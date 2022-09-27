ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aspen, CO

Aspen Daily News

Snow forecast takes shape for Aspen-Snowmass

Roaring Fork Valley residents might have plenty of incentives to give their ski passes a good workout this winter, according to meteorologists. Aspen Weather, a hyper-local forecasting service focused on the middle and upper Roaring Fork Valley, foresees snowfall coming in at 10% above average this winter, Oct. 1 to May 1, according to its winter outlook.
ASPEN, CO
Aspen, CO
Snowmass, CO
Aspen, CO
99.9 The Point

Major Closures Coming for Colorado’s Eisenhower Tunnel

Traveling across Colorado's continental divide, the Rocky Mountains that divide the entire country and separate the state's Western Slope and the Front Range regions, is not always the easiest trip. Growing up in Eagle, Colorado, making the trip over the mountains was a fairly regular thing for my family and...
COLORADO STATE
Steamboat Pilot & Today

‘This will decimate the craft beverage industry,’ local liquor store owner says; Soon, Colorado voters will decide if they can buy Chardonnay with their gas and groceries

A trio of ballot measures slated for this November could increase the accessibility of alcohol to shoppers in Colorado. If passed by voters, ballot initiatives 121, 122 and 96 would, respectively, allow grocery stores and gas stations with beer licenses to sell wine starting March 1, allow third party distributors to deliver alcohol to homes and allow retail liquor chains to open more than one location, gradually increasing until an unlimited number of liquor licenses are allowed per retailer in 2037.
COLORADO STATE
Summit Daily News

Head-on collision just north of Silverthorne ends in five individuals transported to St. Anthony Summit Hospital

Five individuals were transported to St. Anthony Summit Hospital on Thursday, Sept. 30 after a head-on collision on Colorado Highway 9 just north of Silverthorne. According to Colorado State Patrol Master Trooper Gary Cutler, a red Dodge Ram 2500 pickup was traveling southbound when it crossed over the centerline and collided with a northbound white GMC Sierra pickup at mile marker 111.
SILVERTHORNE, CO
9NEWS

2 dead in suspected murder-suicide in Eagle County

EDWARDS, Colo. — A man and a woman died in a suspected murder-suicide in Edwards Friday, the Eagle County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies responded around 9:30 a.m. to a report of gunshots fired in the Lake Creek Village area. They found a 26-year-old woman with a gunshot wound and...
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Two dead after shooting in Edwards

Editor’s note: This article discusses death by suicide, and some people might find it triggering. If you or someone you know is in crisis, Your Hope Center has professionally trained clinicians available 24/7 to support people in Eagle County who are navigating difficult times. Your Hope Center can be reached at 970-306-4673. Additional help can be found with Speak Up, Reach Out and Colorado Crisis Services, which can be reached via phone at 844-493-8255 or by texting TALK to 38255.
EDWARDS, CO
Aspen Journalism

Data dashboard: Smoke from out-of-state wildfires impacts local air quality

Aspen Journalism is compiling a data dashboard highlighting metrics of local public interest, updated weekly on Tuesdays. The air quality in Aspen worsened over the past week due to out-of-state wildfires. On Sept. 12, the Colorado Department of Health and Environment noted that smoke concentrations were increasing especially along the northern Front Range, and that “(h)azy skies and light to moderate concentrations of smoke are possible in northern and western portions of Colorado, due to smoke from out-of-state wildfires.”
ASPEN, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Nichols found guilty on assault charge, cleared of attempted murder

A Garfield County jury on Thursday found former Silt resident Padrikea Nichols guilty of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon but cleared him of an attempted murder charge. The verdict from the jury of nine women and three men came after a two-week-long trial in Glenwood Springs before Garfield District...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Aspen Journalism is a local, nonprofit and investigative journalism organization in Aspen, Colorado. Our mission is to produce excellent journalism, as well-informed citizens make better decisions and journalism is key to a functioning democracy.

 http://aspenjournalism.org/

