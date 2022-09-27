ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick, GA

Georgia Ports Authority opens its doors to Nissan to better serve US markets

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 3 days ago
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Nissan North America has chosen Georgia as a new point of entry to serve U.S. markets.

Nissan will join two dozen other major automakers at Colonel’s Island in the port of Brunswick.

Nissan says Brunswick’s central location, connectivity and ease of doing business in Georgia make it the perfect home.

“Brunswick is a great fit into Nissan’s network, based on its location close to our dealerships in the southeastern U.S., proximity to I-95 for truck haul-away, and rail connections,” said J.S. Bolton, director of supply chain management for Nissan.

The Port of Brunswick managed 53,600 units of cars and heavy machinery in August, an increase of 1,700 compared to August 2021.

Georgia’s deepwater ports and barge terminals contribute $140 billion in revenue and $3.8 billion in state and local taxes to Georgia’s economy.

The ports also support over 561,000 jobs throughout Georgia annually.

To help support the new business, GPA has built an additional 85 acres for storage.

