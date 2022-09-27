ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Clair County, IL

St. Clair County Transit District Awards $13.5 Million Contract to Poetkker Construction for New Public Safety Center at Emerson Park Transit Center

 3 days ago
FOX2Now

Blacktoberfest raises money for north St. Louis County community

ST. LOUIS – Beer lovers can help raise money for strong communities at the Blacktoberfest. Several DJs will spin for Black Brew Culture and Beyond Housing. Beyond Housing works to improve housing, educational, and business opportunities in the Normandy School District and other parts of north St. Louis County. Black Brew Culture holds events across the U.S. to celebrate Black beer culture.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
KMOV

News 4 Investigates Metrolink train not stopping, separating 10-year-old from family

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s 9:30 at night after a Cardinals home game. A 10-year-old girl and her family are heading home on a Metrolink train. The girl steps off at an East St. Louis stop, thinking her parents and sister are behind her. Seconds after getting off the train, the girl turns around to see the doors closed before her family could join her. The train speeds off, leaving the girl alone.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

The secret, bloody history of one of the St. Louis region's most popular parks

MARYLAND HEIGHTS (KMOV) - A popular St. Louis-area attraction has a darker side to its history that many may not be aware of. Creve Coeur Lake Park is the most popular park in St. Louis County, attracting more than one million visitors every year. People use the park’s water for fishing, rafting and sailing, its trails are enjoyed by people for exercise, and its pavilions are used for picnics and other events. But there is a side to the park that isn’t so floral and lively.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
FOX2Now

Man struck, killed Friday morning on Telegraph Road

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – An investigation is underway after a driver fatally struck a man Friday morning on Telegraph Road in south St. Louis County. The collision happened around 6:30 a.m. near the intersection of Telegraph and Sappington Barracks roads. Based on preliminary findings, investigators say the man was walking northbound on Telegraph Road. At some point, the man stepped from behind a pole and went in front of an oncoming vehicle.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Lockdown lifted at Oakville High School

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Another school in the Mehlville School District went under lockdown for the second time this week. The district said Oakville High School went under lockdown around 12:30 p.m. after a threatening message was found at the school. Police looked into the matter and nothing was found. The lockdown was lifted around 1:15 p.m.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

St. Louis man hurt in crash near Arnold

John F. Naylor, 61, of St. Louis was injured Sunday night , Sept. 25, in a one-vehicle accident on the southbound ramp from Hwy. 21 to Hwy. 141 north of Arnold, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 9:28 p.m., Naylor was driving a southbound 2006 Chrysler Town and Country...
ARNOLD, MO
ktvo.com

Execution set for Missouri inmate who killed ex-girlfriend

(AP) - The Missouri Supreme Court has set a January execution date for Scott McLaughlin, who was convicted of raping and killing an ex-girlfriend 19 years ago. The execution at the state prison in Bonne Terre, scheduled for Jan. 3, would come six weeks after another convicted killer is scheduled to die.
BONNE TERRE, MO
WCIA

Illinois State Police warn of phone scam

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police took to its social media accounts on Tuesday to warn people of scammers impersonating State Police representatives. Officials said the scammers are using a common technique called “spoofing” to disguise their phone number and make it look like another of their choosing. They usually make the caller […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
KSDK

St. Charles woman sentenced to 5 years in prison for $2.5 million in Medicaid fraud, fake loan

ST CHARLES, Mo. — A St. Charles woman will spend nearly five years in prison after admitting to Medicaid fraud. Barbara Martin, 63, of St. Charles was sentenced on Tuesday to nearly five years for her role in a $2.5 million fraud scheme involving Missouri’s Medicaid program. Martin also defrauded close to $60,000 in loan money from the Paycheck Protection program.
SAINT CHARLES, MO

