New Hope, PA

delawaretoday.com

CupKate’s Bake Shop Is a Must-Visit Sweet Spot in Greenville

Wilmington native Katie Singley fulfilled a lifelong dream when she opened CupKate’s bake shop in Greenville. Kate Singley loves the sweet life. An entrepreneurial spirit, she started baking with her mom, who would make special cakes for family birthdays and events, when she was in high school. When she...
GREENVILLE, DE
Phillymag.com

A 1920s East Passyunk Rowhome Gets a Colorful Makeover

Design Manifest used architectural upgrades and selective splashes to elevate the classic century-old South Philly home. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. For city dwellers, maximizing space is a must. South Philly-based firm Design Manifest knows...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Raise a Glass to Montgomery County’s Best Bars

In a sea of good bars in the Philadelphia region, there some really stand out. Several, in fact, are right here in Montgomery County, according to a list by Philadelphia Magazine. Farm & Fisherman Tavern in Horsham has been recognized for its bar-restaurant combination. The farm-to-table eatery is well stocked...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

5 Best Bakeries in Pennsylvania

- When you want to savor a delicious baked good, the state of Pennsylvania is a great place to go. Some of the best bakeries in Pennsylvania are located in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia. You can also check out Oakmont Bakery in Oakmont. In addition, if you're a fan of French pastries, you may want to visit Isgro Pastries in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
mainlinetoday.com

5 Can’t-Miss October Events Happening Around the Main Line

Which October events will you check out? Photo by Ed Williams. Get ready for cooler weather and spooky fun with these events happening around the Main Line region in October. Have designs on making it big— or just making it—in the music industry? This year’s Philly Music Fest brings together some key regional players for three hours of brainstorming and advice on management, booking, radio, streaming, publicity, production, promotion and more. The list of insiders includes WXPN’s Bruce Warren, Mike Vasilikos and John Vettesse, WMMR’s Sara Parker, Low Cut Connie’s Adam Weiner (pictured), Live Nation’s Jon Hampton, and many more. Even better, the event is free. To register, visit phillymusicfest.com.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Elkins Park Residents Kept Their Celeb-Chef Brunch Under Wraps; Now, the Secret Is Out

Waffle tacos.Image via Chef Vargas - Brunch N' Tacos at Instagram. Chef Jose Vargas and his Brunch N’ Tacos is an Elkins Park hidden gem, one that locals flock to for five-star midmorning dishes with some ethnic zip. But to their chagrin — and to the advantage of brunch fans across Montgomery County — the word on this culinary gem is leaking. PHL17’s coverage of it, for example, is sure to extend locals’ wait for tables.
ELKINS PARK, PA
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

Specialty Doughnut Shop Opening New N.J. Locations

A specialty doughnut shop is opening new locations throughout New Jersey. According to their website ,Mochinut, popular for its combination of Japanese mochi and American doughnuts, will be making its way throughout the Garden State soon. Mochinut has six locations in New Jersey already based in Fort Lee, Norwood, Paramus, Summit, Montclair, and Tenafly. The company will open another location on Oct. 17 at 871 Cooper Landing Rd. in Cherry Hill.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
wlvr.org

Nazareth schools opt out of national free breakfast for students

NAZARETH, Pa. – All Pennsylvania students will be entitled to a free school breakfast starting Monday, but at least one area school district says it won’t participate. Nazareth Area School District doesn’t currently provide breakfast to its students except for meals to a local alternative school. Food Services Director Donna Garr said she’s concerned about implementing the state program to the entire student population.
NAZARETH, PA
