Which October events will you check out? Photo by Ed Williams. Get ready for cooler weather and spooky fun with these events happening around the Main Line region in October. Have designs on making it big— or just making it—in the music industry? This year’s Philly Music Fest brings together some key regional players for three hours of brainstorming and advice on management, booking, radio, streaming, publicity, production, promotion and more. The list of insiders includes WXPN’s Bruce Warren, Mike Vasilikos and John Vettesse, WMMR’s Sara Parker, Low Cut Connie’s Adam Weiner (pictured), Live Nation’s Jon Hampton, and many more. Even better, the event is free. To register, visit phillymusicfest.com.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO