Worcester, MA

Cats evacuated from Florida shelters land in Mass. ahead of hurricane

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34uWSO_0iCWgZ4C00

Last flights from Tampa arrive at Logan Airport ahead of Hurricane Ian 01:39

WORCESTER - Cats evacuated from Florida shelters ahead of Hurricane Ian have arrived in Massachusetts.

A plane carrying the cats landed Tuesday morning at Worcester Regional Airport. There are 41 cats going to the MSPCA in Boston and Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem, and 10 more cats being taken in by Second Chance Animal Services in North Brookfield.

The cats range in age from weeks-old kittens to 13 year-olds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rcX1l_0iCWgZ4C00
Cats arrive at Worcester Regional Airport for transport to Second Chance Animal Services. Second Chance Animal Services

"We have been scrambling this week to get the animals already in our care placed so we could make room for as many evacuees as possible," the MSPCA said.

There is a required 48-hour quarantine before cats can be adopted.

"They appear in good health and will get checked over by our veterinary team prior to adoption," Second Chance animal relocation director Wendy Hall said. "I expect these cats will find homes quickly."

