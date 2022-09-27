LANCASTER COUNTY – A Lancaster County crash has claimed two lives. Police responded yesterday around 2:50 p.m. to Route 222 south in the area of mile marker 43.2 in East Cocalico Township. Officers found a commercial truck and a Hyundai sedan were involved. The truck was stopped in the right shoulder and the sedan was on the left shoulder of the highway. An initial investigation revealed the sedan struck the rear of the stopped truck. Two passengers were ejected from the sedan, one died at the scene and the other was transported to Lancaster General Hospital where they later died. A third person was transported from the scene and is being treated at Lancaster General. The truck driver was not hurt. Anyone who may have witnesses the crash is asked to contact Corporal Steve Walsh of the East Cocalico Township Police Department by calling 717-336-1725. The investigation is ongoing and release of the names of individuals involved are pending notification of next of kin.

LANCASTER COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO