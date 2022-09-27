ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Leeds United Chasing Deal For Christian Pulisic

By Owen Cummings
Chelsea Transfer Room
Chelsea Transfer Room
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i06qm_0iCWhIqM00

Christian Pulisic's Chelsea career has been very stop-start so far and he has struggled to get going at times.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Christian Pulisic could be on his way to Leeds this winter, with Jesse Marsch's side amongst four clubs interested in signing the American on a permanent deal.

The 24-year-old made 38 appearances last term under Thomas Tuchel and has played 8 games so far this season.

According to Calciomercato , Juventus , Newcastle , and his former club Borussia Dortmund are also in the hunt for the Blues No.10.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AX3rq_0iCWhIqM00

IMAGO / PA Images

Reports came out earlier that Chelsea are willing to sell USA winger for £31.5 million in January.

This news follows on from the former Borussia Dortmund forward coming out and talking in a recent podcast about broken promises that were made prior to the Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid. This left him frustrated and upset.

Considering that Romelu Lukaku got in a lot of trouble in the past for what he said in interviews, Pulisic probably is not in Graham Potter's good books right now.

Pulisic is set to take to the field when the USA travel to Qatar for the World Cup in November. He and his team will face England, Wales and Iran in group b.

The Pennsylvanian-born man spent three years in Germany before moving to west London. He was managed by Tuchel during both spells.

Watch some of Pulisic's best Chelsea moments here on the club's official website:

Read More Chelsea Stories

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Pulisic
Person
Graham Potter
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Anthony Barry
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Jesse Marsch
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sheffield United#American#Calciomercato#Juventus#Borussia Dortmund#Imago Pa Images Reports#The Champions League#Real Madrid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sheffield United F.C.
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
Country
Germany
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Guardian

Slaven Bilic unfazed by challenge of taking hottest of hot seats at Watford

About this time last week, Slaven Bilic was back home in Croatia mulling over his next career move when the phone rang. Now installed as Watford’s 10th permanent manager in the past five years after Rob Edwards was relieved of his duties after 11 matches in charge, the former defender who was part of the historic side that reached the 1998 World Cup semi-finals is certainly not one to shirk a challenge.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Chelsea Transfer Room

Chelsea Transfer Room

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
9K+
Post
691K+
Views
ABOUT

Chelsea Transfer Room is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy