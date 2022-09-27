Read full article on original website
Ian takes aim at Carolinas with life-threatening flooding, strong winds
WLOS — Hurricane Ian is expected to bring life-threatening flooding and storm surge to the Carolinas on Friday, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 p.m. advisory. Strong winds are also expected. The storm, which had maximum sustained winds of 80 mph at 11 p.m., continues to track...
WNC Nature Center readies animals, habitats ahead of possible impacts from Ian
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — As the mountains prepare for potential impacts from Ian, the WNC Nature Center made final preps to ensure the safety of its animals. “The nature center obviously takes safety and welfare of our animals first and foremost — so when something like this comes through that’s a little bit out of the norm, we want to make sure that we’re completely prepared,” said Chris Gentile, director of WNC Nature Center.
'This storm is still dangerous': Gov. Cooper urges North Carolinians to prepare for Ian
RALEIGH, N.C. (WLOS) — Gov. Roy Cooper urges North Carolinians to stay alert and prepare as Hurricane Rian approaches the state. Cooper was joined by Emergency Management officials for a press conference Thursday, Sept. 29. "Hurricane Ian reminds us how unpredictable these storms can be and North Carolinians should...
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Ian’s winds slow to 65 mph, downgrading the system to a tropical storm, the National Hurricane Center says. More than 2.5 million people in Florida are under evacuation orders. Over 30,000 workers are on standby to restore power to the region as soon as it’s safe to do so. Tropical Storm Ian is expected to track into South Carolina Friday, weakening as its remnants track northwest toward Upstate South Carolina and western North Carolina.
Ian's uncertain impact disrupts travel plans for many at Asheville Regional Airport
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Hurricane Ian has left uncertainty in its wake for travelers attempting to get to or through Florida -- even in Asheville. As passengers headed to the Asheville Regional Airport Friday, Sept. 30 expecting to board flights or make connections for multiple destinations, they were being told their flights were canceled.
Dept. of Veterans Affairs grants ABCCM $750K for suicide prevention for veterans across NC
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Buncombe Community Christian Ministry (ABCCM) has received a $750,000 grant from the Department of Veterans Affairs. The grant for ABCCM's Veterans Services of the Carolinas will go towards implementing suicide prevention services for veterans across all North Carolina counties. The Staff Sergeant Parker Gordon...
'Take this storm seriously:' Ian could bring flash flooding, power outages to mountains
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — As Hurricane Ian hurtles toward the Carolinas, emergency officials and a major utility are getting ready for heavy wind and rain, which could compromise roads and electricity in Western North Carolina. "We've had all our eyes on Florida, so it's really easy to say, 'Well,...
Ian weakens to a tropical storm, threatens Georgia, South Carolina coastlines
An early-morning advisory predicted the tropical storm that was once Hurricane Ian will head into the Atlantic Ocean, and is expected to impact Georgia and South Carolina. According to the National Hurricane Center, Flooding rains persist across central and northern Florida. Officials with the agency said at around 9 p.m....
Gov. Cooper declares State of Emergency for NC ahead of Hurricane Ian's remnants
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 4:30 p.m. declared a State of Emergency for the entire state ahead of Hurricane Ian's remnants hitting N.C. South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster also issued a State of Emergency for South Carolina Wednesday afternoon, activating...
Gov. Henry McMaster to hold Hurricane Ian briefing at 12:30 this afternoon
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — At 12:30 this afternoon, Governor McMaster and sate officials will hold a media briefing on Hurricane Ian. Along with states officials McMAster will update the public on how Hurricane Ian has affected South Carolina. The briefing will be held at the South Carolina Emergency Operations...
Peer-led recovery center opens in Hendersonville
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Love and Respect Community for Recovery and Wellness held its grand opening Friday in Hendersonville. It is the city's first help center to be run and managed by peers. Each person who works for the nonprofit has dealt with substance use and/or mental health issues.
Annual Asheville Quilt Show returns to WNC Ag Center this weekend
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The 38th annual Asheville Quilt Guild Show is happening this weekend at the Davis Event Center, where 300 quilts from across the country are on display at the WNC Agricultural Center. This is the first time the quilt show, which started Friday, has been held...
Buncombe, Transylvania counties remember TS Fred as Hurricane Ian approaches
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Residents of Buncombe and Transylvania Counties were preparing Thursday, Sept. 29 for the possibility of a powerful storm as Ian heads closer to the mountains by this weekend. For many, the memories of Tropical Storm Fred's remnants in August 2021 were not far off. “There...
NC-based disaster relief organization gathering supplies for Hurricane Ian victims
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — There are several ways those in Western North Carolina can help support people impacted by Hurricane Ian. Wednesday morning, volunteers and staff with nonprofit organization Hearts with Hands loaded supplies before heading south. The organization is sending heavy equipment, a full trailer and other...
NC AG's office has already received 'handful' of price gouging complaints
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — As Ian sets sight on the Carolinas, the North Carolina Attorney General says his office has already received a "handful" of price gouging complaints, mostly related to gas prices. Price gouging -- or charging too much during a crisis -- is illegal when a state...
'They're all full:' Asheville police, city give notices to homeless camps along I-240
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — City of Asheville staff and Asheville Police have given notice to several homeless camps on NCDOT property along I-240. According to APD, NCDOT plans to clean up the sites early next week. As of Sept. 30, several tents were set up near Haywood Street and...
October's cup runneth over with fall festivals. Here are a few to mark on your calendar
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Fall is in full swing across the mountains, and there's no shortage of festivals to get you in the mood this October. So, grab your pumpkin spice latte, put on your coziest sweater, and check out these local events. NOTE: Hurricane Ian may impact listed...
Declining tourism rates spark concerns among some leaders, business owners in Asheville
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — For the fourth consecutive month, Asheville has reported more un-booked hotel rooms than for the same period last year. According to the Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority (TDA), hotel occupancy was down two points in August from the same month last year. Similarly, vacation rentals were also down, dropping 10 points from the same time last year and 14 points from August 2019.
'Life-threatening' flooding expected as Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida
WASHINGTON (TND) — Hurricane Ian made landfall as a catastrophic hurricane in southwestern Florida on Wednesday afternoon and has the potential to cause "life-threatening" flooding, as the storm is set to bring 10 to 15 inches of rain to the area, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS...
Support grows for north Asheville park to be renamed after murder victim
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A once-popular park in Asheville is getting a new look and possibly a new name. The grassy plot of land off Kimberly Avenue near Ira B. Jones Elementary School used to be Jones Park Playground. It was built in 1999 and demolished in September 2021, due to safety concerns. One year later, at their Sept. 27 meeting, Asheville City Council members voted to rebuild the playground.
