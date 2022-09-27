Read full article on original website
Related
wktysports.com
Onalaska football moves up two more spots in latest poll, West Salem cracks Top 10, Aquinas remains No. 2
The Onalaska High School football team moved up another two spots in the latest poll. Two weeks ago, the Hilltoppers (6-0) made their way into the Top 10 in the AP poll’s Large Division. Last week, they were eighth. This week, they’re No. 6, after a 35-0 win over Reedsburg last week.
Nine Area Teams Remained Ranked in Latest Minnesota High School Football Rankings
There was some movement from a week ago. There were three new number-one ranked teams this week. In Class A BOLD moved to #1 after Minneota fell to 3-1 in Week 4. In Class AAAA Rocori took the top spot after Hutchinson fell in their Week 4 matchup against Becker 24-22. (Becker is ranked #8 in Class AAAA). Maple Grove jumped to #1 in Class AAAAAA after Eden Prairie fell in their Week 4 showdown.
wissports.net
Kwik Trip & Wisconsin Dairy Game of the Week Preview: Regis at Mondovi
We asked, you voted, and Regis at Mondovi has been selected as the Kwik Trip and Wisconsin Dairy Game of the Week for Week 7 of the high school football season. A total of 4,755 votes were cast, as this one received 1,898 of those votes. The Kwik Trip &...
Kimberly, Neenah still tops in high school football rankings; Kaukauna cracks top five
Here's the sixth edition of the Post-Crescent high school football rankings, separated in large and small school divisions. Teams are ranked on a "pound-for-pound" basis where the team's success is measured in relation to enrollment size. Large schools (Divisions 1-3) 1. Kimberly (6-0): Papermakers quarterback Seth Miron has thrown for...
RELATED PEOPLE
Greater Milwaukee Today
Oconomowoc boys best in Midwest
JANESVILLE — The Oconomowoc boys cross country team stood out in a crowd Saturday. The Raccoons netted 78 points to win the 84th annual Midwest Invitational at Blackhawk Golf Course by 72 points over Gurnee (Ill.) Warren. At a glance: Up next. What: Middleton Invitational Boys Cross Country Meet.
Here are Tuesday's high school sports results for the Appleton area
CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES BOYS VOLLEYBALL Kimberly 3, Fond du Lac 0 FOND DU LAC - The Papermakers defeated the Cardinals 25-19, 25-19, 25-22 in a Fox Valley Association match. ...
stoughtonnews.com
Girls golf: Stoughton’s Sam Austin advances to sectional meet
Stoughton senior Sam Austin placed 19th to advance to sectionals during a WIAA Division 1 regional on Wednesday, Sept. 28, at The Legend of Bergamont in Oregon. Stoughton placed sixth with a team score of 447. Oregon finished first with a team score of 366. Mount Horeb (392), Monona Grove (394) and Verona (411) all advanced to sectionals as the top four teams from regionals move on.
marshfieldareasports.com
Scheer wins second-straight cross country race for Columbus Catholic at Edgar Invite
EDGAR – Marshfield Columbus Catholic’s Isaac Scheer won his second-straight race, taking first in the boys race at the Edgar Cross Country Invitational on Tuesday. Scheer ran in 17:41.2, 32 seconds in front of runner-up Connor Genteman of Loyal/Greenwood at the nine-team meet. The Dons finished fourth in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wissports.net
Bug Tussel Triple Threat of the Week: Sam Udelhofen, Potosi
The Bug Tussel Triple Threat Athlete of the Week is an honor given on WisSports.net to the top senior boys and girls three-sport athletes in the state. Players are recognized each week on WSN, with the a boys and girls winner of the Pat Richter Award at the end of the season to the best three-sport athlete of the year.
Janesville Craig boys soccer loses to Madison East
JANESVILLE—The Janesville Craig boys soccer team battled hard against Madison East but fell 4-0 on Tuesday. “Best half of the year so far in the first half, moved the ball well and came out ready to play,” Craig coach Joshua Hammen said. The Cougars (2-7-3 overall, 1-5-1 conference) held Madison East (3-6-2, 2-3-2) to just one goal until the 72nd minute. East scored three goals to pull away with the 4-0 victory.
City volleyball roundup: Janesville Craig sweeps past Madison East; Parker beaten by Madison West
Janesville Craig set things up nicely on its side of the net Wednesday night, which resulted in a Big Eight Conference girls volleyball victory at Madison East. The Cougars dominated the Regents 25-9, 25-6, 25-10. Lily Campbell led Craig with 18 assists. Isabella Vitaioli was the benefactor of several of those, delivering 13 kills. “The...
Comments / 0