Saint Louis, MO

People On The Move In The Local Construction Industry

Controlled Environment Agriculture expert joins design-build leader Clayco to help drive the company's growth as a fully integrated design-build solution reshaping indoor agriculture. To support its continuing expansion in the Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) space, national design-build and construction company Clayco has hired Ron Mitchell as Director of Controlled...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IBEW Electrical Workers Minority Caucus Ramps Up Annual Coat Drive

The IBEW Electrical Workers Minority Caucus is ramping up its annual coat drive with the goal of distributing 700 coats to the needy. The minority caucus is part of the Electrical Connection, a partnership of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 1 and the St. Louis Chapter of the National Electrical Contractors Association.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

