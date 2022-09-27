St. Clair County Transit District Awards $13.5 Million Contract to Poetkker Construction for New Public Safety Center at Emerson Park Transit Center

Read full article on original website
Blacktoberfest raises money for north St. Louis County community
ST. LOUIS – Beer lovers can help raise money for strong communities at the Blacktoberfest. Several DJs will spin for Black Brew Culture and Beyond Housing. Beyond Housing works to improve housing, educational, and business opportunities in the Normandy School District and other parts of north St. Louis County. Black Brew Culture holds events across the U.S. to celebrate Black beer culture.
KMOV
News 4 Investigates Metrolink train not stopping, separating 10-year-old from family
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s 9:30 at night after a Cardinals home game. A 10-year-old girl and her family are heading home on a Metrolink train. The girl steps off at an East St. Louis stop, thinking her parents and sister are behind her. Seconds after getting off the train, the girl turns around to see the doors closed before her family could join her. The train speeds off, leaving the girl alone.
KMOV
The secret, bloody history of one of the St. Louis region’s most popular parks
MARYLAND HEIGHTS (KMOV) - A popular St. Louis-area attraction has a darker side to its history that many may not be aware of. Creve Coeur Lake Park is the most popular park in St. Louis County, attracting more than one million visitors every year. People use the park’s water for fishing, rafting and sailing, its trails are enjoyed by people for exercise, and its pavilions are used for picnics and other events. But there is a side to the park that isn’t so floral and lively.
Police: St. Louis festival failed to pay them, lost personal information
More than a dozen police officers are asking a major festival’s organizers about their pay. They also want to know what happened to their sensitive personal information.
KMOV
Homeowners express concerns over Ameren smart meters, company says it received little complaints
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Susan Dorn of Ballwin has called an air conditioning repair company to her home several times recently. She hadn’t had any problems with her central air conditioning system previously. “I noticed shortly after the meter went in it seemed to struggle turning over. Made some...
WAND TV
Pritzker instructs Illinois Department of Revenue to temporarily suspend fuel tax
CHICAGO, Ill. (WAND) — Governor JB Pritzker has instructed the Illinois Department of Revenue (IDOR) to temporarily suspend the international fuel tax agreement (IFTA) licensing requirements for 30 days, to allow those assisting with Florida’s hurricane relief efforts to provide help without having to register and pay fuel tax in Illinois.
Oldest McDonald’s in Missouri hosts grand reopening Thursday
The oldest McDonald's in Missouri and on Route 66 reopens Thursday morning.
Dispute between parents leads to threat, lockdown at O’Fallon elementary school
O’FALLON, Mo. – An argument between two parents led to a threat that prompted a lockdown at an elementary school Friday morning in O’Fallon. The Fort Zumwalt School District tells FOX 2 that Westhoff Elementary School kept students indoors Friday until an all-clear from the O’Fallon Police Department, which investigated the treat.
‘It was all my fault!’ – Richard Emery acknowledges killing St. Charles family
After several hours of testimony punctuated by occasional sobbing fits, a St. Charles man acknowledged that he killed his girlfriend, her two children, and their grandmother, but told the court that he was not in control of his actions that night.
The State of Missouri demands 80-year-old resident to repay unemployment pandemic funds
The State of Missouri claims an 80-year-old woman owes more than $5,000 in unemployment pandemic funds.
KSDK
St. Charles County residents will see personal property tax increase this year
ST CHARLES, Mo. — St. Charles County leaders are doing what they can to reduce personal property taxes for residents. Due to supply chain issues and a chip shortage, the price of used vehicles has gone up. That means drivers will pay roughly 25% more in personal property taxes.
KMOV
WATCH Reside in St. Louis: The home of St. Louis's most famous families comes with a secret room
Former Mehlville School District substitute teacher accused of raping teen found dead in jail. A former substitute teacher in the Mehlville School District who was accused of raping a student and threatening her was found dead inside a St. Louis County Justice Center cell, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office confirmed.
Man struck, killed Friday morning on Telegraph Road
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – An investigation is underway after a driver fatally struck a man Friday morning on Telegraph Road in south St. Louis County. The collision happened around 6:30 a.m. near the intersection of Telegraph and Sappington Barracks roads. Based on preliminary findings, investigators say the man was walking northbound on Telegraph Road. At some point, the man stepped from behind a pole and went in front of an oncoming vehicle.
KMOV
Lockdown lifted at Oakville High School
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Another school in the Mehlville School District went under lockdown for the second time this week. The district said Oakville High School went under lockdown around 12:30 p.m. after a threatening message was found at the school. Police looked into the matter and nothing was found. The lockdown was lifted around 1:15 p.m.
myleaderpaper.com
St. Louis man hurt in crash near Arnold
John F. Naylor, 61, of St. Louis was injured Sunday night , Sept. 25, in a one-vehicle accident on the southbound ramp from Hwy. 21 to Hwy. 141 north of Arnold, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 9:28 p.m., Naylor was driving a southbound 2006 Chrysler Town and Country...
ktvo.com
Execution set for Missouri inmate who killed ex-girlfriend
(AP) - The Missouri Supreme Court has set a January execution date for Scott McLaughlin, who was convicted of raping and killing an ex-girlfriend 19 years ago. The execution at the state prison in Bonne Terre, scheduled for Jan. 3, would come six weeks after another convicted killer is scheduled to die.
Illinois State Police warn of phone scam
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police took to its social media accounts on Tuesday to warn people of scammers impersonating State Police representatives. Officials said the scammers are using a common technique called “spoofing” to disguise their phone number and make it look like another of their choosing. They usually make the caller […]
This Is Missouri's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
KSDK
St. Charles woman sentenced to 5 years in prison for $2.5 million in Medicaid fraud, fake loan
ST CHARLES, Mo. — A St. Charles woman will spend nearly five years in prison after admitting to Medicaid fraud. Barbara Martin, 63, of St. Charles was sentenced on Tuesday to nearly five years for her role in a $2.5 million fraud scheme involving Missouri’s Medicaid program. Martin also defrauded close to $60,000 in loan money from the Paycheck Protection program.
St. Louis County man sentenced for stealing $600K from Home Depot
A Vinita Park, Missouri man appeared in federal court Tuesday to be sentenced for stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars over several years from box store retailer Home Depot.
