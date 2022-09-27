ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

Road closures around Hershey expected next week

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Because of the 2022 Antique Automobile Club of America’s Fall Meet in Hershey, traffic is expected to be heavier than normal from Monday, Oct. 3 and to Friday, Oct. 7. There will also be road closures in and around the following locations:. At 5...
HERSHEY, PA
Two people killed in crash on Route 222 in East Cocalico Township

Two people were killed in a crash on Route 222 in Lancaster County on Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened in the southbound lanes of Route 222 in East Cocalico Township. Police said a Hyundai sedan hit the back of a box truck. Two passengers were thrown from the sedan. One died at the scene. The other was taken to Lancaster General Hospital but died from her injuries.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Truck hits horse-and-buggy in Little Britain Township

LITTLE BRITAIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A truck crashed into a horse and buggy in southern Lancaster County on Wednesday morning, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Video above: crash scene. The truck was heading east on Nottingham Road in Little Britain Township, and the buggy was in front of it....
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Pedestrian seriously hurt in Cumberland County crash

A commercial vehicle struck and seriously injured a pedestrian Wednesday morning in Carlisle, police said. The crash took place around 7:35 a.m. at the North Hanover and Penn Street intersection, according to police and dispatch logs. Police said the intersection will be closed for several hours while police investigate and...
CARLISLE, PA
Vehicles stolen on camera in York County, police seek identities

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are searching for those responsible for the theft of a 2019 Toyota Tacoma and 2002 Ford F-150 after the culprits took advantage of the vehicles' doors being unlocked, according to Pennsylvania State Police in York. Officials reported to the scene of the theft...
YORK COUNTY, PA
Lancaster County woman scammed out of $10,000

PENN TOWNSHIP LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster County woman was scammed out of $10,000 by someone she believed was a part of a glam metal band. According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD), the woman claimed she allegedly was the victim of a fraud scheme and lost over $10,000 over the internet.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Car snaps utility pole in early morning crash in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. — A car crashed into a utility pole early Monday morning in Lancaster. The crash happened around 2:10 a.m. on the 300 block of East Walnut Street. One person was injured and taken to the hospital. Remember, you can always get real-time traffic updates with WGAL's interactive...
LANCASTER, PA
Fatal Crash In Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY – A Lancaster County crash has claimed two lives. Police responded yesterday around 2:50 p.m. to Route 222 south in the area of mile marker 43.2 in East Cocalico Township. Officers found a commercial truck and a Hyundai sedan were involved. The truck was stopped in the right shoulder and the sedan was on the left shoulder of the highway. An initial investigation revealed the sedan struck the rear of the stopped truck. Two passengers were ejected from the sedan, one died at the scene and the other was transported to Lancaster General Hospital where they later died. A third person was transported from the scene and is being treated at Lancaster General. The truck driver was not hurt. Anyone who may have witnesses the crash is asked to contact Corporal Steve Walsh of the East Cocalico Township Police Department by calling 717-336-1725. The investigation is ongoing and release of the names of individuals involved are pending notification of next of kin.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
2 dead, 1 injured in Lancaster County crash

LANCASTER, Pa. — Update, 9:30 p.m.: According to the East Cocalico Township Police Department, officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday, Sept. 27. A commercial truck and Hyundai sedan were involved in the incident. The truck was stopped on the right shoulder and the sedan was on the...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Man threatened to cut the throats of Lancaster officers: police

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Columbia Borough Police Department announced the arrest of a man accused of threatening to cut the throats of officers. Leon Daniel Strine, 44, from Columbia, was charged with making terroristic threats. According to police, on Sept. 29 at 2:52 a.m., two officers were working in...
COLUMBIA, PA
