ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 1

Related
thedcpost.com

Where to Eat Best Shawarma in Washington DC

If you are craving some juicy shawarma in the nation’s capital, rest assured that you have some wonderful options at hand. This is our list of the best shawarma places in Washington DC. Shawarma District. Address: 818 18th St NW, Washington DC. Phone: (202) 846-7450. Website: http://www.shawarmadistrict.com/. The restaurant...
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

D.C. Closes Sale Of McMillan Site, Ending Years-Long Saga

D.C. has written the final chapter in the epic that is The Development Of The McMillan Sand Filtration Site. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the final sale of the 25-acre plot on Thursday evening, ending one of the city’s longest (and most litigious) development sagas. Vision McMillan Partners, a group comprised of three local construction companies — EYA, Trammell Crow, and Jair Lynch — bought the land at North Capitol Street and Michigan Avenue NW for $17.3 million, finally setting in motion a project that will create more than 600 new homes, restaurants, and full-service grocery store. In addition to the privately developed project, the city is building an eight-acre park, community center, and pool on the property.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Man who attacked usher at Nationals game currently on leave from DC Fire

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - The man who attacked an usher at a Washington Nationals game is currently on administrative leave from DC Fire and EMS, officials confirmed to FOX 5. Police say the man – identified as 54-year-old Christopher Sullivan, of Charlestown, West Virginia – began shouting obscenities at the usher and refused to leave the section. The altercation was caught on video at Thursday night's game at Nationals Park.
WASHINGTON, DC
Radio Ink

WMAL Host Added To Salem News Channel

He’s known across the National Capital Region as the morning host on Cumulus Media News/Talker WMAL-FM 105.9 in Washington, D.C. Soon, he’ll be gathering a new audience eager for news and insight on the forthcoming digitally delivered video offering from Salem Media Group. Larry O’Connor has been added...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Georgetown, DC
Washington, DC
Entertainment
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
storereporter.com

Rockville rundown: Town Square is sold, Dick’s on the way, bye bye Bambū

After 16 years of trying to make Rockville Town Square happen, Federal Realty is finally handing the reins to another developer. The Square has been sold to Morguard, a Canadian firm that already owned its apartment buildings and just spent $33 million on the rest of the property. Morguard’s Joshua Nolan assures us that his company is in this for the long haul, with plans to redevelop some of the ground-floor spaces and seek out a wider mix of tenants. “We need to have true retail with different services,” Nolan says. “The restaurants are great, but it can’t all be restaurants.”
ROCKVILLE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jackson Weaver
arlnow.com

Arlington ranks No. 2 nationally for share of remote workers

(Updated 11:20 a.m.) Arlington has the second highest work-from-home rates in the nation, U.S. Census Bureau data from 2021 show. The county falls just behind Fremont, a city in California’s Silicon Valley that is home to numerous tech companies, while D.C. ranks third. And within the metro D.C. area, the remote work population in northern Arlington specifically is second in size only to the central and downtown parts of the District.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television News#Gannett#Dj#Color Television#Wmal Tv#Fordham#Redskins Steelers#American University#The Oval Office#Congressional Committee#Channel 7 News#Cbs#Abc
WJLA

School safety continues to suffer with no national guidance, accountability | 7News I-Team

WASHINGTON (7News) — The Potomac River defines the state boundary between Maryland and Virginia. It also separates school safety practices in schools just a mile apart. In Maryland schools, such as Potomac Landing Elementary --- are supposed to practice 10 fire drills and three lockdown drills a year. The standard is set by the Prince George’s County Public Schools district and approved by Maryland’s Department of Education.
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
World Series
Wbaltv.com

Timeline for rain from Ian speeds up for Maryland

Ian is still in Florida, but its rain extends north by hundreds of miles, and it will eventually reach Maryland. || Radar | Closings/Delays | Weather Advisories | Forecast | Email Alerts | Send us your pics ||. The timeline for the rain has sped up for Maryland. Rain could...
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy