Pelion, SC

WIS-TV

Deputies deploy K9 unit near Broad River Rd.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leon Lott said, “This is another example of young people with guns and also our criminal justice system with a crack in it.”. Lott said Friday’s incident is related to a previous shooting roughly a month prior on Bluff Rd. He said recently there have been three retaliatory drive-by shootings in the neighborhoods near Western Lane.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Richland Co. Deputies searching for suspects

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Richland Co. Deputies say there is an increased law enforcement presence in the Kennerly Rd., Western Ln. area off of Broad River Rd. Investigators say K9 officer is tracking the individuals who are considered armed and dangerous. Employees and residents in the area are being...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
Pelion, SC
Pelion, SC
Lexington County, SC
Lexington County, SC
Lexington County, SC
South Carolina State
News19 WLTX

Funeral information released for Columbia Officer Tyrell Owens-Riley

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia Police Department has released details regarding the funeral of an officer who died unexpectedly over the weekend. The department said that a viewing will be held for Master Police Officer Tyrell Owens-Riley on Oct. 5 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Bostick Tompkins Funeral Home which is located at 2930 Colonial Drive in Columbia.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Downed tree blocks Azalea Drive

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is advising drivers to seek alternative routes after a downed tree blocked a road. A tree came down near Azalea Dr near Harmon St. Police posted on social media for drivers to avoid the area at around 2:00 p.m. Notice a spelling...
LEXINGTON, SC
WIS-TV

Sumter Co. Sheriff asks people to avoid unnecessary travel during storm

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis is asking that people avoid unnecessary travel as Hurricane Ian’s impact is felt through the region. Dennis said emergency personnel are already responding to calls for downed trees, power lines and inoperable traffic lights. The sheriff’s office says it will...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
WJBF

RCSO arrests man for murder in regards to Cascade Drive double homicide

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – An arrest has been made in the Cascade Drive double homicide that happened on September 19th. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Andre Rountree, 18, of the 2600 block of Massoit Court, has been arrested for Murder. According to investigators, Kameron Tucker, 19, of 3500 block of Peeble Creek Drive […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
News19 WLTX

Tree falls on moving vehicle in Irmo, driver rescued

IRMO, S.C. — Crews from the Irmo Fire District were called in after a tree fell on a woman's car while she drove along Piney Grove Road on Thursday. Windy conditions ahead of Hurricane Ian caused a large pine tree to snap and fall on the gray sedan around 3:45 p.m. After it was hit, the car continued to travel several hundred yards along Piney Grove before stopping in a yard against another tree.
IRMO, SC
WIS-TV

Three people charged in Newberry teen’s shooting death

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - Three people are facing charges related to the shooting death of a 16-year-old in Newberry. The Newberry Police Department said Davonta Shyquone Holly, 22, Damani Ahkiel Davenport, 17, and Xavier Dantrell Palmer, 17, have been charged with murder, possession of a weapon d during a violent crime, and criminal conspiracy.
NEWBERRY, SC
WLTX.com

Possible shots fired at this Richland County high school

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Sheriff's Department responded at approximately 12:45 p.m. Thursday to reports of shots fired near Ridge View High School on Hardscrabble Road. Deputies report no injuries or property damage at this time, but continue patrols in the surrounding area. This is an ongoing investigation and...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Details emerge on arrest of missing woman’s boyfriend

WAGENER, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We have new details on the arrest of the boyfriend of an Aiken County woman who’s been missing for 40 days. Tony Berry was arrested Wednesday night at the Executive Inn at 1107 Harbor Drive in West Columbia. He was found based on information that...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Former inmate crashes car in front of State Department of Corrections

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Investigators say former inmate Ryan Turner is in trouble with the law again after crashing in front of the State Department of Corrections building Monday. Officials say Turner was driving recklessly on the yard and drove into the front steps of their headquarters. The former inmate was...
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

Highway crashes kill at least 4 in a week in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG, S.C.. (WRDW/WAGT) - At least four people have died in traffic accidents in the past week in Orangeburg County, according to authorities. The latest fatal crash happened just before 5:45 a.m. Wednesday on U.S 321 just south of Woodford, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. A 2009 Lexus...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC

