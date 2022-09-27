ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLOS.com

WNC Nature Center readies animals, habitats ahead of possible impacts from Ian

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — As the mountains prepare for potential impacts from Ian, the WNC Nature Center made final preps to ensure the safety of its animals. “The nature center obviously takes safety and welfare of our animals first and foremost — so when something like this comes through that’s a little bit out of the norm, we want to make sure that we’re completely prepared,” said Chris Gentile, director of WNC Nature Center.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Ian’s winds slow to 65 mph, downgrading the system to a tropical storm, the National Hurricane Center says. More than 2.5 million people in Florida are under evacuation orders. Over 30,000 workers are on standby to restore power to the region as soon as it’s safe to do so. Tropical Storm Ian is expected to track into South Carolina Friday, weakening as its remnants track northwest toward Upstate South Carolina and western North Carolina.
ASHEVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Asheville, NC
Asheville, NC
Government
Asheville, NC
Society
State
Florida State
WLOS.com

Ian weakens to a tropical storm, threatens Georgia, South Carolina coastlines

An early-morning advisory predicted the tropical storm that was once Hurricane Ian will head into the Atlantic Ocean, and is expected to impact Georgia and South Carolina. According to the National Hurricane Center, Flooding rains persist across central and northern Florida. Officials with the agency said at around 9 p.m....
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Western North Carolina#Hurricanes#Hurricane Ian#The American Red Cross#Wnc#Red Crossers
WLOS.com

Peer-led recovery center opens in Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Love and Respect Community for Recovery and Wellness held its grand opening Friday in Hendersonville. It is the city's first help center to be run and managed by peers. Each person who works for the nonprofit has dealt with substance use and/or mental health issues.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Annual Asheville Quilt Show returns to WNC Ag Center this weekend

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The 38th annual Asheville Quilt Guild Show is happening this weekend at the Davis Event Center, where 300 quilts from across the country are on display at the WNC Agricultural Center. This is the first time the quilt show, which started Friday, has been held...
ASHEVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Puerto Rico
WLOS.com

NC AG's office has already received 'handful' of price gouging complaints

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — As Ian sets sight on the Carolinas, the North Carolina Attorney General says his office has already received a "handful" of price gouging complaints, mostly related to gas prices. Price gouging -- or charging too much during a crisis -- is illegal when a state...
GAS PRICE
WLOS.com

Declining tourism rates spark concerns among some leaders, business owners in Asheville

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — For the fourth consecutive month, Asheville has reported more un-booked hotel rooms than for the same period last year. According to the Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority (TDA), hotel occupancy was down two points in August from the same month last year. Similarly, vacation rentals were also down, dropping 10 points from the same time last year and 14 points from August 2019.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Support grows for north Asheville park to be renamed after murder victim

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A once-popular park in Asheville is getting a new look and possibly a new name. The grassy plot of land off Kimberly Avenue near Ira B. Jones Elementary School used to be Jones Park Playground. It was built in 1999 and demolished in September 2021, due to safety concerns. One year later, at their Sept. 27 meeting, Asheville City Council members voted to rebuild the playground.
ASHEVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy