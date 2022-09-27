Read full article on original website
Complex
Daphne Joy Responds to 50 Cent After He Speaks on Rumored Relationship With Diddy
Daphne Joy responded to 50 Cent after the Queens rapper and father of her child perpetuated an unsubstantiated rumor on Instagram involving Joy and Diddy. Joy initially responded when 50 Cent took to Instagram to post a picture of him and their shared son Sire Jackson, while accusing her of galavanting with Diddy.
Elite Daily
Did Hailey Cry At The Met Gala? She Opened Up About The "Selena" Chant
Four years after the infamous Jelena breakup, Hailey Bieber finally opened up about the harassment she endured from Selenators — specifically, at the 2021 Met Gala. ICYMI, some especially riled-up Jelena fans chanted Selena Gomez’s name when Hailey and Justin Bieber walked the Met Gala red carpet in September 2021... and at the time, it kinda looked like Justin was comforting his wife as she wiped away a tear. So did the “Selena” chants actually make Hailey cry? During an appearance on the Sept. 28 Call Her Daddy episode, Hailey set the record straight about that night, and her answer might surprise you.
Michele Morrone addresses rumours he is dating Khloe Kardashian
Italian actor Michele Morrone has addressed speculation that he and Khloe Kardashian are dating. The 365 Days star was spotted spending time with the reality star at Dolce & Gabbana’s SS23 Milan Fashion Week Show over the weekend. Morrone, 31, sat next to Kardashian, 38, in the front row...
Elite Daily
Selena Shut Down "Vile" Hate Right After Hailey's Interview About Justin
In a TikTok livesteam on Sept. 29, Selena Gomez addressed the irony of those supporting her Rare Beauty brand (which is all about spreading positivity) while making hateful comments on social media. Her message arrived just a day after Hailey Bieber appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast and shut down rumors she was the reason behind Justin Bieber and Selena’s breakup.
musictimes.com
Coolio 'Real' Cause of Death: Paramedics Tried To Revive Rapper For 45 Minutes
Coolio was declared dead at the age of 59. According to his manager Juarez, who talked to TMZ, the famed rapper, whose actual name is Aris Leon Ivey Jr., was at a friend's house and went to the restroom. When Coolio did not come out of the restroom, his companion...
Talking With Tami
Tamron Hall Says Goodbye To Blonde Hair Reveals It Was A Wig On ‘Tamron Hall Show’
After making headlines for her new platinum look on the season four premiere of “Tamron Hall,” Tamron shocked the Tam Fam once more stepping out on stage sporting her original black hair on the Tuesday, September 27 edition of the daytime show. Tamron further surprised the audience revealing that her platinum hairdo, which was in honor of the show’s “golden hour,” was actually a wig! Tamron shares the entire process with the Tam Fam, showing behind-the-scenes footage of the journey to take Tamron from black to platinum before the season four premiere.
Teenager, 19, plans to marry and have children with her 48-year-old 'soulmate' who gets mistaken for her DAD 'all the time'
An Australian teenager has opened up about her relationship with a man 29 years her senior and the cruel comments the couple have received. Jorja McMahon, who is just 19 years old, and 48-year-old Graham got into a relationship three months ago when she was 'in a hard living situation and in a bad headspace'.
Khloé Kardashian: Tristan ‘always knew’ when Maralee Nichols’ baby would arrive
Khloé Kardashian said Tristan Thompson “always knew” about Maralee Nichols’ baby — but pushed her for another one anyway. In the premiere episode of “The Kardashians” Season 2, which was released Thursday on Hulu, the Good American co-founder revealed her and Thompson’s surrogate was implanted with an embryo “days before Thanksgiving” 2021.
msn.com
Cher glows in latex bodysuit during surprise appearance at Paris Fashion Week show
Cher surprised fans on Wednesday, Sept. 28, when she closed Balmain's show at Paris Fashion Week. The 76-year-old singer appeared onstage during Balmain's spring/summer 2023 show, wearing a silver latex bodysuit, black leggings and black boots. Cher joined Balmain's creative director, Olivier Rousteing, to walk down the runway to her...
Randall Emmett Keeps Daughter From Filming With Lala Kent For Vanderpump Rules
Since their messy as hell breakup, Lala Kent and Randall Emmett have agreed on very little. Especially when it comes to their young daughter, Ocean Kent Emmett. Things were so contentious at one point, the two weren’t even on speaking terms. Lala shared in part, “…. he and I don’t communicate much. We we send […] The post Randall Emmett Keeps Daughter From Filming With Lala Kent For Vanderpump Rules appeared first on Reality Tea.
