Y-105FM

Nine Area Teams Remained Ranked in Latest Minnesota High School Football Rankings

There was some movement from a week ago. There were three new number-one ranked teams this week. In Class A BOLD moved to #1 after Minneota fell to 3-1 in Week 4. In Class AAAA Rocori took the top spot after Hutchinson fell in their Week 4 matchup against Becker 24-22. (Becker is ranked #8 in Class AAAA). Maple Grove jumped to #1 in Class AAAAAA after Eden Prairie fell in their Week 4 showdown.
Greater Milwaukee Today

Oconomowoc boys best in Midwest

JANESVILLE — The Oconomowoc boys cross country team stood out in a crowd Saturday. The Raccoons netted 78 points to win the 84th annual Midwest Invitational at Blackhawk Golf Course by 72 points over Gurnee (Ill.) Warren. At a glance: Up next. What: Middleton Invitational Boys Cross Country Meet.
OCONOMOWOC, WI
stoughtonnews.com

Girls golf: Stoughton’s Sam Austin advances to sectional meet

Stoughton senior Sam Austin placed 19th to advance to sectionals during a WIAA Division 1 regional on Wednesday, Sept. 28, at The Legend of Bergamont in Oregon. Stoughton placed sixth with a team score of 447. Oregon finished first with a team score of 366. Mount Horeb (392), Monona Grove (394) and Verona (411) all advanced to sectionals as the top four teams from regionals move on.
STOUGHTON, WI
wissports.net

Bug Tussel Triple Threat of the Week: Sam Udelhofen, Potosi

The Bug Tussel Triple Threat Athlete of the Week is an honor given on WisSports.net to the top senior boys and girls three-sport athletes in the state. Players are recognized each week on WSN, with the a boys and girls winner of the Pat Richter Award at the end of the season to the best three-sport athlete of the year.
POTOSI, WI
GazetteXtra

Janesville Craig boys soccer loses to Madison East

JANESVILLE—The Janesville Craig boys soccer team battled hard against Madison East but fell 4-0 on Tuesday. “Best half of the year so far in the first half, moved the ball well and came out ready to play,” Craig coach Joshua Hammen said. The Cougars (2-7-3 overall, 1-5-1 conference) held Madison East (3-6-2, 2-3-2) to just one goal until the 72nd minute. East scored three goals to pull away with the 4-0 victory.
JANESVILLE, WI

