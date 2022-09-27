Read full article on original website
Cricket Clinic Experience at TCSL Event - Lukens Park, Horsham - Continuing cricket traditions of PhiladelphiaSanjivi IyerPhiladelphia, PA
The bizarre story of Albert Einstein's brain, which was stolen hours after his deathMaya DeviPrinceton, NJ
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy New JerseyTravel MavenFlemington, NJ
This NJ Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Barbeque in the StateTravel MavenSomerville, NJ
This Epic Adventure Park in Pennsylvania is a Must VisitTravel MavenNorristown, PA
The 2023 Philadelphia Flower Show is back inside and has a ‘shocking’ new theme
After its first-ever foray outdoors in 2021 and 2022, the 2023 Philadelphia Flower is headed back to its home nest inside the Pennsylvania Convention Center next March with a theme of “The Garden Electric.”. Show officials from the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society announced that theme at a press conference today,...
NJ Food & Craft Festival is back for another year
I love any type of festival, but I'd be lying if I said food-oriented ones weren’t the greatest. Gloucester City Softball Complex hosted the first event last year as a way to support Helping Hand Food Pantry and is ready for round two on October 1st. The event will...
delawaretoday.com
CupKate’s Bake Shop Is a Must-Visit Sweet Spot in Greenville
Wilmington native Katie Singley fulfilled a lifelong dream when she opened CupKate’s bake shop in Greenville. Kate Singley loves the sweet life. An entrepreneurial spirit, she started baking with her mom, who would make special cakes for family birthdays and events, when she was in high school. When she...
Doylestown Jewish Deli, Restaurant Continues Operations to Create Namesake Dish for Recent Religious Holiday
The Doylestown eatery made a signature dish to celebrate the Jewish holiday. A Bucks County delicatessen and restaurant recently continued operations to create a signature dish for a major Jewish holiday. Matzah Balls, a recent addition to the Doylestown dining scene, has seemingly come back from their recent shuttering to...
A 1920s East Passyunk Rowhome Gets a Colorful Makeover
Design Manifest used architectural upgrades and selective splashes to elevate the classic century-old South Philly home. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. For city dwellers, maximizing space is a must. South Philly-based firm Design Manifest knows...
Malvern Bank House of the Week: Glenside Stone Home with a Turret for Those Who Prefer It
– That entry point guides guests naturally into the warm living room, with its artistic iron accent as a transition feature from the foyer, natural flooring, and wood-burning fireplace. – – The kitchen has a Bosh dishwasher, new GE microwave, Frigidaire refrigerator, gas stove, and deep sink with garbage disposal. The window...
Raise a Glass to Montgomery County’s Best Bars
In a sea of good bars in the Philadelphia region, there some really stand out. Several, in fact, are right here in Montgomery County, according to a list by Philadelphia Magazine. Farm & Fisherman Tavern in Horsham has been recognized for its bar-restaurant combination. The farm-to-table eatery is well stocked...
Week of highs and lows for Elkins Park bakery, business gets featured by CNN then burglarized not long after
Jewish families celebrated Rosh Hashanah on Sunday, marking the start of the new year in the Hebrew calendar and beginning the High Holy Days that will culminate Tuesday with Yom Kippur. Roling's Bakery has supplied the Philadelphia region's Jewish community with traditional challah bread during the holidays for 51 years....
5 Best Bakeries in Pennsylvania
- When you want to savor a delicious baked good, the state of Pennsylvania is a great place to go. Some of the best bakeries in Pennsylvania are located in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia. You can also check out Oakmont Bakery in Oakmont. In addition, if you're a fan of French pastries, you may want to visit Isgro Pastries in Philadelphia.
While this firehouse for sale charmed TikTok, the inside is really eerie. Check it out
“It kinda looks like the one from the 80s ‘Ghostbusters’ movie,” one person said of the historic Philadelphia building.
5 Can’t-Miss October Events Happening Around the Main Line
Which October events will you check out? Photo by Ed Williams. Get ready for cooler weather and spooky fun with these events happening around the Main Line region in October. Have designs on making it big— or just making it—in the music industry? This year’s Philly Music Fest brings together some key regional players for three hours of brainstorming and advice on management, booking, radio, streaming, publicity, production, promotion and more. The list of insiders includes WXPN’s Bruce Warren, Mike Vasilikos and John Vettesse, WMMR’s Sara Parker, Low Cut Connie’s Adam Weiner (pictured), Live Nation’s Jon Hampton, and many more. Even better, the event is free. To register, visit phillymusicfest.com.
Elkins Park Residents Kept Their Celeb-Chef Brunch Under Wraps; Now, the Secret Is Out
Waffle tacos.Image via Chef Vargas - Brunch N' Tacos at Instagram. Chef Jose Vargas and his Brunch N’ Tacos is an Elkins Park hidden gem, one that locals flock to for five-star midmorning dishes with some ethnic zip. But to their chagrin — and to the advantage of brunch fans across Montgomery County — the word on this culinary gem is leaking. PHL17’s coverage of it, for example, is sure to extend locals’ wait for tables.
West Chester Tattoo Artist Who Used to be Homeless Now Has Thousands of Fans Around the World
Gia Rose, a 40-year-old tattoo artist in West Chester, has endured hardships throughout the beginning of her life, but she didn’t let them stop her from opening one of the first woman-owned tattoo studios in the nation, reports staff from 6ABC.
Philadelphia’s Annual Outfest Celebration Has Been Canceled for 2022
My favorite event of the year was just canceled. Well, sort of. The city’s annual OutFest street festival and celebration will not take place on Sunday, October 9, as many were hoping. This would have marked the first Outfest celebration since 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The news...
The New Restaurant in New Jersey is one of the Best in the Country
Don’t blink because not only is the month almost over but the year is quickly coming to an end. So, if you have items on your “to-do” list for this year, don’t forget to check them off. If you heard about a brand-new restaurant and want...
Specialty Doughnut Shop Opening New N.J. Locations
A specialty doughnut shop is opening new locations throughout New Jersey. According to their website ,Mochinut, popular for its combination of Japanese mochi and American doughnuts, will be making its way throughout the Garden State soon. Mochinut has six locations in New Jersey already based in Fort Lee, Norwood, Paramus, Summit, Montclair, and Tenafly. The company will open another location on Oct. 17 at 871 Cooper Landing Rd. in Cherry Hill.
Nazareth schools opt out of national free breakfast for students
NAZARETH, Pa. – All Pennsylvania students will be entitled to a free school breakfast starting Monday, but at least one area school district says it won’t participate. Nazareth Area School District doesn’t currently provide breakfast to its students except for meals to a local alternative school. Food Services Director Donna Garr said she’s concerned about implementing the state program to the entire student population.
Boil water advisory affecting 11,000 customers in Montgomery County
Boil Water Advisory: The advisory affects approximately 11,000 Pennsylvania American Water customers in East Norriton, Whitpain and Plymouth townships, and a portion of Norristown Borough.
Massive junkyard fire sends black plume of smoke into Philadelphia sky
Crews worked all night to put out the hot spots of a massive junkyard fire in the Hunting Park section of Philadelphia.
Come See One of Bucks County’s Most Haunted Towns on This Popular Ghost Tour
This haunted tour sends chills upon the spines of Bucks County residents and visitors alike.Image via iStock. A spooky tour is once again coming to an historic Bucks County town, bringing the skeletons out of the closet and the ghosts into the light.