Word on the Street Is That the Official 'RHOA' Season 15 Cast Has Been Picked
Calling all fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta! On Sept. 25, 2022, the network concluded Season 14 of the hit series with Part 3 of the reunion. Viewers watched Marlo Hampton answering for her behavior during the season, Sheree Whitfield finally bringing SheBySheree to fruition, and Kenya Moore’s showing her positive spirit and memorable shade. Additionally, newbie Sanya Richard-Ross talked about her beef with Drew Sidora, while the second-time peach holder got candid about her marriage with Ralph Pittman. And of course, Kandi Burruss reminded us all why she’s worldwide.
BET
Family Tree - LisaRaye and Da Brat
Moneybagg Yo's successes kept stacking up in 2022, with his Beale Street Music Festival headlining gig, multiple TV appearances and business ventures putting him in the spotlight. Revisit big moments from the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021, including Bleu's heartfelt Best New Hip Hop Artist speech and Nelly performing "Grillz"...
Sister Of Jeffrey Dahmer Victim Shares Thoughts About Seeing Version Of Herself On New Netflix Show
Netflix's current true crime hit Dahmer has drawn a reaction from the sister of one of the serial killer's victims.
Rihanna Spotted In 1st Photos Since Announcing Super Bowl Halftime Show, With Giant Chanel Bag
Will Rihanna’s fans get her long-awaited ninth album and a jaw-dropping Super Bowl performance? Shortly after Rihanna, 34, and the NFL confirmed that she would headline Super Bowl LVII’s Halftime Show, the “Work” singer visited a recording studio, hinting that she might be putting the finishing touches on her anticipated follow-up to 2016’s Anti. With a giant purple Chanel bag in hand, Rih made her way into the recording facility on Monday (Sept. 26), dressing casually for the trip. She rocked an oversized black jacket, a shirt with a vivid print on the front, a pair of gray Adidas, and her trademark cool demeanor.
BET
Soulja Boy Announces The Birth Of His Son With A Heartwarming Photo: 'Lil Soulja'
The rapper took to Instagram to share the heartwarming news with all of his fans. ' Lil Soulja daddy love u,' read his caption to go along with a sweet photo of Soulja cradling his baby boy. The proud papa even created an Instagram page for the newborn, who is...
Elite Daily
For Some Reason, Shaq Reacted To Adam Levine’s Cheating Scandal
Ever since Instagram model Sumner Stroh claimed she had an “affair” with Adam Levine on Sept. 19, the Maroon 5 singer hasn’t been the most popular. And when two more women came forward, sharing flirty messages that were seemingly from Levine, his reputation only got worse. Apparently, though, Levine still has one loyal fan, and um, it’s Shaquille O’Neal? During a Sept. 29 TMZ interview, the retired basketball star gave his take on the situation, and O’Neal’s reaction to Levine’s cheating scandal is unexpected.
Elite Daily
Here’s Why Dixie Keeps Her Relationship With Noah Offline
IMO, Dixie D’Amelio plus Noah Beck equals the most iconic TikTok couple ever. Since they confirmed their relationship on Oct. 6, 2020, the couple has shared plenty of moments with their followers. But after their one year anniversary post, they decided to take their relationship offline, and both influencers stopped posting couple pics and vids on social media. Naturally, breakup speculation followed, but according to D’Amelio, it’s unfounded. On Sept. 28, D’Amelio explained why she prefers to keep her romance with Beck offline — and her reasoning makes so much sense.
Elite Daily
Demi Brought Out Ashlee Simpson To Duet This Aughts Classic
Demi Lovato’s latest concert featured a very special guest. On Wednesday, Sept. 28, the “Skin of My Teeth” singer, who uses she/her and they/them pronouns, performed at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California. Toward the middle of their show, they surprised fans by bringing out fellow pop-rock queen Ashlee Simpson to perform a mashup of their single “La La Land” and and Simpson’s “La La.” Let me tell you, this was the collaboration I never knew I needed.
Elite Daily
Is Social Media Over Flex Culture? Kylie Jenner's TikTok Controversy, Unpacked
There’s a vibe shift happening on social media right now, and it’s time to be real about it. In the decade since social media became part of mainstream life, as we’ve watched beloved platforms rise and fall (RIP Vine), it’s increasingly clear that apps like Instagram and TikTok not only reflect social culture, but evolve along with it. While celebrities and influencers have used these platforms to brand their image, the rest of us have grappled with a digital environment of warped personal expression for years, in which performed wealth, Facetuning, and idealization seem to override authentic connection. Case in point: Kylie Jenner’s “getting dressed with me” TikTok raised controversy over a casual display of wealth, in which she posed in front of her million-dollar closet, lined with shelves exhibiting designer shoes and Hermès Birkin bags worth hundreds of thousands of dollars. TikTok users responded with uproar, arguing that her flashy content is out of touch and no longer palatable. The immediate rejection of Kylie’s ostentatious post, coupled with a push towards realness online, may make you wonder, “Is social media finally over flex culture?”
