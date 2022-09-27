Read full article on original website
thedcpost.com
Where to Eat Best Shawarma in Washington DC
If you are craving some juicy shawarma in the nation’s capital, rest assured that you have some wonderful options at hand. This is our list of the best shawarma places in Washington DC. Shawarma District. Address: 818 18th St NW, Washington DC. Phone: (202) 846-7450. Website: http://www.shawarmadistrict.com/. The restaurant...
D.C. Closes Sale Of McMillan Site, Ending Years-Long Saga
D.C. has written the final chapter in the epic that is The Development Of The McMillan Sand Filtration Site. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the final sale of the 25-acre plot on Thursday evening, ending one of the city’s longest (and most litigious) development sagas. Vision McMillan Partners, a group comprised of three local construction companies — EYA, Trammell Crow, and Jair Lynch — bought the land at North Capitol Street and Michigan Avenue NW for $17.3 million, finally setting in motion a project that will create more than 600 new homes, restaurants, and full-service grocery store. In addition to the privately developed project, the city is building an eight-acre park, community center, and pool on the property.
fox5dc.com
Man who attacked usher at Nationals game currently on leave from DC Fire
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - The man who attacked an usher at a Washington Nationals game is currently on administrative leave from DC Fire and EMS, officials confirmed to FOX 5. Police say the man – identified as 54-year-old Christopher Sullivan, of Charlestown, West Virginia – began shouting obscenities at the usher and refused to leave the section. The altercation was caught on video at Thursday night's game at Nationals Park.
Radio Ink
WMAL Host Added To Salem News Channel
He’s known across the National Capital Region as the morning host on Cumulus Media News/Talker WMAL-FM 105.9 in Washington, D.C. Soon, he’ll be gathering a new audience eager for news and insight on the forthcoming digitally delivered video offering from Salem Media Group. Larry O’Connor has been added...
storereporter.com
Rockville rundown: Town Square is sold, Dick’s on the way, bye bye Bambū
After 16 years of trying to make Rockville Town Square happen, Federal Realty is finally handing the reins to another developer. The Square has been sold to Morguard, a Canadian firm that already owned its apartment buildings and just spent $33 million on the rest of the property. Morguard’s Joshua Nolan assures us that his company is in this for the long haul, with plans to redevelop some of the ground-floor spaces and seek out a wider mix of tenants. “We need to have true retail with different services,” Nolan says. “The restaurants are great, but it can’t all be restaurants.”
WJLA
WATCH: Lizzo becomes 1st to play 200-year flute from Library of Congress at DC concert
WASHINGTON (7News) — Lizzo became the first artist and the first person in history to play a 200-year-old flute that once belonged to James Madison at her D.C. concert on Tuesday. If you're wondering how this happened, it all started with a tweet, according to a blog from the...
Here's how the cops caught the Beltway snipers 20 years ago
WASHINGTON — October marks the 20th anniversary of a spasm of violence that left people across our region fearing any moment could be their last. Two men – John Allen Muhammad and Lee Boyd Malvo – were crisscrossing the area in a rolling snipers’ nest, murdering people at random.
3 Unique Restaurants in Maryland That Are Considered a Must-Visit
Disclaimer: The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some unique new restaurants to try in Maryland, you've come to the right place.
JESSE JACKSON: RIP, Frank Watkins
With the passing of Frank Watkins this month, RainbowPush lost one of the greatest of its heroes — and I lost a piece of my soul. The post JESSE JACKSON: RIP, Frank Watkins appeared first on The Washington Informer.
DC lawmaker who left Holocaust Museum early after antisemitic Facebook video attends private Farrakhan event
Trayon White, Sr., the controversial D.C. councilmember who made headlines for suggesting Jewish financiers control the weather, praised anti-Semite Louis Farrakhan in a video.
DCist: J. Hollinger’s Happy Hour Is One to Try This Fall
The area’s restaurant scene continues to attract local and national media attention and accolades for its quality and diversity. DCist has selected the happy hour at J. Hollinger’s Waterman’s Chophouse as one of ten new Washington, D.C.-area happy hours to try this fall:. Indulge your stomach without...
arlnow.com
Arlington ranks No. 2 nationally for share of remote workers
(Updated 11:20 a.m.) Arlington has the second highest work-from-home rates in the nation, U.S. Census Bureau data from 2021 show. The county falls just behind Fremont, a city in California’s Silicon Valley that is home to numerous tech companies, while D.C. ranks third. And within the metro D.C. area, the remote work population in northern Arlington specifically is second in size only to the central and downtown parts of the District.
EW.com
The View hosts defend Lizzo's performance with James Madison's 200-year-old crystal flute
Lizzo's discography is literally music to the world's ears — but the singer's recent Washington, D.C. concert struck the wrong chord with certain critics, some of whom slammed the artist for playing a 200-year-old crystal flute that belonged to former U.S. President James Madison. The ladies of The View,...
WTOP
Bike groups sue to block demolition of bridge linking Maryland with Virginia
Bicycle trail advocacy groups have filed a federal lawsuit, trying to prevent Maryland transportation officials from demolishing a bridge across the Potomac River that cyclists say could link bike routes in the southern part of the state to Virginia. The Maryland Transportation Authority is in the final stages of building...
WJLA
School safety continues to suffer with no national guidance, accountability | 7News I-Team
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Potomac River defines the state boundary between Maryland and Virginia. It also separates school safety practices in schools just a mile apart. In Maryland schools, such as Potomac Landing Elementary --- are supposed to practice 10 fire drills and three lockdown drills a year. The standard is set by the Prince George’s County Public Schools district and approved by Maryland’s Department of Education.
Calling all actors! Lioness hosting casting call in Maryland
There's a casting call this weekend for a new TV series being filmed in Baltimore. According to Lioness casting team, they are looking for men and women between ages 18 and 55.
Dan Cox’s HBCU Visit Falls Flat As MAGA Republican Woos ‘Nearly Empty’ Morgan State Crowd
Maryland’s Republican nominee for governor, Del. Dan Cox, fell flat trying to woo Black voters at Morgan State University, Maryland's largest HBCU. The post Dan Cox’s HBCU Visit Falls Flat As MAGA Republican Woos ‘Nearly Empty’ Morgan State Crowd appeared first on NewsOne.
alxnow.com
Alexandria City Council decries Governor Youngkin’s anti-trans schools proposal
The Alexandria City Council, on Wednesday, says that Governor’s Glenn Youngkin’s proposed new policies restricting transgender bathroom and pronoun use stigmatize and undermine children, and puts their lives at risk. In a letter to the Virginia Department of Education, Council backed the position of Alexandria City Public Schools...
WJLA
7News Helping Hands, Easterns Automotive surprise Mind & Wellness Foundation with $2,000
A Fairfax County couple is honoring their son, Chris Vaughn, with a nonprofit that focuses on mental health, especially among young people. That's why 7News and Easterns Automotive Group chose the Mind and Wellness Foundation as a 7News Helping Hands recipient for their tireless work on helping people. It's been...
Wbaltv.com
Timeline for rain from Ian speeds up for Maryland
Ian is still in Florida, but its rain extends north by hundreds of miles, and it will eventually reach Maryland. || Radar | Closings/Delays | Weather Advisories | Forecast | Email Alerts | Send us your pics ||. The timeline for the rain has sped up for Maryland. Rain could...
