Victoria’s Vinos and Vermouth to Replace Vicky’s House Milkshake Bar and Beer Store in Coconut Grove

By Neil Cooney
 3 days ago
Kush Hospitality Group , the growing hospitality force behind a number of exciting South Florida brands, will shutter its popular Vicky’s House Milkshake Bar & Beer Store this October 2 to make way for something new. Vicky’s, which was designed as a replica of Kush Hospitality owner and operator Matthew Kuscher ’s childhood home and which served “epic milkshakes, ice cream, craft beers and nostalgia” attached to Kush’s flagship LoKal in Coconut Grove , will be replaced by Victoria’s Vinos and Vermouth .

Victoria’s is a vermouth and natural wine bar that will serve as the official waiting room for LoKal.

“Vicky’s House was a child’s dream and Victoria’s Vinos & Vermouth represents the grown up version of that,” Kuscher said in a press release. Vicky’s habit of saving everything allowed the restaurateur to replicate her kitchen, giving the space its unique vibes. “My mom and I both share the same compassion for Spanish ciders, vermouths and natural wines and so it only made sense for Vicky’s to evolve into what will now be Victoria’s.”

Described as a “casual, European-styled oasis,” Victoria’s Vinos & Vermouth will offer trendy natural wines—whose low-intervention barreling yields a more raw wine, without additives—plus a selection of Spanish-style ciders, large format craft beers, and an eclectic list of vermouths. There will also be a menu of tapas, charcuterie, and more, making this “waiting room” a destination all its own.

“Every few years I like to rebrand my concepts to keep my creative juices flowing and bring a new energy for our employees and guests. It’s bittersweet to see Vicky’s go,” Kuscher said in the press release. “I am so grateful to have been able to share this time capsule of mine with everyone but I am looking forward to what is to come. This new project is something I am deeply passionate about and I think it’s the perfect time to bring something new, fresh and equally inviting to the area.”



