t expected to hit as hard here as it has in Florida but organizations like the American Red Cross are preparing anyway.
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Hurricane Warning! Ian Targets SC Coast!
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Hurricane Ian is now 85 mph storm and targeting the South Carolina coast for a landfall during the early afternoon today. Likely landfall between Charleston and Myrtle Beach. Hurricane Warnings are flying along the coast and Tropical Storm Warnings inland. Storm Surge Warnings also issued. Ian will approach the coast during the morning with heavy rainfall and gusty winds. Most people will experience tropical storm force winds around 40 to 60 mph. Some will experience higher gusts from 70 to 85 mph closer to the center of the storm. Look for 5-8 inches of rainfall and a storm surge around 4-7 feet north of the center, likely northern Charleston, Georgetown and Horry Counties. Lower surge numbers in the metro Charleston area thanks to the track being further north and a more off shore wind profile as the tide comes in. However, with the tremendous tropical rainfall, flooding still a good bet in the metro with tide levels around 7-9 feet.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
live5news.com
Caught on video: Reporter rescues woman from Hurricane Ian floodwaters
ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) - People who work in the media are often told to not make themselves part of the story. This is an exception to the rule. Reporter Tony Atkins of WESH 2 News in Orlando rescued a woman who was trying to drive through severe floodwaters Thursday morning.
live5news.com
CARTA announces adjustments, suspending Friday service
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority is announcing several updates in light of Hurricane Ian approaching the Lowcountry. CARTA officials say they will conclude bus routes early Thursday evening. They are also canceling services on Friday because of the storm; routes may resume on Saturday,...
live5news.com
Causeway connecting Florida mainland to island washed away
SANIBEL CAUSEWAY, Fla. (WBBH) – Storm surge from Hurricane Ian washed away part of Florida’s Sanibel Causeway. The causeway is the only way to get to or from Sanibel and Captiva Islands to the state’s mainland. The roadway that was washed away is on the ramp up...
live5news.com
McMaster: ‘The real danger we have is human error’
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster says South Carolina is no longer in its preparation phase for Hurricane Ian; it is now acting on its storm response plan. McMaster said while the state is ready, he is concerned about human error and South Carolinians not taking the storm as seriously as they need to.
live5news.com
McMaster, state leaders give updates as Hurricane Ian approaches
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster and his Team South Carolina gave their third consecutive daily update Thursday, one day before Ian becomes the first hurricane to make landfall in the state since Hurricane Matthew in 2016. The National Hurricane Center issued a hurricane warning for the entire South...
live5news.com
McMaster declares state of emergency ahead of Ian’s arrival
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster said he has issued a state of emergency for South Carolina ahead of the anticipated arrival of Hurricane Ian but stopped short of ordering evacuations. “As of 3 p.m. today, I issued a state of emergency, not an evacuation, but a state...
live5news.com
Staying prepared: How South Carolina is getting ready for Ian
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Leaders across the state say the time to prepare for Ian is now. Gov. Henry McMaster issued a state of emergency for South Carolina on Wednesday but stopped short of ordering evacuations. He says evacuations cause a lot of disruptions and because of expert and common-sense opinion, Ian does not have the wind speed that requires people to leave the state.
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Ian Takes Aim At The Lowcountry!
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - We are tracking Ian after his Florida west coast devastating landfall as a category 4 hurricane. Ian will weaken substantially as it moves across Florida and nears the east coast of Florida by Thursday night. Forecast tracks show the potential that this storm will slide offshore, into the Atlantic Ocean, before turning northward. That brings in the potential that this storm makes a second landfall along the South Carolina or Georgia coastline. With the possibility of the storm picking up in speed, it could be slightly stronger prior to making landfall. With that potential, a HURRICANE WATCH is in effect for Charleston, Tidal Berkeley, Coastal Colleton and Beaufort Counties. Regardless, tropical storm conditions are expected along our coastline late Thursday into Friday. A TROPICAL STORM WARNING is in effect for Charleston, Berkeley, Coastal Colleton and Beaufort counties. A TROPICAL STORM WATCH is in effect for Inland Colleton and Dorchester counties. A STORM SURGE WARNING is in effect along the coast from Charleston County south into Georgia. Current forecasts call for 3-5′ of storm surge, which is additional water on top of the normal high tide level.
Comments / 0