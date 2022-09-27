Read full article on original website
Injuries Reported In Rollover Crash On Roadway Known For Deadly Crashes In Lititz
A driver was hurt in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Lititz on Wednesday, Sept. 28, police say. The crash happened near the intersection of Lititz Road and Fruitville Pike in Penn Township in the afternoon, according to a release by the Northern Lancaster County Regional police department. "The driver struck...
Woman dead after driver hit a pole while speeding; Camp Hill, PA man arrested
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police arrested a man operating a car that struck a pole, killing a woman in Oxford Circle. The incident happened on the Deveraux Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard around 2:51 am Friday. According to police, a man was driving a gray Toyota Scion with a 35-year-old woman passenger...
Road closures around Hershey expected next week
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Because of the 2022 Antique Automobile Club of America’s Fall Meet in Hershey, traffic is expected to be heavier than normal from Monday, Oct. 3 and to Friday, Oct. 7. There will also be road closures in and around the following locations:. At 5...
1 dead, 1 injured after plane crashes near home in Salisbury Twp., Lehigh County
"The plane was on fire and ended up kind of exploding," a witness said.
2 dead, another hurt in crash on that closed Lancaster County road
Two people were killed and another was injured Tuesday afternoon in a crash on Route 222 in East Cocalico Township, Lancaster County. The southbound lanes of the road were closed between the turnpike interchange and the exit for Route 322 for several hours. Two vehicles were involved in the crash...
Two people killed in crash on Route 222 in East Cocalico Township
Two people were killed in a crash on Route 222 in Lancaster County on Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened in the southbound lanes of Route 222 in East Cocalico Township. Police said a Hyundai sedan hit the back of a box truck. Two passengers were thrown from the sedan. One died at the scene. The other was taken to Lancaster General Hospital but died from her injuries.
Truck hits horse-and-buggy in Little Britain Township
LITTLE BRITAIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A truck crashed into a horse and buggy in southern Lancaster County on Wednesday morning, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Video above: crash scene. The truck was heading east on Nottingham Road in Little Britain Township, and the buggy was in front of it....
Pedestrian seriously hurt in Cumberland County crash
A commercial vehicle struck and seriously injured a pedestrian Wednesday morning in Carlisle, police said. The crash took place around 7:35 a.m. at the North Hanover and Penn Street intersection, according to police and dispatch logs. Police said the intersection will be closed for several hours while police investigate and...
Vehicles stolen on camera in York County, police seek identities
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are searching for those responsible for the theft of a 2019 Toyota Tacoma and 2002 Ford F-150 after the culprits took advantage of the vehicles' doors being unlocked, according to Pennsylvania State Police in York. Officials reported to the scene of the theft...
Lancaster County woman scammed out of $10,000
PENN TOWNSHIP LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster County woman was scammed out of $10,000 by someone she believed was a part of a glam metal band. According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD), the woman claimed she allegedly was the victim of a fraud scheme and lost over $10,000 over the internet.
State Police investigating series of vehicle thefts and thefts from unlocked vehicles in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — State Police are investigating pair of vehicle thefts and thefts of items from other unlocked vehicles that occurred earlier this week in York County. The incidents occurred early Monday morning in Shrewsbury Township and the New Freedom borough, police say. At about 4 a.m. Monday,...
Shots fired at ambulance, York County police searching for suspects
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The Northern York County Regional Police Department is investigating an incident involving shots fired at an ambulance. On Sept. 24 at 1:57 p.m. a Life Team ambulance was shot along Loucks Road in Manchester Township. According to reports, the ambulance was eastbound on Loucks Road...
Car snaps utility pole in early morning crash in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. — A car crashed into a utility pole early Monday morning in Lancaster. The crash happened around 2:10 a.m. on the 300 block of East Walnut Street. One person was injured and taken to the hospital. Remember, you can always get real-time traffic updates with WGAL's interactive...
Fatal Crash In Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY – A Lancaster County crash has claimed two lives. Police responded yesterday around 2:50 p.m. to Route 222 south in the area of mile marker 43.2 in East Cocalico Township. Officers found a commercial truck and a Hyundai sedan were involved. The truck was stopped in the right shoulder and the sedan was on the left shoulder of the highway. An initial investigation revealed the sedan struck the rear of the stopped truck. Two passengers were ejected from the sedan, one died at the scene and the other was transported to Lancaster General Hospital where they later died. A third person was transported from the scene and is being treated at Lancaster General. The truck driver was not hurt. Anyone who may have witnesses the crash is asked to contact Corporal Steve Walsh of the East Cocalico Township Police Department by calling 717-336-1725. The investigation is ongoing and release of the names of individuals involved are pending notification of next of kin.
2 dead, 1 injured in Lancaster County crash
LANCASTER, Pa. — Update, 9:30 p.m.: According to the East Cocalico Township Police Department, officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday, Sept. 27. A commercial truck and Hyundai sedan were involved in the incident. The truck was stopped on the right shoulder and the sedan was on the...
All Lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike Are Closed in Bucks County, PA
This will cause gridlock this afternoon. If you normally travel down the Pennsylvania Turnpike for the evening commute, you won't be able to do that. An accident has closed the Westbound side of the roadway in Feasterville, Pa. It is closed as of 4:30 pm on Tuesday (September 27). The...
Man threatened to cut the throats of Lancaster officers: police
LANCASTER, Pa. — The Columbia Borough Police Department announced the arrest of a man accused of threatening to cut the throats of officers. Leon Daniel Strine, 44, from Columbia, was charged with making terroristic threats. According to police, on Sept. 29 at 2:52 a.m., two officers were working in...
Montgomery County Roundabouts Continue to Be the 'Right' Move for Traffic Safety
Roundabouts — those roadway circles that replace two-way trafficked intersections with right-hand turns — continue to make Montgomery County roads safer. Statewide data on their effectiveness were rounded up by reporter Jon Campisi at the Pottstown Patch. The roundabout in Lower Frederick Township was installed in 2009 after...
Tractor Trailer Rollover Closes Route 901 near Northumberland/Schuylkill County Line
A tractor trailer rollover closed Route 901 near the Northumberland/Schuylkill County line on Monday morning. The incident happened just before 11:00am at the intersection of Route 901 and Route 54 in Mount Carmel Township. A tractor trailer hauling garbage overturned. As of 12:15pm, Route 901 was still closed from the...
Convoy escorting large transformer expected to cause traffic delays in Lancaster County
COLUMBIA, Pa. — Authorities in Lancaster County announced that several roadways in the area could be congested on Tuesday as PPL moves a large transformer from Columbia to Penn Township. It will take anywhere from four to eight hours for the gigantic piece of equipment to complete its 19.4-mile...
