Aspen Daily News
Snow forecast takes shape for Aspen-Snowmass
Roaring Fork Valley residents might have plenty of incentives to give their ski passes a good workout this winter, according to meteorologists. Aspen Weather, a hyper-local forecasting service focused on the middle and upper Roaring Fork Valley, foresees snowfall coming in at 10% above average this winter, Oct. 1 to May 1, according to its winter outlook.
HEARD LOUD AND CLEAR: Iconic Colorado destination to require permit for camping
According to the US Forest Service, an overnight fee for some heavily-trafficked parts of the Maroon Bells-Snowmass wilderness has been approved. This fee program is designed to help officials better manage and protect this extremely popular Aspen-area destination, which spans 181,535 acres and is home to 26 trailheads leading to 173 miles of trails.
Plan for amenities at Snowmass Village wetlands stirs conversation on impact ￼
There aren’t any designated trails through the tall grasses on the edge of the wetlands north of Snowmass Town Park. Not any boardwalks or bridges or docks, either. There’s not much infrastructure for human recreation there at all. There could be, though, according to plans for a facelift...
Colorado search and rescue team saves hiker without entering field
According to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, a 24-year-old hiker was 'rescued' in the Aspen area following a mission that didn't require actually sending any crew members into the field. On September 26, a 24-year-old female hiker got lost on the backside of Castle Peak as she was attempting to...
boulderreportinglab.org
Louisville seeks to become second Colorado city to ban gas in new commercial buildings
This summer, Crested Butte became the first municipality in Colorado to ban natural gas in new buildings. Other than cooking in commercial kitchens, everything in the mountain town’s new structures must be achieved electrically. If it had been up to Ashley Stolzmann, however, Boulder’s neighbor would have taken gold.
Major Closures Coming for Colorado’s Eisenhower Tunnel
Traveling across Colorado's continental divide, the Rocky Mountains that divide the entire country and separate the state's Western Slope and the Front Range regions, is not always the easiest trip. Growing up in Eagle, Colorado, making the trip over the mountains was a fairly regular thing for my family and...
Resort communities saw lower COVID-19 death rates than more western rural counties
Editor’s note: This story is a collaboration between Aspen Public Radio and Aspen Journalism, and is the second in a two-part series looking at the impacts of COVID-19 across six Western Slope counties. Read part one, which looked at how different the initial responses were across the six counties, here.
Across the Western Slope, pandemic attitudes and responses varied from county to county
Editor’s note: This story, a collaboration between Aspen Public Radio and Aspen Journalism, is the first in a two-part series looking at the impacts of COVID-19 across six Western Slope counties. Most people can remember how their lives changed when the COVID-19 pandemic reached their corner of the world.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
‘This will decimate the craft beverage industry,’ local liquor store owner says; Soon, Colorado voters will decide if they can buy Chardonnay with their gas and groceries
A trio of ballot measures slated for this November could increase the accessibility of alcohol to shoppers in Colorado. If passed by voters, ballot initiatives 121, 122 and 96 would, respectively, allow grocery stores and gas stations with beer licenses to sell wine starting March 1, allow third party distributors to deliver alcohol to homes and allow retail liquor chains to open more than one location, gradually increasing until an unlimited number of liquor licenses are allowed per retailer in 2037.
Summit Daily News
Head-on collision just north of Silverthorne ends in five individuals transported to St. Anthony Summit Hospital
Five individuals were transported to St. Anthony Summit Hospital on Thursday, Sept. 30 after a head-on collision on Colorado Highway 9 just north of Silverthorne. According to Colorado State Patrol Master Trooper Gary Cutler, a red Dodge Ram 2500 pickup was traveling southbound when it crossed over the centerline and collided with a northbound white GMC Sierra pickup at mile marker 111.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Glenwood Springs’ trash pick-up switching to ‘pay as you throw’ with free recycling pickup
The city of Glenwood Springs will be switching to a single-trash hauling company and will begin charging more for larger bin sizes — but will start collecting recycling for free. The program aims to reduce the amount of recyclable waste going to the South Canyon Landfill and delay any...
2 dead in suspected murder-suicide in Eagle County
EDWARDS, Colo. — A man and a woman died in a suspected murder-suicide in Edwards Friday, the Eagle County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies responded around 9:30 a.m. to a report of gunshots fired in the Lake Creek Village area. They found a 26-year-old woman with a gunshot wound and...
Two dead after shooting in Edwards
Editor’s note: This article discusses death by suicide, and some people might find it triggering. If you or someone you know is in crisis, Your Hope Center has professionally trained clinicians available 24/7 to support people in Eagle County who are navigating difficult times. Your Hope Center can be reached at 970-306-4673. Additional help can be found with Speak Up, Reach Out and Colorado Crisis Services, which can be reached via phone at 844-493-8255 or by texting TALK to 38255.
Data dashboard: Smoke from out-of-state wildfires impacts local air quality
Aspen Journalism is compiling a data dashboard highlighting metrics of local public interest, updated weekly on Tuesdays. The air quality in Aspen worsened over the past week due to out-of-state wildfires. On Sept. 12, the Colorado Department of Health and Environment noted that smoke concentrations were increasing especially along the northern Front Range, and that “(h)azy skies and light to moderate concentrations of smoke are possible in northern and western portions of Colorado, due to smoke from out-of-state wildfires.”
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Nichols found guilty on assault charge, cleared of attempted murder
A Garfield County jury on Thursday found former Silt resident Padrikea Nichols guilty of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon but cleared him of an attempted murder charge. The verdict from the jury of nine women and three men came after a two-week-long trial in Glenwood Springs before Garfield District...
Aspen Journalism
Aspen, CO
