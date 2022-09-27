Read full article on original website
WIS-TV
Deputies deploy K9 unit near Broad River Rd.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leon Lott said, “This is another example of young people with guns and also our criminal justice system with a crack in it.”. Lott said Friday’s incident is related to a previous shooting roughly a month prior on Bluff Rd. He said recently there have been three retaliatory drive-by shootings in the neighborhoods near Western Lane.
Shot fired after truck pursuit, deputies arrest 1 of 3 suspects near Irmo
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Richland County deputies have called off the search for the remaining suspects who bailed from a wrecked truck following a chase - but authorities have made one arrest after initially opening fire. Sheriff Leon Lott said his deputies were investigating a series of drive-by shootings...
wach.com
One charged, two on run in connection to multiple Richland County drive-by shootings
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said two individuals are still on the run in connection to multiple drive-by shootings. Deputies have arrested 19-year-old Darreun Miller. Darreun Miller has been charged with conspiracy to commit attempted murder, pointing and presenting, and unlawful carry according to...
abccolumbia.com
Richland Co. Deputies searching for suspects
Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Richland Co. Deputies say there is an increased law enforcement presence in the Kennerly Rd., Western Ln. area off of Broad River Rd. Investigators say K9 officer is tracking the individuals who are considered armed and dangerous. Employees and residents in the area are being...
Traffic stop for window tint leads to firearms and drugs
LEXINGTON, S.C. — An early morning traffic stop leads Lexington officers on a foot chase and meth, marijuana and a gun. According to Lexington Police officers attempted to make a traffic stop early Thursday (9/28) for speeding and a dark window tint. Officers, according to the Tweet by the...
Funeral information released for Columbia Officer Tyrell Owens-Riley
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia Police Department has released details regarding the funeral of an officer who died unexpectedly over the weekend. The department said that a viewing will be held for Master Police Officer Tyrell Owens-Riley on Oct. 5 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Bostick Tompkins Funeral Home which is located at 2930 Colonial Drive in Columbia.
wach.com
Tree falls on Columbia house and car
Columbia Police and Fire Departments say a tree has toppled onto a house and car on the 3400 block of Coleman Street. No injuries have been reported.
WIS-TV
Downed tree blocks Azalea Drive
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is advising drivers to seek alternative routes after a downed tree blocked a road. A tree came down near Azalea Dr near Harmon St. Police posted on social media for drivers to avoid the area at around 2:00 p.m. Notice a spelling...
WIS-TV
Sumter Co. Sheriff asks people to avoid unnecessary travel during storm
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis is asking that people avoid unnecessary travel as Hurricane Ian’s impact is felt through the region. Dennis said emergency personnel are already responding to calls for downed trees, power lines and inoperable traffic lights. The sheriff’s office says it will...
RCSO arrests man for murder in regards to Cascade Drive double homicide
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – An arrest has been made in the Cascade Drive double homicide that happened on September 19th. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Andre Rountree, 18, of the 2600 block of Massoit Court, has been arrested for Murder. According to investigators, Kameron Tucker, 19, of 3500 block of Peeble Creek Drive […]
Tree falls on moving vehicle in Irmo, driver rescued
IRMO, S.C. — Crews from the Irmo Fire District were called in after a tree fell on a woman's car while she drove along Piney Grove Road on Thursday. Windy conditions ahead of Hurricane Ian caused a large pine tree to snap and fall on the gray sedan around 3:45 p.m. After it was hit, the car continued to travel several hundred yards along Piney Grove before stopping in a yard against another tree.
Person killed while trying to cross Shop Road in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A person is dead after being struck by an SUV on Shop Road in Columbia early Thursday morning. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) Cpl. David Jones, the accident happened a little before 6 am on Shop road. Troopers say a Toyota SUV was traveling...
WIS-TV
Three people charged in Newberry teen’s shooting death
NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - Three people are facing charges related to the shooting death of a 16-year-old in Newberry. The Newberry Police Department said Davonta Shyquone Holly, 22, Damani Ahkiel Davenport, 17, and Xavier Dantrell Palmer, 17, have been charged with murder, possession of a weapon d during a violent crime, and criminal conspiracy.
WLTX.com
Possible shots fired at this Richland County high school
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Sheriff's Department responded at approximately 12:45 p.m. Thursday to reports of shots fired near Ridge View High School on Hardscrabble Road. Deputies report no injuries or property damage at this time, but continue patrols in the surrounding area. This is an ongoing investigation and...
wach.com
Sumter County community comes together to fight storm damage from Ian
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Across Sumter County, downed power lines, fallen trees and closed roads have Sumter County emergency management officials working overtime and getting help from unlikely places. Putting out back to back fires, like one that came up on Harry Avenue after a power line sparked...
wach.com
City of Columbia cautions drivers to avoid flood-prone roads, streets, and intersections
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The City of Columbia is monitoring Hurricane Ian and urging people to stay away from areas of Columbia that are prone to flooding. Avoid these areas of Columbia for potential flooding if possible:. Main and Whaley. Gervais and Laurens. Blossom and Henderson. Blossom and Saluda.
WRDW-TV
Details emerge on arrest of missing woman’s boyfriend
WAGENER, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We have new details on the arrest of the boyfriend of an Aiken County woman who’s been missing for 40 days. Tony Berry was arrested Wednesday night at the Executive Inn at 1107 Harbor Drive in West Columbia. He was found based on information that...
wach.com
Man charged, accused of making several bomb threats to local SC business
SUMTER COUNTY (WACH) — A man accused of calling into a local business in Sumter County with several bomb threats has been arrested. Antwan Cleveland Alexander, 24, of Bethune, was placed in custody Wednesday and is being held at the local detention center. He is charged with six counts...
abccolumbia.com
Former inmate crashes car in front of State Department of Corrections
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Investigators say former inmate Ryan Turner is in trouble with the law again after crashing in front of the State Department of Corrections building Monday. Officials say Turner was driving recklessly on the yard and drove into the front steps of their headquarters. The former inmate was...
WRDW-TV
Highway crashes kill at least 4 in a week in Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG, S.C.. (WRDW/WAGT) - At least four people have died in traffic accidents in the past week in Orangeburg County, according to authorities. The latest fatal crash happened just before 5:45 a.m. Wednesday on U.S 321 just south of Woodford, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. A 2009 Lexus...
